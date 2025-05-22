Op-Ed | Flawed Report from Davis City Commission

Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment are serious problems in the United States and worldwide. That said, the Davis Human Relations Commission (HRC) meetings of April 2 and April 24, 2025 did nothing to advance knowledge of or combat these concerns. Rather, at the April 2 meeting, a 45-minute biased report from HRC’s MAPA (Moslems, Arabs, Palestinians, and Allies) committee, which purports to investigate these issues in Davis, has hindered serious efforts to mitigate these concerns. The MAPA report obstructs a deeper understanding of these problems by making false charges, promoting conflict and weaponizing Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment.
The MAPA “study” reported “data” that the committee had collected. At the April 2 meeting, HRC members read long quotes from interviewees who supposedly represented a cross section of MAPA groups in Davis. It was quickly apparent that the quoted individuals were not randomly selected but were purposely picked to spread carefully chosen political themes and falsehoods. First, we were told that a booth at the Farmer’s Market spews hate against MAPA groups and terrifies MAPA children in the playground across from it. Having been at this booth on many Saturday mornings, I did not recognize what was being described. Rather, the purpose of the booth is to draw attention to the brutally Hama held hostages in Gaza, most of whom are dead. At least 90% of people who approach the booth engage in polite discussion seeking information or wishing to discuss the issues. Come by and see for yourself.
Next, the MAPA presenters told us that the HAMAS supporters who attended the Davis City Council (DCC) meeting of December 12, 2023 to demand an immediate cease fire in Gaza were the victims of slander and intimidation by the pro Zionist crowd. (I refer to them as HAMAS supporters as an immediate cease fire would have left HAMAS in power in Gaza.) I was present at this meeting with a few other like-minded individuals and we were outnumbered at least 10 to one by the HAMAS supporters. Fortunately, DCC meetings are recorded and viewing this meeting will quickly expose these false allegations. It was next reported that pro Hamas protesters are victimized by individuals “pushing cameras in their faces” when they demonstrate or speak in public spaces including the QUAD at UC Davis. No doubt this objection to documentation includes the filming of the recent attacks by Cops Off Campus, an ally of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), and their allies on Turning Point USA on April 3. Turning Point USA had peacefully assembled for a UC Davis sanctioned event. I have witnessed SJP led demonstrations and the videographers have been 10-50 feet away. Documenting events by face-covered protesters enables honest people to make their own judgements about the issues and behavior discussed above. If I were in the anti- Israel groups, I would also be concerned that my actions and words were being recorded.
The MAPA report repeated claims that Aggies for Israel (a pro-Zionist UC Davis student group) and Hillel intimidate MAPA students and others on the UC Davis campus. This is so outrageously false that anyone who has spent any time on the UC Davis campus during the pro Hamas encampment, marches through classrooms and the student center by face-covered protesters using bull horns or other events sponsored by SJP and their allies realizes that the opposite is true (all documented on video). Having had umbrellas shoved in my face and jostled outside the illegal encampment for walking near it (also documented on video with hundreds of thousands of views on social media), I could only wonder at the chutzpah of those making these preposterous claims of persecution.
One section of the MAPA report requires special comment: “The Weaponization of Anti-Semitism.” Here we find repeated comments that charges of antisemitism have been used to intimidate those who would criticize the Israeli government, particularly Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The MAPA report repeatedly refers to “right wing and Jewish supremacists” as major perpetrators of these efforts. This false claim diverts attention from the real issues. I and the vast majority of proud Zionists believe that there can be legitimate criticism of Israel as well as Netanyahu. The implication of the “weaponization of antisemitism” theme is that most charges of antisemitism are illegitimate and used for purposes of intimidation to prevent free speech. Since the Anti-Defamation League reported a more than 80% increase in antisemitic incidents on US college campuses from 2023 to 2024, and the FBI reported a 63% increase in anti-Jewish hate crime incidents from 2022 to 2023, I would disagree with the MAPA report’s insinuations. Nor do I believe that most Zionists are right wing or Jewish supremacists. This repeated slander has no basis in fact and is not substantiated in the MAPA report.
