City of Davis Launches Community Survey to Help Select Next City Manager

By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, CA – As the City of Davis begins the search for its next city manager, officials are calling on community members to weigh in on the leadership qualities and priorities they believe should guide the city’s top executive.

A public survey is now open and will remain available through Monday, June 16, 2025, at 8 a.m. The survey can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CityofDavisCommunityCMSurvey. Feedback collected will help shape the City Council’s decision-making process as it selects a new city manager.

“All perspectives are welcomed and appreciated,” the city stated in its announcement, emphasizing the importance of community participation in the hiring process.

The recruitment for the city manager position officially closes on June 8, 2025. Interested applicants can learn more and apply by visiting Bob Murray & Associates, the firm managing the executive search.

Although the application deadline is approaching, city officials note that the review and interview process will extend beyond June 8. Survey responses submitted by the June 16 deadline will still be reviewed and considered as part of the council’s final decision.

Categories:

Tags: