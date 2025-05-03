COURT WATCH: Prosecution Opposes Charge Reductions Despite Accused Seeking Treatment

WOODLAND, CA – At a preliminary hearing this week in Yolo County Superior Court, Judge Paul Richardson denied a request to reduce charges against a man facing multiple drug-related offenses, despite arguments from Deputy Public Defender Erin Decanayan that the accused has been actively pursuing addiction treatment.

The accused is charged with three felony counts of possession of controlled substances—with two prior convictions—along with misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of tear gas, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, and providing false identification to a police officer.

Deputy District Attorney Aloysius Patchen called two officers to testify regarding the accused’s January 2025 arrest in the parking lot of the Davis Holiday Inn. The officers testified that the accused was observed outside the hotel around 4:30 a.m.

One officer testified that upon approaching the accused, he observed a small pipe believed to be used for heroin and a bottle labeled “pepper spray.” Based on these observations, he conducted a narcotics test and recovered “9.8 grams total of methamphetamine and heroin,” which he described as a “usable amount.”

The officer also testified that the accused voluntarily presented identification when asked. The accused was not on probation, did not have an outstanding warrant, but did have a suspended driver’s license.

During cross-examination, DPD Decanayan questioned whether the officer had used his siren, flashlight, or headlights during the encounter. The officer responded that he may have used a flashlight but did not activate the vehicle’s siren or headlights en route to the Holiday Inn. Upon re-direct, DDA Patchen confirmed with the officer that an additional “0.03 grams of heroin” was found in the accused’s backpack located in the backseat.

DPD Decanayan pressed for clarification of the amount, asking the officer to confirm whether it was “0.03 grams of heroin.” The officer initially stumbled, admitting, “I am not good enough at math,” but then added, “I am certain that the amount could be held between two fingers and consumed.”

In closing, DPD Decanayan reiterated the accused’s efforts to seek treatment for substance abuse. She noted that the accused has already been placed on waiting lists for facilities in Yolo and Solano counties and requested that the court consider releasing him on Supervised Own Recognizance (SOR) once a treatment bed becomes available. She also requested that the felony counts be reduced in light of his rehabilitation efforts.

DDA Patchen opposed both requests, pointing to the accused’s history of repeated drug offenses and prior burglary convictions. He insisted on maintaining the original felony counts—specifically Counts 1, 2, and 17.

Judge Richardson denied the motion to reduce the charges but granted the accused eligibility for SOR release upon confirmation of an available treatment bed.

The next court hearing is scheduled for May 14 at 9:00 a.m. in Yolo County Superior Court.

