Op-Ed | The Authoritarian Temptation

How Trumpism Exploits a Fractured Democracy

The rise of Donald Trump and the endurance of Trumpism are not political flukes as some have suggested (or perhaps hoped). Rather, they represent the symptoms of a system in profound disrepair.

What Martin Wolf calls the “crisis of democratic capitalism” and what Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt analyze as the “tyranny of the minority” are not separate stories. They are the two halves of the same political pathology: a democracy that has become too unequal to sustain its promises and too structurally rigged to renew itself.

Together, these two frameworks explain both the demand for authoritarian politics and the institutional pathways through which such politics can take hold.

Trumpism, far from being an external threat to the American system, has flourished within it—exploiting its weaknesses, manipulating its structures, and weaponizing its failures.

Martin Wolf’s The Crisis of Democratic Capitalism begins with a clear warning: the marriage of capitalism and democracy is coming undone. For much of the twentieth century, liberal democracies in the West delivered rising living standards, expanding opportunities, and a broadly shared sense of progress.

But that compact has broken down.

“We are no longer able to combine the operations of the market economy with stable liberal democracy,” Wolf writes. The market delivers wealth, but it no longer delivers security. Democracy still holds elections, but it no longer delivers trust.

At the heart of the crisis is what Wolf terms “pluto-populism”—a toxic fusion of elite self-interest and populist rhetoric.

Politicians like Trump promise to speak for “the people” while serving oligarchic interests.

They rail against globalization, immigration, and cultural change, while pushing policies that enrich the wealthiest Americans and deregulate the economy for corporate gain.

Trump does not represent a break with Republican economic orthodoxy but its logical conclusion: a party that advances plutocratic policy while distracting voters with nativist appeals, cultural grievances, and attacks on democratic norms.

As Wolf puts it, “How, after all, does a political party dedicated to the material interests of the top 0.1 percent of the income distribution win and hold power in a universal suffrage democracy? The answer is pluto-populism.”

The emotional engine behind this politics is status anxiety. In communities ravaged by deindustrialization and automation, the loss is not just economic—it is psychological. People feel abandoned, humiliated, and disrespected.

Many of them, as Wolf and other scholars note, once supported center-left parties that promised economic inclusion.

But those parties increasingly came to be seen as culturally liberal, technocratic, and elitist—led by professionals and academics who speak the language of equity but offer little material change. In this vacuum, the right has moved in with authoritarian zeal.

Trump’s political rise was not built on ideology but on instinct: an uncanny ability to detect the grievances, resentments, and fears that many Americans harbor but feel unable to express in polite society.

Wolf notes that Trump’s appeal was strongest among “those whose social status is low enough to generate concern but who still have a significant measure of status to defend”—a demographic both anxious and empowered.

The economic pain of the 2008 financial crisis, followed by the alienation of the COVID-19 pandemic, provided the perfect backdrop for his brand of politics: nostalgic, punitive, and authoritarian.

But Trump is not merely a consequence of economic decay. His ascent reveals a deeper rot in the American system: one of institutional vulnerability and democratic erosion.

This is where Tyranny of the Minority offers indispensable insight. Levitsky and Ziblatt argue that American democracy is uniquely exposed to minority rule. Designed in the eighteenth century to temper majority power, the Constitution now serves as a shield for a radicalized minority.

Through the Senate, the Electoral College, gerrymandered districts, and judicial capture, a shrinking segment of the population—predominantly white, rural, Christian conservatives—wields outsized influence over national policy.

The authors point out that no other modern democracy makes it so easy for a political minority to entrench itself in power.

The Republican Party, unable to win majorities in a diversifying country, has instead embraced procedural hardball and anti-democratic tactics: voter suppression, court-packing, refusal to concede elections, and outright lies about voter fraud.

The goal is not persuasion, but control.

Trump may be the face of this movement, but the deeper threat is institutional.

Tyranny of the Minority traces the long arc of democratic backsliding, showing how the tools of democracy—courts, legislatures, media—can be turned against democracy itself.

As Levitsky and Ziblatt write, “American democracy now faces an existential crisis. One of our two major parties has abandoned its commitment to democratic rules and norms. If this development continues, the survival of our republic cannot be guaranteed.”

The most chilling insight shared by both books is this: democracies rarely collapse from without. They are eroded from within, by elected leaders who manipulate laws, stoke division, and centralize power.

Trump did not need tanks in the streets. He had cable news, social media, and the loyalty of a political party willing to bend the truth until it snapped.

Trump’s constant invocation of “the people” against the elites follows a well-worn script.

As Wolf notes, this demagoguery is not new—it is the age-old pattern of democratic decline. The people, feeling voiceless and adrift, rally behind a protector who promises order, strength, and revenge.

The irony is bitter: in the name of restoring democracy, citizens empower its destroyer.

Plato saw this in ancient Athens. In The Republic, he warned that democracy, when untethered from responsibility and overwhelmed by fear, can degenerate into tyranny.

“The protector,” Plato wrote, “will be vested with power by the people, and then turn himself into a despot.”

Wolf draws a direct line from Plato’s insight to the modern phenomenon of strongman politics. Trump is not an aberration—he is a predictable byproduct of democratic decay.

But both Wolf and Levitsky/Ziblatt offer more than diagnosis—they offer direction. The future is not foreclosed.

If democratic capitalism is to survive, it must be rebalanced. That means taming capitalism, redistributing power, and rebuilding trust. Wolf calls for a reinvigoration of the social contract: more economic security, better regulation, greater inclusion. He invokes Karl Popper’s concept of “piecemeal social engineering”—a call for pragmatic, adaptive reform rather than utopian revolution. Change must be bold, but also humble; ambitious, but grounded in reality.

Levitsky and Ziblatt, meanwhile, call for institutional reforms: abolishing the filibuster, expanding voting rights, depoliticizing the courts, and abolishing the Electoral College. They argue that democracy cannot defend itself unless its rules are made more fair and more inclusive. Democracy is not self-correcting—it requires active maintenance.

Most importantly, both books remind us that democracy is not merely a system of government—it is a culture. It depends on truth, civility, restraint, and a shared belief in the legitimacy of the opposition.

When those norms erode, the system itself becomes fragile. Trumpism is a symptom of that fragility. The cure will not come from a better candidate or a better campaign. It will come from rebuilding the moral and economic foundations of democracy itself.

We are at a crossroads. One path leads toward authoritarian retrenchment, powered by resentment and institutional manipulation.

The other demands a recommitment to the hard, unglamorous work of democratic renewal. The first is easier, more emotionally satisfying, and more dangerous. The second is harder, slower—but necessary.

The challenge before us is not only to reject Trump but to understand why so many embraced him.

Until we reckon with the deep economic pain, the institutional decay, and the social fragmentation that made Trumpism possible, we will remain vulnerable—not just to him, but to whoever comes next.

As Wolf writes, “Democracy has disappeared in the past. It would be silly to assume it could not do so again.” The task now is to ensure it does not.

