OP-ED: The Shift on Measure J Has Begun—Whether Davis Admits It or Not

Something has changed in Davis.
For more than two decades, Measure J has stood as a political fortress, shielding the city from peripheral development through its voter-approval mandate. Every proposed annexation of farmland or open space for housing has been subject to a public vote. And more often than not, those proposals have failed. Yet through it all, city leaders have insisted that Measure J was no constraint—that it was merely an expression of “local control” and that Davis could meet its housing obligations through infill alone.
But the cracks in that argument are starting to show.
In 2020, the City Council unanimously voted to renew Measure J without modification. In 2021, the city’s Housing Element continued to claim that Measure J did not impede Davis’s ability to meet its housing targets, since all needed rezonings could occur within city limits. But just a few years later, city leaders are signaling something different: that the days of sidestepping Measure J may be numbered—and that its long-term constraints are finally too obvious to deny.
This shift, while subtle, is significant.
The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) recognized this dynamic as early as 2021. In its review of the city’s Housing Element, HCD explicitly identified Measure J as a governmental constraint on housing development, citing the city’s own record: four of the six Measure J votes since 2000 had failed. That’s a 66% failure rate—hardly an incidental hurdle to housing production.
In response, Davis downplayed the issue. The city argued that Measure J posed no present barrier because the rezoning needed to meet RHNA targets could be accomplished on already-urbanized infill sites. No Measure J vote required, no constraint detected.
The city even listed specific infill sites—such as 3500 Chiles Road and 4600 Fermi Place—to demonstrate surplus capacity. In total, the city claimed it could accommodate 588 lower-income units on these parcels, exceeding the RHNA shortfall of 496.
But that position is rapidly eroding.
In a recent public document, the city itself admitted:
“The city of Davis has been able to meet its legal fair share of housing within the city limits. However, that fact is becoming more untrue as the years pass and lands become unavailable or developed… the Measure J/R/D process becomes applicable to all annexation applications.”
That single sentence carries major legal and political implications. It’s a de facto admission that Measure J is no longer a distant, hypothetical issue. It is the structural bottleneck to future housing growth—especially affordable housing—and the longer the city pretends otherwise, the more vulnerable it becomes.
This new posture undermines the argument made just two years ago in the Housing Element. It also affirms what housing advocates, legal experts, and HCD itself have warned all along: that the state is not just concerned about current housing capacity—it is looking at whether a city can meet its housing needs throughout the entire planning period.
Measure J, by design, places the city’s housing growth—and compliance with state law—at the mercy of the ballot box.
That’s not just bad planning, but it’s becoming apparent that it’s legally precarious.
It’s also no longer theoretical.
In the same Housing Element that downplayed Measure J, the city included a modest reform proposal: to place a Measure J amendment on the ballot that would exempt affordable housing from voter approval requirements.
Whether that proposal is politically viable remains to be seen—but the fact that it was included at all signals that city leaders know the current framework is unsustainable.
Measure J’s defenders have long claimed that it reflects the will of the voters. But that argument cannot stand in isolation from state law. The Housing Element Law is not optional. Cities do not get to ignore fair housing mandates, evade RHNA targets, or engineer land use rules that frustrate the state’s constitutional obligations. When a voter initiative becomes an active impediment to those goals, HCD is required to act.
That’s why HCD has started rejecting Housing Elements from cities like Palo Alto, Redondo Beach, and Pleasanton when local growth controls or zoning practices are found to be barriers to housing production. HCD doesn’t need to sue. It doesn’t need to repeal local laws. All it has to do is deny compliance—and in doing so, it opens cities up to lawsuits, financial penalties, and the loss of local land use authority under laws like the Builder’s Remedy.
Davis is not immune.
Some will argue that even if Measure J is a long-term constraint, there’s no immediate problem because the city is still technically in compliance. But that’s a dangerous and short-sighted view.
The city has already acknowledged that its infill capacity is limited, and that once current parcels are developed, the only path forward is through annexation. And annexation means one thing: another Measure J vote, with all the political and legal uncertainty that entails.
This is not fear-mongering. It is the reality of land use planning in California in 2025.
Unlike many California cities constrained by natural geography or existing urbanization, Davis is unique in that its growth limitations are entirely self-imposed. It is not hemmed in by mountains, water bodies, or regional boundaries; instead, Davis has drawn a hard line around itself through Measure J—a voter-enforced urban limit line that effectively locks future development behind a citywide referendum.
This makes Davis an outlier: not just in the severity of the constraint Measure J imposes, but in the fact that the city has voluntarily restricted its ability to meet housing needs, accommodate future residents, and comply with state law.
This self-imposed constraint makes comparing Davis to other communities both tricky and legally fraught. Unlike cities that face physical or infrastructural barriers to development, Davis has chosen its boundaries through direct voter action—meaning any analysis of constraints must account for the uniquely discretionary nature of its growth limits.
For state housing regulators and courts, this distinction matters: what may be an unavoidable limitation elsewhere is, in Davis, a policy choice—and thus subject to greater legal scrutiny under fair housing and housing element laws.
Measure J may have once reflected a cautious vision of growth, rooted in a desire to preserve farmland and prevent sprawl. But the world has changed. The housing crisis has worsened. The state has grown more aggressive. And Davis, for all its good intentions, is increasingly out of step with both the law and the needs of its own residents.
The city’s recent acknowledgment is the first honest step in a long-overdue conversation. Whether Measure J can be reformed in a way that preserves local values while complying with state law is still unclear. But what is clear is this: the city can no longer pretend that Measure J is irrelevant, untouchable, or benign.
That era is over. And Davis must decide what comes next—or the state will at some point intervene.
11 comments
So to follow-up on my question from yesterday, did staff specifically mention sites outside of the city (to HCD) as a “possibility” in regard to addressing RHNA targets?
At which point, HCD (appropriately) responded by stating that the city cannot include sites which it doesn’t control?
If so, is THAT what is being referred to in regard to HCD’s “concerns”?
And can we get a link to the ACTUAL exchange between these two entities, rather than have David “describe” what was communicated?
The City of Davis did not present sites outside city limits (such as peripheral sites or county land) to HCD as part of its official RHNA plan or as a “possibility” to meet RHNA targets. That would have violated HCD guidelines, and staff are well aware that only sites within city limits and under city jurisdiction are eligible for RHNA credit.
HCD’s letter of concern—which I summarized—focused on the realism and feasibility of development on several in-city sites already included in the Housing Element, particularly regarding issues like zoning, infrastructure, and likelihood of actual construction. It was not because Davis tried to include or mention external sites.
Do us a favor and don’t “summarize” anything for us. Where’s the actual exchange, and how did Measure J (or land outside of city limits) even come up?
Does HCD normally mention land outside of city limits in response to housing e
Did HCD state that Measure J is in violation of a law, and did they cite which one? Did HCD or the law state that cities must (or “should”) include land outside city limits under certain circumstances in regard to housing elements?
No need to explain it to us – show us the link and we can see the answers to those questions for ourselves.
Ron – you probably could have asked more nicely, but here you go.
No, HCD did not say Measure J is in violation of state law.
No, HCD did not say cities must include land outside city limits in Housing Elements.
What HCD did do is express concern that because of Measure J, the city’s ability to meet RHNA might be constrained—unless the city can demonstrate that there are enough developable, available sites within city limits to accommodate the RHNA numbers.
As for the link:
California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) comment letter on Davis’s Draft Housing Element (2021):
https://document.cityofdavis.org/Media/CommunityDevelopment/Documents/PDF/CDD/Advance-Planning/Housing%20Element%20Update%202021%20-%202029/HCD%20letter.pdf
Full quote: “As recognized in the housing element, Measure J poses a constraint to the development of housing by requiring voter approval of any land use designation change from agricultural, open space, or urban reserve land use to an urban use designation. Since the ordinance was enacted in March of 2000, four of the six proposed rezones have failed. As the element has identified the need for rezoning to
accommodate a shortfall of sites to accommodate the housing need, the element should clarify if any of the candidate sites to rezone would be subject to this measure and provide analysis on the constraints that this measure might impose on the development of these sites.”
