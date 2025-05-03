Active-Duty Military Personnel Held in Colorado Springs Nightclub Immigration Raid

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – In the early hours of Sunday, April 28, federal agents raided a makeshift nightclub in southeast Colorado Springs, detaining more than 100 people in what officials initially described as a joint operation targeting narcotics and public safety threats. However, as Colorado Public Radio (CPR News) reported, no criminal charges have been filed—and several of those detained were confirmed to be active-duty military personnel.

A U.S. Army spokeswoman confirmed to CPR News on Monday that “a handful” of active-duty service members were among those taken into custody. Their cases, the Army said, will be handled administratively within military channels. The soldiers appear to be the only U.S. citizens who may face formal consequences from the raid, which now appears to have been focused primarily on civil immigration enforcement rather than criminal prosecution.

The raid took place at an unlicensed events space in an industrial area of Colorado Springs. According to CPR’s reporting, federal officials initially suggested that those inside the venue were using drugs and engaging in sex acts, but provided no evidence to support those claims. Officials have also not disclosed whether any significant quantity of narcotics was recovered.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen stated in a press release that over 100 “illegal aliens” were arrested during the raid and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). While federal agencies took to social media to tout the operation, CPR News noted the absence of specific criminal charges, raising questions about the scope and purpose of the enforcement action.

This is not the first such incident in Colorado Springs. CPR News pointed to past raids conducted under similar pretenses that resulted in mass immigration detentions with little to no resulting criminal prosecution. These incidents, according to civil liberties advocates, reflect an increasing pattern under the Trump administration of using federal law enforcement resources to conduct broad immigration sweeps, often in the absence of substantiated criminal activity.

Critics say this approach blurs the line between public safety operations and immigration enforcement, eroding trust within immigrant communities and putting even U.S. citizens—such as active-duty service members—at risk of unnecessary scrutiny.

As of now, most of the detained individuals have reportedly been transferred to ICE custody, and none have been charged with any crimes related to the alleged drug or public order violations. The federal investigation is ongoing.

