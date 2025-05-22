Op-Ed | Flawed Report from Davis City Commission

Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment are serious problems in the United States and worldwide. That said, the Davis Human Relations Commission (HRC) meetings of April 2 and April 24, 2025 did nothing to advance knowledge of or combat these concerns. Rather, at the April 2 meeting, a 45-minute biased report from HRC’s MAPA (Moslems, Arabs, Palestinians, and Allies) committee, which purports to investigate these issues in Davis, has hindered serious efforts to mitigate these concerns. The MAPA report obstructs a deeper understanding of these problems by making false charges, promoting conflict and weaponizing Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment.

The MAPA “study” reported “data” that the committee had collected. At the April 2 meeting, HRC members read long quotes from interviewees who supposedly represented a cross section of MAPA groups in Davis. It was quickly apparent that the quoted individuals were not randomly selected but were purposely picked to spread carefully chosen political themes and falsehoods. First, we were told that a booth at the Farmer’s Market spews hate against MAPA groups and terrifies MAPA children in the playground across from it. Having been at this booth on many Saturday mornings, I did not recognize what was being described. Rather, the purpose of the booth is to draw attention to the brutally Hama held hostages in Gaza, most of whom are dead. At least 90% of people who approach the booth engage in polite discussion seeking information or wishing to discuss the issues. Come by and see for yourself.

Next, the MAPA presenters told us that the HAMAS supporters who attended the Davis City Council (DCC) meeting of December 12, 2023 to demand an immediate cease fire in Gaza were the victims of slander and intimidation by the pro Zionist crowd. (I refer to them as HAMAS supporters as an immediate cease fire would have left HAMAS in power in Gaza.) I was present at this meeting with a few other like-minded individuals and we were outnumbered at least 10 to one by the HAMAS supporters. Fortunately, DCC meetings are recorded and viewing this meeting will quickly expose these false allegations. It was next reported that pro Hamas protesters are victimized by individuals “pushing cameras in their faces” when they demonstrate or speak in public spaces including the QUAD at UC Davis. No doubt this objection to documentation includes the filming of the recent attacks by Cops Off Campus, an ally of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), and their allies on Turning Point USA on April 3. Turning Point USA had peacefully assembled for a UC Davis sanctioned event. I have witnessed SJP led demonstrations and the videographers have been 10-50 feet away. Documenting events by face-covered protesters enables honest people to make their own judgements about the issues and behavior discussed above. If I were in the anti- Israel groups, I would also be concerned that my actions and words were being recorded.

The MAPA report repeated claims that Aggies for Israel (a pro-Zionist UC Davis student group) and Hillel intimidate MAPA students and others on the UC Davis campus. This is so outrageously false that anyone who has spent any time on the UC Davis campus during the pro Hamas encampment, marches through classrooms and the student center by face-covered protesters using bull horns or other events sponsored by SJP and their allies realizes that the opposite is true (all documented on video). Having had umbrellas shoved in my face and jostled outside the illegal encampment for walking near it (also documented on video with hundreds of thousands of views on social media), I could only wonder at the chutzpah of those making these preposterous claims of persecution.

One section of the MAPA report requires special comment: “The Weaponization of Anti-Semitism.” Here we find repeated comments that charges of antisemitism have been used to intimidate those who would criticize the Israeli government, particularly Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The MAPA report repeatedly refers to “right wing and Jewish supremacists” as major perpetrators of these efforts. This false claim diverts attention from the real issues. I and the vast majority of proud Zionists believe that there can be legitimate criticism of Israel as well as Netanyahu. The implication of the “weaponization of antisemitism” theme is that most charges of antisemitism are illegitimate and used for purposes of intimidation to prevent free speech. Since the Anti-Defamation League reported a more than 80% increase in antisemitic incidents on US college campuses from 2023 to 2024, and the FBI reported a 63% increase in anti-Jewish hate crime incidents from 2022 to 2023, I would disagree with the MAPA report’s insinuations. Nor do I believe that most Zionists are right wing or Jewish supremacists. This repeated slander has no basis in fact and is not substantiated in the MAPA report.

At the HRC meeting of April 24, the Chair of HRC, who was the lead author of the MAPA report, stated, “It was not important for me to research the truth or accuracy of the report.“ Rather, he claims that the authors were merely recording how people felt. Feelings are such things as joy, sadness, fear, etc., not specific slanderous charges against groups or individuals. Repeating untruths and claiming no responsibility for their content is a disingenuous attempt to absolve the MAPA report authors from responsibility for the MAPA report content. We see this nationally when people repeat Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s dangerous lies about vaccination or spread lies about immigrants and then claim no responsibility for the consequences of their remarks.

The above comments only scratch the surface of the distortions and slander contained in the MAPA report. The current HRC is so hopelessly biased and dysfunctional that it needs to be disbanded and reconstituted with honest individuals who will promote the welfare of all Davis residents in a fair and just manner and fulfill the promise of a Davis Commission devoted to human relations. Predictably, this deeply flawed report was approved at the HRC meeting of April 24. It will now be forwarded to the Davis City Council for official adoption by the city. It goes without saying that the Davis City Council should reject the divisive, slanderous, and hate-filled MAPA report.

David Siegel MD. is Emeritus Faculty UCD Med School and serves on Hillel Board

Categories:

Tags: