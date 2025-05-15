Op-Ed | After Public Comment, Is Reforming Measure J Even Politically Possible?

If Tuesday night is any guide, the path to reforming Measure J is going to be difficult—which is why I continue to believe that the most likely path to reform will be via litigation from the state or a third party.

Tuesday night’s Davis City Council meeting served as a case study in just how polarizing Measure J/R/D remains in the political and emotional life of Davis.

While the Council considered a narrow, affordable housing-focused amendment to the city’s voter-approved land use law, public comment made one thing abundantly clear: a significant share of the community views Measure J not simply as a land-use ordinance, but as a democratic bulwark worth defending at all costs.

The Council discussion was relatively restrained.

Councilmember Gloria Partida acknowledged the political risks involved in moving too quickly, stating, “I want to be clear that I support Measure J and the will of the voters.”

Councilmember Josh Chapman echoed this sentiment while stressing the importance of acting proactively rather than reactively: “If we don’t figure out how to make this law work better, we may not have the opportunity to fix it ourselves.”

But no amount of hedging could soften the deluge of opposition that followed. Over three dozen speakers, both in-person and through recorded comments, expressed concern, suspicion, and in some cases, outright outrage. The rare pro-reform voices, while thoughtful and constructive, were vastly outnumbered.

The message from most was clear: Don’t even think about touching Measure J.

A Community Split, But Not Evenly

Among the commenters, there were essentially three camps: those who want to keep Measure J untouched, those who cautiously support reform for the sake of affordable housing, and those who see Measure J itself as an impediment that should be repealed outright. But by far the largest contingent was in the first group.

Elizabeth Ray, a longtime resident, warned the Council that in an era where democracy is under threat nationally, local leaders should not be “chipping away” at one of Davis’s own democratic institutions. Others, like David McLaughlin, questioned the very premise of reform, calling it a solution to a “non-existent problem” and accusing the Council of aligning with developers over residents.

The rhetoric was often personal, even accusatory. Several speakers insinuated that the Council’s true intent was to grease the skids for the controversial Village Farms project. “You put this on the ballot at your own peril,” warned one speaker.

Still, some did make nuanced arguments in favor of reform. Tim Keller, speaking as an individual, argued that Measure J has “neutered our planning process” and left Davis with only two bad options: urban sprawl or no housing at all. He called for a community design process to help voters visualize what high-quality, affordable, dense housing could actually look like.

Georgina Valencia offered a pragmatic take, suggesting that the proposed 50% affordable housing threshold might be too high to be feasible and calling for a better balance that includes rental and for-sale options.

Yet these voices were drowned out by a chorus of skepticism and distrust.

No Appetite for Change — Yet

The Council now faces a difficult strategic question: Is it even possible to pursue reform when so many in the community are primed to see any amendment as an attack on democracy itself?

Alan Miller called Measure J “bad law” and advocated for an urban limit line as a more flexible alternative. But even he seemed to recognize the political toxicity of the issue. Several others, like Eileen Samitz and David Sandino, advised the Council to wait until 2030, when Measure J is set to sunset and must be renewed anyway.

That may be the clearest path forward. Trying to pass even a limited amendment now, especially one seen as benefiting a specific development, is likely to fail at the ballot box. Multiple speakers noted the overwhelming support for the last renewal of Measure D in 2020, which passed with more than 80% of the vote.

In the current climate, any change may be interpreted as a giveaway to developers, no matter how well-meaning or narrowly tailored.

Is HCD the Only Hope for Reform?

This brings us to the elephant in the room: the state.

If the Housing and Community Development (HCD) department deems Measure J a constraint on the city’s ability to meet its Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), the city could be forced to amend or abandon parts of it—either through state action or court order. That scenario may be the only politically viable way for Davis to revise Measure J: not by choice, but by legal mandate.

As Ron Oertel said in a recorded comment, “There’s no law stating that cities have to consider land outside of their own boundaries. It’s that simple.”

But the truth is more complicated. HCD does have the authority to reject a city’s housing element if it believes local ordinances prevent the city from planning for enough housing. The state has already taken similar action against cities like San Mateo, Elk Grove, and Huntington Beach.

The paradox is that while Davis’s current approach to growth may be defensible in terms of community values, it may not pass legal muster under California’s new housing laws. If that happens, the state may become the de facto reform agent—whether the residents of Davis like it or not.

A Way Forward?

If the Council still hopes to move a Measure J reform forward voluntarily, it will need to fundamentally rethink its approach. Any successful amendment will require the kind of public process that builds trust and shows voters they are not being circumvented but invited to co-create a new framework.

That means transparency, real public workshops (not just subcommittees), design charettes, and early engagement with skeptical residents. It also means being clear about what the tradeoffs are: declining school enrollment, housing unaffordability, climate goals unmet—all of these are downstream effects of housing scarcity.

Tuesday’s meeting made one thing certain: Davis residents care deeply about local democracy. But the definition of democracy cannot be frozen in time. A system that no longer meets the needs of the present must be re-evaluated, even if the process is painful. Still, that process must be led not by staff reports or subcommittee negotiations, but by the community itself.

Until then, reforming Measure J looks politically infeasible. And absent a mandate from the state or a dramatic shift in public opinion, Davis may find itself increasingly stuck: unable to grow, unable to change, and increasingly out of alignment with the laws and realities shaping the rest of California.

If the goal is to preserve Measure J, it may only be possible by allowing it to evolve. Ironically, refusing to touch it may be the surest way to lose it altogether.