At the HRC meeting of April 24, the Chair of HRC, who was the lead author of the MAPA report, stated, “It was not important for me to research the truth or accuracy of the report.“ Rather, he claims that the authors were merely recording how people felt. Feelings are such things as joy, sadness, fear, etc., not specific slanderous charges against groups or individuals. Repeating untruths and claiming no responsibility for their content is a disingenuous attempt to absolve the MAPA report authors from responsibility for the MAPA report content. We see this nationally when people repeat Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s dangerous lies about vaccination or spread lies about immigrants and then claim no responsibility for the consequences of their remarks.
The above comments only scratch the surface of the distortions and slander contained in the MAPA report. The current HRC is so hopelessly biased and dysfunctional that it needs to be disbanded and reconstituted with honest individuals who will promote the welfare of all Davis residents in a fair and just manner and fulfill the promise of a Davis Commission devoted to human relations. Predictably, this deeply flawed report was approved at the HRC meeting of April 24. It will now be forwarded to the Davis City Council for official adoption by the city. It goes without saying that the Davis City Council should reject the divisive, slanderous, and hate-filled MAPA report.
David Siegel MD. is Emeritus Faculty UCD Med School and serves on Hillel Board
“The current HRC is so hopelessly biased and dysfunctional that it needs to be disbanded and reconstituted with honest individuals who will promote the welfare of all Davis residents in a fair and just manner and fulfill the promise of a Davis Commission devoted to human relations.”
It wouldn’t be the first time.
“No doubt this objection to documentation includes the filming of the recent attacks by Cops Off Campus, an ally of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), and their allies on Turning Point USA on April 3. Turning Point USA had peacefully assembled for a UC Davis sanctioned event.”
Thankfully everyone now carries a camera with them on their phone. BTW, how is the investigation going on the mob who assaulted Beth Bourne and the TPUSA booth? Are they seriously pursuing the protesters who were responsible or was that all just a smoke screen?
KO say: “Are they seriously pursuing the protesters who were responsible or was that all just a smoke screen?”
Gary May allows this atmosphere on campus, that which led to the assault and vandalism. Probably the only things Cops Off Campus and I agree on is our despisement of Gary May. Besides arresting three vandals, the dweeb UCD admin hasn’t done sh*t to curb the reign of the cowardly masked marauders who get off on getting away with this while boldly covering their faces like 7-year-olds. I’m no fan of BB, but political violence is not the answer, and these people are not and should not be anyone’s heroes.
But it’s all on the Proud Boys, right Toonie?
We are halfway around the world from the horrors of Gaza. The role of the Human Relations Commision in Davis should be to facilitate understanding between disparate parts of this community. Sadly this report only serves to drive our community apart.
I was at the HRC April 2 meeting. It seemed to me that there were people who wanted to talk to each other, understand one another, respect one another and perhaps grieve together. As one participant reflected about how he would like to invite people who he disagreed with to come to his home to talk, I was heartened that despite the deep emotional trauma associated with the war between Israel and Hamas, there were people of goodwill in that room and in this community for whom cognitive dissonance was possible.
Sadly, the biased, un-vetted and divisive report presented only served to drive people farther apart. It was clear that there was no consensus in the larger community about the conclusions and recommendations in the report.
One part of the report I found particularly offensive was a section on actions the Jewish community in Davis should undertake. An old joke among Jews is that two Jews will have three opinions on any subject. Needless to say, the idea that the Jews of Davis need to be told how we should be acting, thinking or debating what is going on in Israel didn’t sit well with many people in the room. To understand how this feels consider if somebody issued a report about what people of your religions faith should be doing in Davis.
The worst part of this report is forcing the City Council to address it. Instead of focusing on roads, parks and housing, the Davis City Council now has to spend time on cleaning up the mess created by a divisive report from the commission that is supposed bring the community together instead of sewing division about things half a world away that the people of Davis have no control over what so ever.
