Court Watch: Unemployed Man Charged with Grand Theft, Faces $100K Bail

LOS ANGELES, CA – During a pretrial conference Friday, Judge Lauren Weis Birnstein set bail at $100,000 for an unemployed man who missed a previous court date—despite defense claims that he was caring for his ailing mother and grieving the recent death of his brother.

The man is charged with grand theft for allegedly stealing $150,000 worth of wine. A warrant had been issued for his arrest in 2023 after he failed to appear in court. His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Thalia Singer, argued that the missed appearance was not due to negligence but the result of personal tragedy and caregiving responsibilities.

Singer noted that the accused had been assigned several short-term public defenders and that this was her first appearance with him, making it difficult to provide a clear procedural history. She emphasized that her client missed his court date while managing the dual burden of grief and caregiving.

Singer requested that the court consider a reduced bail or release on his own recognizance (OR) so he could continue supporting his mother. She noted that the accused had been offered a plea deal involving state prison, which he declined in hopes of pursuing a more rehabilitative outcome.

Judge Birnstein cited the accused’s juvenile record, which includes a prior strike, as a reason to consider a harsher sentence under California’s three-strikes law. The judge also referenced past theft-related offenses, including incidents involving unlicensed vehicles. The accused, however, claimed he could not recall the details of some of those charges and reiterated that he was unwilling to accept a plea deal that would prevent him from caring for his mother.

Singer asked the court to show compassion, given the trauma her client was experiencing. But Judge Birnstein expressed concern about the accused’s record and past absences, stating she “doesn’t trust” him to appear in court if released and that he “does not have an insignificant criminal history.”

Despite the defense’s arguments about the accused’s financial hardship and family obligations, bail was set at $100,000. Singer told the court her client wishes to proceed to trial.

Judge Birnstein affirmed the $100,000 bond, leaving the accused facing the possibility of state prison time—and unable, for now, to care for his family.

