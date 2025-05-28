Unabomber Brother and Victim Share Story of Forgiveness and Hope

Today‘s podcast from Restorative Justice International is with David Kacyznski, the brother of the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski. This podcast conversation includes Gary Wright who was one of the victims of the Unabomber.

The Unabomber conducted a campaign of domestic terror in the United States taking place over 17 years leaving 3 dead, and 23 injured. Ted Kaczynski was caught and arrested in 1996 because his brother was working with the FBI, and turned him in. Ted served 27 years in prison dying in 2023 by suicide.

David is the former director of a Buddhist monastery located in Woodstock, NY. He previously served as executive director of New Yorkers Against the Death Penalty, and as assistant director of the Equinox Youth Shelter in Albany NY, working with youth and families in crisis. He lives in Texas.

Gary Wright is a victim and survivor of one of the bombs which exploded in a computer store he owned in Utah in 1987. Gary was pierced by more than 200 pieces of shrapnel and underwent 12 surgeries including treatment for post-traumatic stress. Gary is Senior Manager and Business Architect at VSP Vision. He lives in California.

This podcast is a story of restorative justice, hope and forgiveness. In part, RJI chose to do this podcast with David and Gary because of a recent in-depth story in the New York Times. Find that story here: https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/29/us/unabomber-ted-kaczynski-letters.html

RJI is honored to tell the story of David and Gary showing what is possible after severe violent crime through dialogue, and restorative justice processes.

Categories:

Tags: