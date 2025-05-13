Trial for Carlos Dominguez Proceeds with Conflicting DNA Findings

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Samuel T. McAdam presided over another pivotal day in the ongoing jury trial of Carlos Dominguez, who stands accused of multiple stabbings in Davis that left two dead and one injured. Monday’s proceedings included testimony from law enforcement, forensic specialists, medical professionals, and ongoing legal motions that could shape the trajectory of the case.

Dominguez remains in custody, charged with two counts of murder, three enhancements for use of a deadly weapon, infliction of great bodily injury, a special circumstance allegation for multiple murders, and a prior felony conviction.

The day opened with testimony from Sacramento Crime Lab Criminalist Megan Wood, who analyzed evidence including a knife sheath, fingernail scrapings, a water bottle, and a bicycle. Although Wood found DNA on the items, she testified it was “inconclusive” whether Dominguez contributed to the DNA mixture. Cross-examined by Deputy Public Defender Dan Hutchinson, Wood affirmed her analysis was done in a sterile environment using standard protocols to avoid contamination.

Kathleen Carey, Forensic Identification Specialist with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, testified that she processed a teal bicycle and black water bottle linked to the investigation. However, she recovered no identifiable prints to definitively tie Dominguez to the items.

Detective Ruben Ledesma testified about handling fingernail scrapings and a cell phone believed to belong to victim Karim Abou Najm. These were submitted for DNA analysis. Homicide Director Vitaly Prokopchuk testified that he delivered DNA samples from Dominguez and survivor Kimberlee Guillory to the Sacramento Crime Lab.

Security footage from various Davis locations was reviewed. Officer Nicholas Burke testified about footage from his body camera. Though Defense Attorney Hutchinson objected to its inclusion, Judge McAdam overruled. FBI field photographer Megan Silverlake testified she assisted in photographing 762 Hawthorn Lane. After a brief confusion, she confirmed that Special Agent Gregory Richardson took the evidentiary photos presented in court, though some images may have been taken with an iPhone, contrary to FBI protocol. Defense counsel requested she return for further testimony.

FBI Facilities Operations Specialist Perry Silverlake testified about swabbing presumptive blood stains at the residence, including on a bathroom faucet and a bottle of Fabuloso. During cross-examination, he clarified that “presumptive blood” refers to suspected bloodstains that require lab confirmation.

Corporal Chay McCampbell testified about retrieving surveillance footage showing a bicyclist on 2nd Street the night of one attack. He noted the cyclist appeared to pedal with one leg, suggesting a possible injury. Defense countered that the behavior could have been due to mechanical issues, such as a dislodged bike chain.

CSI Sergeant John Lopes presented crime scene photos from the May 1, 2023, stabbing near 2nd and L Streets. He described a red tent found at the site with visible cuts. Defense questioned the relevance of nearby photographs showing train tracks and gravel piles. Lopes confirmed that his sergeant waited for deputies to arrive before processing the scene, as per standard protocol.

Detective Henry McClusky testified about collecting surveillance footage from local businesses, noting timestamp inconsistencies and challenges obtaining access. Detective Patrick Klutz testified about securing additional footage from the SPCA thrift store and a nearby glass shop.

Dr. David Shatz, a trauma surgeon from UC Davis Medical Center, testified regarding Guillory’s injuries. He explained that she was treated as a Level One trauma due to dangerously low blood pressure and two stab wounds—one to the right back, one to the right buttock. The back wound required surgery due to potential kidney damage. Dr. Shatz confirmed that uncontrolled bleeding could have been fatal. However, he acknowledged inconsistencies in Guillory’s medical records, with some notes incorrectly listing her injuries on the left side.

When cross-examined, Dr. Shatz admitted he could not independently recall which side of Guillory’s body had been injured, citing common documentation errors.

Judge McAdam dismissed the jury early to address two major legal issues. First, Hutchinson objected to the prosecution’s intent to play the full recording of a police bodycam interview, arguing it included inadmissible hearsay. Judge McAdam took the matter under review, citing the need for detailed analysis of the transcript and relevant legal precedents.

Second, Hutchinson requested permission to share a transcript of prior witness testimony with expert witnesses, despite an existing witness exclusion order. The prosecution did not object, and Judge McAdam allowed it, formally removing the witness from the exclusion rule.

Judge McAdam also directed counsel to review Justice Hope’s 2016 opinion in People v. McGehh, emphasizing that if a defendant does not recognize their victim as a human being, it may constitute a defense based on insanity—an issue that must be tried in a separate phase.

The trial will reconvene Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 9:30 a.m.

