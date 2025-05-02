UC Davis Professor Warns of Liberal Failures in Confronting Fascism

Davis, CA — UC Davis philosophy professor Mark Reiff spoke with the Vanguard this week in a Zoom interview, and issued a stark warning about the moral foundations of fascism, the limits of reasoned debate in confronting it, and the failures of liberal institutions—including academia itself—to respond with clarity or courage.
Reiff, whose recent book What Stares Back When One Stares Into the De–Enlightenment examines the values underlying fascist political movements, said that many liberals mistakenly assume fascism is defined by moral nihilism or authoritarian immorality.
“That’s wrong,” Reiff insisted. “Fascism has a very comprehensive set of moral values—perverse to us, yes—but moral values nonetheless.”
According to Reiff, this misunderstanding weakens the liberal response.
“It’s not an insult to a fascist to call them racist. They’ll say, ‘Yes, exactly—that’s what I’m trying to do.’ We think we’re criticizing them for being illiberal, but that’s the goal. Our failure is not identifying and directly opposing their values.”
Reiff argues that fascism is grounded in a radically different conception of society and the self. Liberal democracies are organized around individual rights, he explained, whereas fascism sees “the people” as the core moral unit. But who counts as “the people” is strictly defined.
“For liberals, ‘the people’ means everyone, or at least all citizens. For fascists, it excludes entire categories—Black people, gay people, Jews, Muslims, women, anyone who doesn’t conform,” he said. “Fascism claims to be democratic, but only because everyone inside its narrowly defined ‘people’ is assumed to think the same way.”
This homogeneity justifies authoritarian control. “If the people are all one, then the leader can do whatever he wants—because he is simply enacting the will of the people,” Reiff said. “That’s how they see it. It’s like the Trinity in Catholic theology: the leader, the state, and the people are one.”
In this worldview, there is no tension between dictatorship and democracy—because dissenters aren’t considered part of the people in the first place.
Reiff sees this fascist logic playing out in real time under President Donald Trump’s second administration. “There’s a race among his minions to please him. Everyone knows what Trump wants, so they try to do it without being asked,” Reiff said, referencing the infamous Nazi-era quote about officials anticipating Hitler’s will.
“Trump doesn’t need to issue direct orders. His subordinates act in anticipation of the leader’s desires because they believe they’re channeling the will of the people. That’s a fascist framework,” he said.
Reiff’s analysis underscores why traditional liberal tools—facts, evidence, rational debate—are failing to reach hardened supporters of authoritarianism. “We think if we just explain how Trump violates the Constitution or disregards the law, people will change their minds,” he said. “But if you live in a different moral world, that’s not persuasive.”
For fascists, truth itself is reframed. “In liberalism, truth means the best inference from available evidence. But in fascism, truth is aspirational—it’s about what should be true, not what is true. Facts were never part of the equation, so pointing them out isn’t an argument.”
This is why fact-checking often backfires, Reiff said, referencing research into conspiracy theories like QAnon. “Correcting the record can make things worse. It just confirms the belief that a vast conspiracy is hiding the truth.”
Despite the bleak landscape, Reiff is not entirely without hope. He argues that, while rational argument fails with committed fascists, other modes of persuasion—emotional, narrative, aesthetic—can still reach people on the fence.
“During fascist periods, art often flourishes because it’s one of the few avenues left for making moral arguments,” he noted. “That’s why figures like Martin Luther King were so powerful. He didn’t just argue. He told stories, created emotional resonance, inspired with vision.”
But Reiff is critical of liberal leaders for failing to do the same. “What we need are compelling narratives. What we get are technocratic talking points drained of emotion. That’s not how you inspire resistance.”
Reiff’s critique extends beyond politics. He believes that universities have failed in their duty to equip citizens with the tools to resist authoritarian thinking. “This couldn’t be happening if our universities had done their job,” he said. “The fact that so many people can embrace fascist values suggests that our institutions have failed for decades.”
The corporatization of higher education, he argued, has turned faculty into risk-averse bureaucrats. “I’ve been told many times, ‘Don’t let students know what you believe.’ But students need role models. They need to see people standing up for something,” he said.
One academic leader once told him, “Nothing we do as professors could ever affect the real world.” Reiff’s response: “Then why are we doing this?”
Reiff warned that many Americans remain dangerously complacent. “People say, ‘This isn’t Nazi Germany.’ And I say: it’s worse. In 1933, there was no Hitler yet. We’ve already had our warning, and we’re repeating the same patterns.”
He noted that while the United States still has institutions like courts and a free press, they are not functioning as intended. “It’s not that the guardrails don’t exist. It’s that they’ve been co-opted. They’re failing to protect us.”
He cited recent cases in which federal judges have hesitated to hold Trump administration officials in contempt, even in the face of blatant defiance. “If you did that in any courtroom in America, you’d be sanctioned immediately,” he said. “And yet here we are.”
Ultimately, Reiff believes the path forward requires moral courage—particularly from liberals.
“We’re conflict-averse. We want to respect everyone’s views. But this is a moment when we need to stand up, take risks, and be willing to absorb some hits,” he said.
He drew a contrast with how power is typically demonstrated. “One way to show power is by absorbing injury and standing firm. That’s what the civil rights movement did. That’s what Martin Luther King did.”
With authoritarianism spreading across multiple institutions and civic norms collapsing, Reiff believes it will take more than reason to turn things around. “We need art. We need narrative. We need leadership. And we need people who are willing to fight.”
“Reiff’s analysis underscores why traditional liberal tools—facts, evidence, rational debate”
Too bad. But one regret I had, I’m not sure if he was referring to liberals in the context it is used in the US or in terms of liberal democracy, which means something very different. I should have clarified that in retrospect.
“I’ve been told many times, ‘Don’t let students know what you believe.’
“But students need role models. They need to see people standing up for something,” he said.”
“One academic leader once told him, “Nothing we do as professors could ever affect the real world..” Reiff’s response: “Then why are we doing this?”
“This couldn’t be happening if our universities had done their job,”
You seem very anti-education in general, anti-academic in specific (and interestingly picking on periphery rather than core issues of the interview).
Indoctrination is an overused term in the political sphere. It implies a level of intentionality that simply doesn’t exist in the actual educational setting. The term is misused. It is used to discredit educational content that someone politically or ideologically oppose—especially in areas like race, gender, or history. It’s often a projection of disagreement, not a demonstration of actual coercive educational practices.
First, at places like UC Davis, their job is first research and maybe second education.
Second, part of education is mentorship.
Third, if you believe these days a college degree means less, simply look at the income disparity. Part of Trumpism’s appeal is the “left behind” blue collar, working class person who struggles to get by without a college and sometimes without a high school degree.
“Mentorship” in regard to employable skills – I’d agree.
KS say: ” But if they get a university education, they might learn that “normal” people don’t use the “n” word ”
The professor was definitely right about one thing. We should never have had a culture where “respect” is expected to be given to every opinion just because it’s a personal opinion.
Social contract is the basis of the US Constitution which is the foundation of our law.
And so weird that he’s criticizing Universities for not standing up against ‘fascism’, when conservatives are complaining that Universities have becomes bastions of far-left political thought. So, does everyone just hate Universities, no matter what?
Why is that weird? I’m not sure I agree with him that the universities are the problem, but just because conservatives believe that universities are bastions of far left – doesn’t mean they are. My own experience is that most students are apathetic and the only ones you see are a vocal minority and frankly the same is the case with professors. When I was in graduate school, I was stunned by how non-political the political science department was.
“And so weird that he’s criticizing Universities for not standing up against ‘fascism’, when conservatives are complaining that Universities have becomes bastions of far-left political thought.”
Excellent point Alan.