“We are halfway around the world from the horrors of Gaza. The role of the Human Relations Commision in Davis should be to facilitate understanding between disparate parts of this community. Sadly this report only serves to drive our community apart.”
I’m a bit bothered by your framing here. I’m not going to weigh in on this column or the report, however, this notion that we are halfway around the world from Gaza, ignores the realities of the political climate where there are campus protests and counter protests and real political implications with the new administration. To pretend that none of that affects this community I think is needlessly dismissive. This situation has been festering in our community – not in Israel or Gaza – since October 7 and it’s likely not going to abate and to suggest that this shouldn’t be in the purview of the Council – the community relations aspect not the foreign policy aspect – I think is unrealistic.
I don’t understand the purpose of any of this – the protests, the arguments, etc.
Seems to me that the more attention that is paid to any of this, the more absurd it becomes. How is any of this a problem if the good people of Davis just go on about their lives and ignore the HRC, the booths at the Farmer’s markets, the protests, etc.? (Just as I “used to” ignore school boards, until they actually started causing problems outside of their insular circle.)
What we have here are people “identifying” with particular groups and engaging in heated, personal arguments regarding an issue which is not an individual one. All of which serve no purpose, no goal, no nothing – other than increasing divisiveness which had no purpose in the first place.
None of this will make any difference regarding what’s occurring in Israel and Gaza. Nor will any proclamation from the council make any difference.
Contact your Congressional representatives, if you think that makes any difference either.
“I don’t understand the purpose of any of this – the protests, the arguments, etc.”
Probably would have been better to stop there. I don’t know that I really want to get into the layers of this, but by not understanding the purpose of any of this, you miss the whole very complicated interactions – the history of the world turning the other way from atrocities up to and including genocide and the deep divide within the Jewish community over the occupation and Israeli policy. All of that plays out in our community which is where the people live.
Oh, I understand the ISSUES. What I don’t understand is why so many become personally involved with it. Again, it serves no purpose to argue with those that the author refers to as “Hamas supporters”, for example.
The HRC, the protests, etc., are irrelevant in regard to the daily lives of most people. The situation in Israel and Gaza itself is irrelevant, as well. As is the war in Ukraine, etc.
My ancestors are from Europe, but I have no personal connection to those countries. And I certainly wouldn’t be looking for the HRC’s opinion (or what some group on campus thinks) if any of those countries became involved in a war. (Especially wars that have been going on for decades.)
And if the council also weighed in, I’d take that “just as seriously” as if the HRC or groups on campus weighed in.
You have to understand the Jewish community – to take one piece of this – I was raised in a Synagogue, it may have been in California but the refrain next year in Jerusalem rings out in every corner, it’s part of the Jewish identity. Sadly for a lot of people the reality of Israeli policy is not only deeply divisive but it breaks our heart. And that plays out, as I was explaining to Ron Glick, in this community. That’s just one layer to this.
It does seem to be the case that many Jewish people maintain a personal “connection” in some way (to Israel), that those whose ancestors came from other countries do not.
But the war itself is not “owned” solely by Jewish people, nor is it owned by Palestinians. It impacts the world, as can be seen via the involvement from other countries (such as the U.S., Iran, etc.).
I’ve met people (including friends when growing up) who made a point of letting me know that they’re Jewish. To which I kind of shrugged, and thought to myself – so what? (Thought of it as more of a religion, for that matter.)
Though I will tell you that one time, I went on an overnight bicycle camping trip (when I was still a kid) with a friend who was Jewish. It pissed me off when early the next morning, he told me that he had to get back to town for some kind of formal activity related to being Jewish. Had I known that in advance, . . . :-)
As I said, I explained only one small piece of it (and frankly that’s what this article is about). But there is an intimate connection between the Jewish community and Israel even those who are disappointed by the reality of Israel and the Jewish community is divided over it.
RO say: “What I don’t understand is why so many become personally involved with it.”
Because a lot of people have relatives there. I lost relatives on October 7th. That which I most related to during the six hour ‘should we say ceasefire?’ CC meeting, from Palestinians speaking, was those that spoke of losing family in Gaza, often in much greater numbers, and those numbers are much greater today. Of course people are involved with it. How, RO, can you be so blind to that?
DG say: “Probably would have been better to stop there.”
On that, DG, we agree.
RO say: “My ancestors are from Europe, but I have no personal connection to those countries.”
RO, you don’t seem to have a personal connection to anything.
RO say: “It does seem to be the case that many Jewish people maintain a personal “connection” in some way (to Israel), that those whose ancestors came from other countries do not.”
Well, considering Israel was *not a sovereign nation* for 1,985 years, and the Jews were dispersed throughout the world, and repeatedly persecuted and killed en masse, you might take to understand why.
And, as DG said “next year in Jerusalem’ rings out in every corner, it’s part of the Jewish identity”. Not only that, but even dispersed, isolated communities such as Beta Israel (Ethiopian Jews), continued their Jewish traditions, however modified by isolation and time. And in that, the call to return to Israel. I have heard it described by many as not so much just a phrase, but as a ‘longing’. A deep seated ancestral inner call to return to the homeland.
Depending on which side your on, the existence of Israel is either a godless horror, or the most successful repatriation of a people to their indigenous homeland the world has ever seen. Also known as Zionism.
And also as DG said, many of us have major issues with the reality of Israel political policy and how Israel conducts itself, and within the community major rifts on individual policies. The biggest rift of course is between those who believe Isreal should exist, and those that don’t, even with the reality that it does very much does exist today, and disbanding a country is no minor thing (nor is creating one).
RO say: “I’ve met people (including friends when growing up) who made a point of letting me know that they’re Jewish. To which I kind of shrugged, and thought to myself – so what? (Thought of it as more of a religion, for that matter.)”
No, not ‘just a religion’. One of the most poignant points I’ve heard on Jewish identity is this: if you are Catholic, and you quit the Catholic Church, are you still Catholic? No. Muslim? No. Hindu? No. Go through any number of religions, “no”. But if you quit being a practicing Jew, are you still a Jew? Yes. It’s just, how it is. Jews all know this, other people know this, even Hitler knew this, and would still consider you a Jew if you weren’t practicing the religion, in his quest to kill you, as it is with many other people throughout history who have sought to exterminate us.
I’ve heard people say that we have nothing to worry about here in the United States and in doing so brush off concerns of antisemitism. There’s a bond that forms within a people who have repeatedly been targeted for extermination, and in Europe they 2/3 succeeded, only 80 years ago. I don’t believe the human animal has changed all that much, so yes, I’ll err on the side of bit of paranoia that there is indeed a ‘they’ that wants to kill us all. A certain Davis Imam even said so . . . and it was a Davis Muslim peace activist who told me not to ignore that call . . . that the heard the Imam’s call for the death of all Jews, worldwide, in his native tongue, and it was no metaphor, this Muslim told me that the Imam meant exactly what he said. I had doubts (many brushed off the call to kill us all as a ‘metaphor’) until this Muslim man spoke to me.
RO say: “Though I will tell you that one time, I went on an overnight bicycle camping trip (when I was still a kid) with a friend who was Jewish. It pissed me off when early the next morning, he told me that he had to get back to town for some kind of formal activity related to being Jewish. Had I known that in advance, . . . :-)”
And all Jews will forever suffer — for your friend’s lack of advance communication :-|
Or put another way: Nobody cares, Ron!
Alan M says: “Because a lot of people have relatives there. I lost relatives on October 7th.”
Sorry to hear that.
I’m pretty sure I have relatives in Europe whom I’ve never met. We’re all ultimately relatives of each other.
Is it actually different (more of a human tragedy) when you “personally” know someone?
Pretty sure that some of my relatives fought each other in WWII, without even knowing it. Also pretty sure that there were relatives in THIS country who fought each other during the civil war.
Pretty sure that there’s relatives fighting each other in the Russia/Ukraine war, as well.
Alan M asks: “How, RO, can you be so blind to that?”
The same way I (and most people) are (not blind, but somewhat indifferent?) to all of the tragedies which occur around the world, every day. Over which we have no control.
Alan M states, “RO, you don’t seem to have a personal connection to anything.”
Is a personal connection a “good thing” in regard to objective analysis or conclusions?
Alan M states, “Well, considering Israel was *not a sovereign nation* for 1,985 years, and the Jews were dispersed throughout the world, and repeatedly persecuted and killed en masse, you might take to understand why.”
Pretty sure that a lot of people were in (and still are) in worse situations. And no one lives for 1,985 years in the first place. You’re now claiming a personal connection to those who lived centuries ago?
Alan M states, ” . . . it’s part of the Jewish identity”.
There’s MOST of the problem. That’s about as real (or less-so) than “gender identity”, or (any other group “identity”).
Alan M states, “And all Jews will forever suffer — for your friend’s lack of advance communication :-| Or put another way: Nobody cares, Ron!”
Let’s hope so – everyone should suffer because of that. :-)
But more-importantly (and seriously), I don’t care about his “identity”, my “identity”, or “your” identity. (See the “problem with identity”, above.) “Identity” is creating all of the division referred to in this article.
If we all disassociated ourselves from “identity” (which seems pretty closely-related to “ego”, we’d all be better-off.)
The purpose of this article is to respond to what the HRC is sending to the CC before it gets there.
RO say: “If we all disassociated ourselves from “identity” (which seems pretty closely-related to “ego”, we’d all be better-off.)”
You may be right. Congratulations on transcending human nature :-|
RO say: “How is any of this a problem if the good people of Davis just go on about their lives and ignore the HRC, the booths at the Farmer’s markets, the protests, etc.?”
I agree with much of the rest of your comment, but not this part. The HRC is a commission that serves at the pleasure of the City. In recent public comments at a CC meeting, all those who said the HRC should exist were on one side of the issue, and all those who said the HRC was toxic and should be disbanded were on the other said of the issue.
There is something horribly wrong, “Trouble Right here in River City”, if a City commission which is supposed to foster ‘human relations’ is instead a catalyst for increasing a human rift between citizens. THAT is the problem here. The booths and protests are citizens expressing their views. Any views expressed without violence and destruction are fine with me, as are counter views. However, a City sponsored commission — that one side of a major issue that involves human rights and racism issues — that the targeted said says is fomenting the very anger against them — THAT is a major major problem for the City, created by this City.
Yes – Alan, M – I’m pretty sure that your analysis here is spot on.
It (somehow) does not surprise me, however, that the Human Relations Commission (HRC) probably attracts the least-qualified people to get along with other humans.
Then again, I wouldn’t care what they have to say regardless of whether or not I was a current resident. I don’t take them seriously, as I already had a (bias?) regarding them.
“to suggest that this shouldn’t be in the purview of the Council – the community relations aspect not the foreign policy aspect – I think is unrealistic.”
This shouldn’t be the purview of the Council. It never goes well.
Now if the Council wants to support, as RO said, “people who wanted to talk to each other, understand one another, respect one another and perhaps grieve together”, that is fine. But the HRC is a toxic mess, and bringing this report forward to the CC will only bring on another divisive meeting that only sew more anger, not understanding. How can you be blind to the dynamics of this?
Community relations are one of the purviews of the Council. Resolving the middle east conflict not so much.
DG: “Community relations are one of the purviews of the Council.”
So how’s that going for them, Sparky? Making community relations worse is their ‘purview’ ? In which case, stellar job, y’all.
Alan M: “Now if the Council wants to support, as RO said, “people who wanted to talk to each other, understand one another, respect one another and perhaps grieve together”, that is fine.”
