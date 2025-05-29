Op-Ed | If You Can’t Build Out, You Build Up — Why San Francisco’s Tower Proposal Underscores Davis’s Stalemate

I once asked an opponent of pretty much all housing what Davis should do—the flippant response was what the major coastal cities are doing to meet their housing demands.

It was an absurd response then, and even more so now.

Well, San Francisco is about to go vertical again—big time. But that doesn’t mean that Davis should follow San Francisco’s lead in this respect. Davis is not in the same situation as San Francisco and its solutions to housing dilemmas SHOULD look different.

To illustrate this point, let’s look at the new proposal for 88 Bluxome Street in SoMa.

To understate the point, it would dramatically reshape the city’s skyline with two gleaming towers—rising 51 and 58 stories, adding 1,500 much-needed rental units to the city’s constrained housing stock.

The plan from Strada Investment Group isn’t just a flashy architectural feat but a tacit recognition of something fundamental about California’s urban landscape: when you can’t build out, you build up.

That’s the reality in San Francisco. Hemmed in by water on three sides and locked into decades of dense urban development, the city has little choice but to grow vertically. If it wants more housing—particularly near major transit like Caltrain and Muni Metro—it has to take to the skies.

And San Francisco, for all its challenges, is doing just that. Thanks to new state laws like SB 330 and SB 423, developers are bypassing red tape and taking advantage of streamlining mechanisms that allow them to fast-track projects that include affordable housing. This project, for example, reserves 10% of its 1,500 units for low-income residents. That’s not enough, but it’s better than nothing in a city desperate for new homes.

Contrast that with Davis.

Davis, unlike San Francisco, isn’t boxed in by geography. Davis has plenty of land on its borders where housing could be built. What’s boxed in, in Davis, isn’t the landscape—it’s the politics. Measure J (and its successors, R and D) has made it nearly impossible to expand outward. Any proposal for housing on the city’s periphery must face a public vote, and nearly all of them have failed. The result is predictable: a slow-growth city in a high-demand region, where housing scarcity is self-inflicted.

This isn’t about comparing skylines. Davis will never need 58-story towers, nor should it try to replicate San Francisco’s density or design. But it does need to learn a basic lesson from its bigger neighbor: housing doesn’t appear without political will. In cities like San Francisco, that will is expressed through vertical ambition. In Davis, it’s buried under layers of voter-imposed restriction.

The irony is painful. While Davis boasts of sustainability and progressive values, its housing policies have produced exclusionary outcomes. Limited housing supply has driven up prices, pushed workers and students out of town, and forced long commutes that increase carbon emissions. Measure J was designed to give voters control over sprawl, but, in practice, it has given them veto power over inclusive planning. The result is a bottleneck that stifles growth, affordability, and opportunity.

Meanwhile, developers like Strada are reclaiming underused land in the heart of San Francisco and turning it into vertical neighborhoods. The 88 Bluxome project replaces a defunct tennis club with homes, open space, retail, and bike parking—all within steps of public transit. It’s a blueprint for urban regeneration that Davis, with its wealth of flat, buildable land, doesn’t even need to emulate. Davis just needs to stop stopping itself.

Opponents of new housing in Davis often cite traffic, water use, or loss of farmland. These are valid concerns—but they are not unsolvable. Sustainable development is possible. Urban growth boundaries, green building standards, and smart infrastructure investments can help ensure that new housing is both environmentally responsible and socially inclusive. But none of that matters if every project is subject to a citywide vote where the loudest voices drown out long-term needs.

San Francisco isn’t perfect. Projects like 88 Bluxome still face challenges, including lawsuits, financing hurdles, and community pushback. But at least the city recognizes that housing is essential infrastructure. Davis, by contrast, clings to a status quo that has produced housing scarcity, displacement, and inequality.

If San Francisco can look upward and say, “This is how we solve it,” then Davis needs to look inward and ask, “Why can’t we even try?”

Until Measure J is reformed—or repealed—Davis will continue to pretend that its housing crisis is someone else’s problem. But in the long run, the problem will come home to roost, in the form of rising costs, declining diversity, and a generation priced out of the city they grew up in.

Davis can’t build up like San Francisco. But it can build out. The question is: will it?

