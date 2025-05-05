Court Watch: Judge Denies Motion to Reduce Charges for Individual Seeking Treatment

WOODLAND, CA – In a preliminary hearing this week at Yolo County Superior Court, Judge Paul Richardson denied a motion to reduce charges against an individual, despite arguments from Deputy Public Defender Erin Decanayan that the accused has been actively seeking treatment.

The accused faces three felony counts of drug possession (with two prior convictions), one count of unlawful possession of tear gas, one count of unlawful possession of paraphernalia, and one count of providing false identification to a police officer. While the drug charges are felonies, the remaining charges are misdemeanors.

Deputy District Attorney Aloysius Patchen called two officers to testify regarding the January 2025 arrest at the Davis Holiday Inn parking lot. The officers said they encountered the accused around 4:30 a.m. outside the hotel.

One officer testified that, upon approaching the accused, he observed a small pipe believed to be used for heroin and a small bottle labeled “pepper spray.” Based on those observations, the officer used a narcotics test kit and collected what he described as “9.8 grams total of methamphetamine and heroin,” which he considered a “usable amount.”

The officer also testified that the accused provided identification upon request. At the time, the accused was not on probation, had no outstanding warrants, but did have a suspended driver’s license.

During cross-examination, DPD Decanayan asked whether the officer had used a siren, flashlight, or headlights. The officer responded that he may have used a flashlight but did not activate the siren or headlights en route to the scene. Upon redirect from DDA Patchen, the officer reaffirmed that he found “0.03 grams of heroin” in the accused’s backpack, which was in the backseat of a vehicle.

DPD Decanayan asked the officer to confirm the exact amount of heroin. When the officer initially stated “three hundredths of a gram,” she clarified if that meant “0.03 grams.” The officer struggled momentarily before admitting, “I am not good enough at math,” but added, “I am certain the amount could be held between two fingers and consumed.”

In her closing statement, DPD Decanayan emphasized the accused’s ongoing efforts to seek treatment, noting that he has struggled with addiction but is taking meaningful steps toward recovery. She informed the court that he is already on waitlists for treatment facilities in Yolo and Solano counties. She requested that the court release him on supervised own recognizance (SOR) once a treatment bed becomes available and asked the prosecution to reduce the charges.

DDA Patchen opposed the request, maintaining the original charges—Counts 1, 2, and 17—based on the accused’s repeated drug offenses and prior burglary convictions.

Judge Richardson denied the defense’s motion to reduce the charges but approved SOR release pending placement in a treatment facility.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 14 at 9 a.m. in Yolo County Superior Court.

Categories:

Tags: