OP-ED: Abundance or Illusion? The Democratic Party’s Housing Dilemma

There’s a growing chorus in Democratic circles calling for “abundance” as the solution to America’s housing crisis—a vision rooted in the idea that if we simply build more, prices will fall, supply will meet demand, and prosperity will follow.

It’s an appealing narrative. It frames housing as a problem of scarcity, not justice; of logistics, not power.

But the deeper question confronting Democrats is whether this new rhetoric of abundance amounts to transformation or just another layer of technocratic window dressing on a fundamentally broken system.

In housing, the stakes are real. Voters across income levels, especially in blue states like California, are feeling the pain of sky-high rents, generational lockout from homeownership, and chronic homelessness.

The old playbook—subsidized programs that never scaled, zoning fights that dragged on for decades—has failed to deliver. Into that vacuum has stepped the “abundance” camp: a wonky, optimistic coalition of thinkers and advocates who argue that the solution is to build, deregulate, and unleash the private sector.

But as UC Davis Law Professor Chris Elmendorf recently noted in a thread unpacking the ideological stakes of this debate, abundance isn’t just a housing policy—it’s a theory of political salvation for Democrats.

If progressive cities can fix housing, they can prove to the rest of the country that liberal governance works. If California becomes affordable again, maybe the middle class won’t keep fleeing to Texas and Arizona.

And if blue states can solve the housing problem, maybe voters in red states will start to ask: why can’t we have nice things too?

That’s the promise. But the backlash—especially from the left—is fierce.

In their recent law review article, “Post-Neoliberal Housing Policy,” Ganesh Sitaraman and Chris Serkin argue that supply-side reforms alone are not enough.

They call for an industrial policy for housing—one that wields public power to shape markets, curbs speculation, and expands the nonprofit and public sectors. It’s not just about building more—it’s about building differently, and for different ends.

Their critique isn’t about opposing growth. It’s about rejecting the idea that markets, left to themselves, will ever prioritize equity.

They call for Pigouvian taxes on vacancy and property hoarding. They support public options for housing finance and construction. They see the housing crisis as a structural failure of capitalism, not a glitch in permitting software or an outdated elevator code.

And that’s where the deeper conflict lies. Abundance is, at heart, a positive-sum vision. Its champions believe that more housing for the rich trickles down to more housing for everyone.

They emphasize technical fixes—upzoning, pre-approved building templates, modular construction. Their model is Tokyo or Helsinki: build enough homes, fast and cheaply enough, and prices will stabilize.

But the left, or what Elmendorf calls the “defund-the-billionaires crew,” sees that vision as politically naïve.

Their agenda is built around moral clarity, not optimization. It thrives on naming villains—landlords, developers, billionaires—and redistributing power.

As Elmendorf notes, their politics depend on a zero-sum view of the world: if the rich are winning, the rest of us must be losing.

The critique isn’t always fair. Abundance liberals aren’t defending the status quo—they’re trying to escape the scarcity mindset that has long paralyzed housing politics.

But the problem is that the politics of abundance can feel weightless, as Ned Resnikoff recently wrote—more a branding exercise than a movement. It’s too easily absorbed by the same systems it claims to reform.

This is especially clear in the yawning gap between the rhetoric of abundance and the lived reality in cities like San Francisco or Los Angeles. These are places where even modest reforms like legalizing duplexes or streamlining permitting face years of delay, lawsuits, and organized opposition.

Where the word “affordable” often means $3,000 a month. Where the promise of housing for all remains as distant as ever.

The truth is that housing justice can’t be achieved without real redistribution—of land, of resources, of political power. That means confronting entrenched interests, including homeowners and local governments that have used zoning and process to block change for decades.

It means building social housing at scale, not just clearing red tape for luxury condos. It means taxing vacant units and absentee investors, not just wooing tech firms to build prefab homes.

Some argue that these are compatible agendas. That we can build more and build fairer. That abundance is a necessary condition for justice, even if it’s not sufficient. That may be true. But the challenge is political, not technical.

As Saikat Chakrabarti observed, the public is hungry for mission-driven leadership—something bigger than tweaks around the edges. “People’s wages have been stagnating,” he said. “We actually need to fix that.” That’s what voters thought they were getting with Obama, Trump, and Biden: someone who would change the game, not just improve the rules.

In that context, the abundance pitch risks sounding like another version of Clinton-era triangulation: market-friendly, technocratically precise, and politically bloodless. That’s not what this moment demands.

The real housing crisis isn’t just about units—it’s about values. What kind of cities do we want? Who gets to live in them? Who belongs? Do we treat housing as a commodity or a human right? These are the questions Democrats must answer if they want to be the party of working people again.

Abundance may be part of that answer—but only if it’s grounded in justice, equity, and democratic accountability. Otherwise, it’s just more window dressing on a system rigged for the few.

Categories:

Tags: