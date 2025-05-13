OP-ED: The Shift on Measure J Has Begun—Whether Davis Admits It or Not

Something has changed in Davis.

For more than two decades, Measure J has stood as a political fortress, shielding the city from peripheral development through its voter-approval mandate. Every proposed annexation of farmland or open space for housing has been subject to a public vote. And more often than not, those proposals have failed. Yet through it all, city leaders have insisted that Measure J was no constraint—that it was merely an expression of “local control” and that Davis could meet its housing obligations through infill alone.

But the cracks in that argument are starting to show.

In 2020, the City Council unanimously voted to renew Measure J without modification. In 2021, the city’s Housing Element continued to claim that Measure J did not impede Davis’s ability to meet its housing targets, since all needed rezonings could occur within city limits. But just a few years later, city leaders are signaling something different: that the days of sidestepping Measure J may be numbered—and that its long-term constraints are finally too obvious to deny.

This shift, while subtle, is significant.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) recognized this dynamic as early as 2021. In its review of the city’s Housing Element, HCD explicitly identified Measure J as a governmental constraint on housing development, citing the city’s own record: four of the six Measure J votes since 2000 had failed. That’s a 66% failure rate—hardly an incidental hurdle to housing production.

In response, Davis downplayed the issue. The city argued that Measure J posed no present barrier because the rezoning needed to meet RHNA targets could be accomplished on already-urbanized infill sites. No Measure J vote required, no constraint detected.

The city even listed specific infill sites—such as 3500 Chiles Road and 4600 Fermi Place—to demonstrate surplus capacity. In total, the city claimed it could accommodate 588 lower-income units on these parcels, exceeding the RHNA shortfall of 496.

But that position is rapidly eroding.

In a recent public document, the city itself admitted:

“The city of Davis has been able to meet its legal fair share of housing within the city limits. However, that fact is becoming more untrue as the years pass and lands become unavailable or developed… the Measure J/R/D process becomes applicable to all annexation applications.”

That single sentence carries major legal and political implications. It’s a de facto admission that Measure J is no longer a distant, hypothetical issue. It is the structural bottleneck to future housing growth—especially affordable housing—and the longer the city pretends otherwise, the more vulnerable it becomes.

This new posture undermines the argument made just two years ago in the Housing Element. It also affirms what housing advocates, legal experts, and HCD itself have warned all along: that the state is not just concerned about current housing capacity—it is looking at whether a city can meet its housing needs throughout the entire planning period.

Measure J, by design, places the city’s housing growth—and compliance with state law—at the mercy of the ballot box.

That’s not just bad planning, but it’s becoming apparent that it’s legally precarious.

It’s also no longer theoretical.

In the same Housing Element that downplayed Measure J, the city included a modest reform proposal: to place a Measure J amendment on the ballot that would exempt affordable housing from voter approval requirements.

Whether that proposal is politically viable remains to be seen—but the fact that it was included at all signals that city leaders know the current framework is unsustainable.

Measure J’s defenders have long claimed that it reflects the will of the voters. But that argument cannot stand in isolation from state law. The Housing Element Law is not optional. Cities do not get to ignore fair housing mandates, evade RHNA targets, or engineer land use rules that frustrate the state’s constitutional obligations. When a voter initiative becomes an active impediment to those goals, HCD is required to act.

That’s why HCD has started rejecting Housing Elements from cities like Palo Alto, Redondo Beach, and Pleasanton when local growth controls or zoning practices are found to be barriers to housing production. HCD doesn’t need to sue. It doesn’t need to repeal local laws. All it has to do is deny compliance—and in doing so, it opens cities up to lawsuits, financial penalties, and the loss of local land use authority under laws like the Builder’s Remedy.

Davis is not immune.

Some will argue that even if Measure J is a long-term constraint, there’s no immediate problem because the city is still technically in compliance. But that’s a dangerous and short-sighted view.

The city has already acknowledged that its infill capacity is limited, and that once current parcels are developed, the only path forward is through annexation. And annexation means one thing: another Measure J vote, with all the political and legal uncertainty that entails.

This is not fear-mongering. It is the reality of land use planning in California in 2025.

Unlike many California cities constrained by natural geography or existing urbanization, Davis is unique in that its growth limitations are entirely self-imposed. It is not hemmed in by mountains, water bodies, or regional boundaries; instead, Davis has drawn a hard line around itself through Measure J—a voter-enforced urban limit line that effectively locks future development behind a citywide referendum.

This makes Davis an outlier: not just in the severity of the constraint Measure J imposes, but in the fact that the city has voluntarily restricted its ability to meet housing needs, accommodate future residents, and comply with state law.

This self-imposed constraint makes comparing Davis to other communities both tricky and legally fraught. Unlike cities that face physical or infrastructural barriers to development, Davis has chosen its boundaries through direct voter action—meaning any analysis of constraints must account for the uniquely discretionary nature of its growth limits.

For state housing regulators and courts, this distinction matters: what may be an unavoidable limitation elsewhere is, in Davis, a policy choice—and thus subject to greater legal scrutiny under fair housing and housing element laws.

Measure J may have once reflected a cautious vision of growth, rooted in a desire to preserve farmland and prevent sprawl. But the world has changed. The housing crisis has worsened. The state has grown more aggressive. And Davis, for all its good intentions, is increasingly out of step with both the law and the needs of its own residents.

The city’s recent acknowledgment is the first honest step in a long-overdue conversation. Whether Measure J can be reformed in a way that preserves local values while complying with state law is still unclear. But what is clear is this: the city can no longer pretend that Measure J is irrelevant, untouchable, or benign.

That era is over. And Davis must decide what comes next—or the state will at some point intervene.