I didn’t make the comment you’re (apparently?) attributing to me, but I agree with RG’s comments.
Also, Ron G’s (other) comment (listing all of the atrocities) caused me to remember how serious all of this actually is (not the HRC itself – but the underlying issues). I think his comments are the most-insightful on here so far, today. Maybe he should be on the HRC (though I wouldn’t recommend him for the “sprawl committee” – in fact, I’d recommend disbanding that latter.)
I completely agree with both Ron’s here.
Very well stated…
RG say, “We are halfway around the world from the horrors of Gaza. The role of the Human Relations Commision in Davis should be to facilitate understanding between disparate parts of this community. Sadly this report only serves to drive our community apart.”
Beautifully said, RG.
RG say: “I was at the HRC April 2 meeting. It seemed to me that there were people who wanted to talk to each other, understand one another, respect one another and perhaps grieve together . . . there were people of goodwill in that room and in this community for whom cognitive dissonance was possible.”
So true, and as it should be, if not for those who only wish to ferment anger.
RG say: “Sadly, the biased, un-vetted and divisive report presented only served to drive people farther apart.”
Yup.
RG say: “One part of the report I found particularly offensive was a section on actions the Jewish community in Davis should undertake.”
Seems like it’s the MO of the HRC to tell Jews what to do. One tenant of antisemitism is holding different standards for Jews. And so many are blind in that they can’t see how absolutely offensive such a recommendation/action would be if directed at any other group.
RG say: “An old joke among Jews is that two Jews will have three opinions on any subject.”
My favorite Jewish joke, because it’s so damn true.
RG say: “Needless to say, the idea that the Jews of Davis need to be told how we should be acting, thinking or debating what is going on in Israel didn’t sit well with many people in the room.”
I resemble that remark.
RG: “The worst part of this report is forcing the City Council to address it.”
That’s gonna be a fun meeting. I complete re-hash of the six-hour “should we use the word ceasefire?” City Council meeting which brought so much peace and understanding to our community . . . NOT
RG say: “Instead of focusing on roads, parks and housing, the Davis City Council now has to spend time on cleaning up the mess created by a divisive report from the commission that is supposed bring the community together instead of sewing division about things half a world away that the people of Davis have no control over what so ever.”
The City Council brings these things upon themselves. Let them suffer through another torturous meeting in which they facilitate divisiveness and increased hatred in their own city. Great leadership :-|
Great comments RG
Also: “The City Council brings these things upon themselves. ”
It’s easy to blame the council for things, but not sure what they’ve done in this case.
I’m not blaming the CC for “these things”. I am blaming the CC for taking on international issues in a framework that can only lead to more hate and divisiveness. Taking on the “should we use the word ceasefire?” item was a toxic mistake by the council. Every time the council tries to take on national or international issues, it is a mistake. Every time. I’ve been saying this for decades, and it all culminated in that six-hour cluster-f*ck that they hosted, the outcome of which was entirely predictable.
I agree that they need to avoid things like ceasefire- granted it’s not something limited to Davis. But this stuff is a community issue and it’s getting worse
DG: “I agree that they need to avoid things like ceasefire- granted it’s not something limited to Davis. But this stuff is a community issue and it’s getting worse”
Well, if David Greenwald and Alan C. Miller can agree on one thing, there is hope for Davis, and hope for the world.
Suggestion: For this article I believe the three comments per day rule should be suspended. It is very hard to put fences around the feelings associated with this issue.
As long people are respectful of diverging viewpoints, I’m fine with that.
Oh, geez. Took one quick look at it, and already concluded that the actual problem is that people are wasting their time on such 88-page endeavors. And actually take themselves seriously, apparently.
But thanks for posting it, so we can see exactly what people waste their time on – other than commenting on a blog (such as I do).
“It goes without saying that the Davis City Council should reject the divisive, slanderous, and hate-filled MAPA report.”