City’s response in the third and ultimately certified version of the Housing element:
“While Measure J adds costs, extends processing times, and has been used to halt development projects that would convert agricultural land to urban development in some instances, it is only a constraint to meeting the City’s housing needs if the City lacks sufficient infill housing sites. As described in more detail in the Sites Inventory Section, there is not currently enough land designated for residential development to meet the sixth-cycle RHNA. The City will need to rezone additional sites to meet the RHNA, as described in the Sites Inventory Section and in Appendix E. That said, the City has identified sufficient rezone sites within its limits that are not currently designated as open space, agricultural, or urban reserve to meet the sixth-cycle RHNA, averting the need to rely on projects requiring a Measure J vote to meet this cycle’s RHNA. As such, Measure J is not a constraint to the production of housing for purposes of the City’s sixth-cycle RHNA. Nonetheless, the City acknowledges the challenges of utilizing the findings built into Measure J that would allow the City Council to bypass voter approval for the purpose of residential projects needed to meet the City’s RHNA. As such, the Housing Element includes Program 2.6, which commits to asking the voters to amend the language in Measure J that exempts from its public vote requirements projects that provide affordable housing”
Page 216-17
https://documents.cityofdavis.org/Media/Default/Documents/PDF/CDD/Advance-Planning/2021-2029%20HE%20Update-Version%203/Final%20Documents/City-of-Davis-2021-2029-Housing-Element-V-3-December-2023.pdf
The problem of course is not in the 6th, but in the 7th. As noted, the city cannot present sites outside city limits, it as noted in my article, does not have sufficient infill sites, and therefore must annex additional land in order to meet the 7th. We are playing three dimensional chess here, but that’s where this thing is headed.
I’m not seeing anything in those quotes from HCD which even remotely suggests that Davis must consider sites outside of city limits if it has “trouble” finding infill sites.
HCD “did” state that the city must determine if sites are subject to a Measure J vote (and that’s ALL that they said). And they are correct regarding that.
(As a side note, I see that the Village Farm site and other sites outside of city limits is “somehow” shown in the city’s housing element (pg. 212). But I haven’t looked into the reason they’re shown.)
https://documents.cityofdavis.org/Media/Default/Documents/PDF/CDD/Advance-Planning/2021-2029%20HE%20Update-Version%203/Final%20Documents/City-of-Davis-2021-2029-Housing-Element-V-3-December-2023.pdf
Staff themselves brought up Measure J, presumably if they have “trouble” rezoning sites in the city during the next round (whatever “that” means, since sites can ALWAYS be rezoned further – even if they’re not actually viable).
Cities that (definitely) aren’t expanding outward are also in this same position, as a result of unworkable “targets”. So the question remains, does the law, HCD, the state, or the court system view a place like Davis “differently” than all of the other cities which aren’t expanding outward, either as a result of natural or man-made “barriers”? (The latter of which includes all kinds of things – such as urban limit lines, city, rural or agricultural zoning, agricultural mitigation, actions by land trusts, the State’s own Williamson Act, etc.).
In other words, do they say to a place like San Francisco (or just about any of the other major population centers along the coast), “we know that your plan isn’t viable (since it obviously isn’t), but we’ll “give you a break” because you can’t expand outward? But in Davis, we see some “juicy farmland” that you can easily expand upon if it wasn’t for that pesky Measure J, so we will treat you differently? (And where is the law backing that up?)
In other words, do they give places along the coast a “break” because they can’t (or won’t) expand outward? And have a “special rule” for a place like Davis, in contrast to every other place that isn’t expanding outward? (The answer to that seems to be “no” – there is no such law, and the result will continue to be a complete and total failure of the state’s targets – statewide.) (Leaving aside for a moment, that Davis actually has been expanding outward under Measure J.)
So unless someone finds a way to say that Davis is subject to a “special law” requiring them to consider sites outside of the city (if they have “difficulty” finding infill sites), it doesn’t seem likely that Measure J is in violation of any law.
Again, the state’s efforts only address land that is inside of city limits, for cities. There is no provision which states that, “if you find it difficult to rezone, you must or should consider land outside of city limits”.
For that matter, city councils can also decline to annex sites outside of cities.
There’s all kinds of governmental and non-governmental constraints to housing. I listed some yesterday, as well.
My third comment, already.
I look forward to Ron’s response tomorrow… here’s some more grist to chew on.
Ron’s argument misses the mark by ignoring how housing law is enforced in practice: HCD doesn’t need to pass a new law forcing Davis to expand beyond city limits—it simply requires that cities demonstrate a *realistic pathway* to meeting RHNA, including an honest analysis of any constraints, like Measure J.
While other cities face natural or infrastructural barriers, Davis’s limitations are entirely self-imposed and legally rigid, making them far more problematic.
The city itself now admits it’s running out of infill, meaning Measure J will soon govern all future expansion—yet Ron insists this isn’t relevant because no statute says “you must annex.”
But HCD doesn’t need that, it pressures cities by rejecting inadequate housing elements, exposing them to legal and financial risks.
So unless Davis plans to start building 10-story towers in its neighborhoods, the only way to meet future housing mandates is by confronting Measure J’s chokehold on growth—something HCD has already flagged and the courts may soon agree with.
“Unlike many California cities constrained by natural geography or existing urbanization, Davis is unique in that its growth limitations are entirely self-imposed.”
Other cities have growth boundaries – Davis just does it with bad law that screws up the works.
“It is not hemmed in by mountains, water bodies, or regional boundaries”
No, it is hemmed in by farmland and a water body. Farmland doesn’t count to you.
“instead, Davis has drawn a hard line around itself through Measure J—a voter-enforced urban limit line that effectively locks future development behind a citywide referendum.”
Bad law, but not bad policy. Do you seriously want Davis to do an “Orange County” on all of Yolo’s farmland. Similar to what “California Forever” is going to do to Solano’s ranchland. That is sick.
“For state housing regulators and courts, this distinction matters: what may be an unavoidable limitation elsewhere is, in Davis, a policy choice—and thus subject to greater legal scrutiny under fair housing and housing element laws.”
Davis CAN save the world because of all that #sounds of developers salivating# fresh farmland that we can pave over. Because we CAN. Davis CAN :-|
“Measure J may have once reflected a cautious vision of growth, rooted in a desire to preserve farmland and prevent sprawl.”
Yes
“But the world has changed.”
No it hasn’t. When we enacted Measure J, it was to stop what was coming in the future, what we all knew would come. That’s the whole point, we didn’t want Yolo County to resemble Orange County where they paved over an entire region of Orange Groves.
“The housing crisis has worsened.”
Prices are high because this is California and lots of people want to live here. Destroying paradise doesn’t solve anything. And there is no housing “crisis”.
“The state has grown more aggressive.”
The state needs a spanking.
“And Davis, for all its good intentions, is increasingly out of step with both the law and the needs of its own residents.”
Good intentions, yes. Out of step, no. The law, will be challenged. It’s own residents, some — those who want the rest of the residents to subsidize their rent.
I don’t even like Measure J and it should be terminated. What Davis needs is modest growth and a clearly defined urban limit line.
But the idea that Davis CAN solve the housing crisis for the region by becoming the next Elk Grove, South Folsom or North Roseville is a sick perversion. The philosophy ignores values such as historic preservation and farmland preservation. The world hasn’t changed, the developers and their media tools have just gotten more vile in their attacks.
(edited)
You wrap your exclusion in poetry about “preserving paradise,” but what you’re really doing is locking the gate behind you. Davis’s housing restrictions—like Measure J—aren’t saving farmland, they’re choking off opportunity. For teachers, students, essential workers, and yes, for new families like mine.
You rail against “rent subsidies,” but enjoy low taxes under Prop 13. You oppose growth, yet benefit from everything growth once gave you—schools, parks, a thriving downtown. You say “the world hasn’t changed”—it has. We’re living the change you refuse to see. And while you cling to nostalgia, families are being priced out, enrollment is collapsing, and Davis is becoming a museum of what it once was.
A large contingent of young families here to fight for housing, for equity, and for a future where Davis belongs to everyone. Not just those who got here first and pulled up the ladder.
JC: “Well, that’s like, your opinion, man.” — Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski
Oh, you know Lebowski, but not… interesting.
Thanks for laying out the city’s Measure J history. Fascinating how the wind seems to be changing direction on this, right? The old certainties giving way to new realities. Wonder what signals we’ll pick up at today’s council meeting – might be the first ripples of something bigger.