I fully agree. Hopefully the council will step up and do the right thing and reject the report but I have my doubts.
As I said above, it’s going to be one h*ll of a City Council meeting, and one h*ll of a long City Council meeting.
Bring a lawn chair, popcorn, and a few doses of Adderall :-|
It might be helpful for people to know how a report like this originates and what becomes of it.
As I understand it, sometimes the city council directs a commission to review something, but I believe a commission can also bring a topic up at the instigation of any two members.
So far as I know, the council has no obligation to take any action. They can receive the report, comment on it, do nothing, or direct staff to implement any (or none) of the recommendations or others of their own. Or they could reject it, as has been suggested. Like all commissions except the Planning Commission, this one only has an advisory role.
If anyone has a better understanding of the process, please share it.
The likeliest outcome, IMO, will be that the council politely receives it and thanks the commissioners for their hard work.
I remember when Rob Davis was mayor and he tried to mediate a forum between the Indian-American community and the Sikh American community about the Ghandi statue. The structure of a Davis City Council meeting, governed by the Brown act, wasn’t a particularly good structure for resolving anything although it did give people a chance to vent and the best thing said all night was at the end of the meeting after a long drawn out public comment period was when Robb ended the meeting with “Go in peace.”
If this community has to go to the City Council again and take up an issue that the CC has no control over, then what I want to do is grieve with my neighbors who have suffered, whoever they are. From my perspective it is the best thing any of us can do for ourselves and this community.
Who do I want to grieve for:
The Dead
The starving children
The maimed
The starving adults
The captives
The raped
The widowed and orphaned
The dispossessed and the displaced
Beautifully said, and tearfully beautiful poem
And on the inability of Council by structure to bring people together – all too true
. . . and of the inability of anything Davis does to change the world – all too true
My criticism of our Council is in failing to see the reality of these statements
“and of the inability of anything Davis does to change the world – all too true”
In the meantime the roads continue to crumble but at least some will have rainbow crosswalks.
You guys are conflating two separate issues. One is the Middle East conflict which I agree, Davis is remote from and the city should not deal with. But the issue here is in fact local and has to do with community relations and a stark divide and that’s what this letter really addresses.
Not conflating . . . just saying the nature of the Council and this issue are part of the same problem, leaching into other issues.
Ron G says: “I remember when Rob Davis was mayor and he tried to mediate a forum between the Indian-American community and the Sikh American community about the Ghandi statue.”
Agree with most of your comments today, but any expectations of a mayor or council member to “mediate” this type of nonsense (as well as whatever the local Islamic leader said) are part of the reason I probably wouldn’t even try to run for council – anywhere. (Let alone having any chance of getting elected without local business/development support.)
I’d essentially tell all of them to “stuff it”, regarding unnecessary divisions ultimately based upon “identity”.
Perhaps I’d also issue a statement saying that there’s “good people (or maybe bad people) on both sides”. :-)
I did not read the full report, but skipped to the conclusions and recommendations. I was struck by the conclusion that harassment on campus and within the community was being committed by a small group of known individuals. The Davis community needs to figure out how to deal with the few people in our community that wield such power to disrupt the peace and harmony, the feeling of safety, and corrupt public discourse.
That conclusion is not an clear assessment of what is going on, and that leading to your conclusion that Davis needs to “deal with the few people in our community” is falling into the trap set by this report. The report is toxic, but it is clever.
Holy cow – you nailed it again. Without even reading it (is it really worth the time?), I already suspect that you’re right.
And how is it that I started “inserting” Beth’s name into Sharla’s comment? Is that just me?
Are you saying that harassment is wide-spread and involves more people or are you saying that it is minor or non-existent? As I am not part of either community, I am a bystander. So explain how the broader Davis community should respond to actions by groups or individuals that disrupts, threatens and creates fear in our community.
SC say: “Are you saying that harassment is wide-spread and involves more people or are you saying that it is minor or non-existent?”
I’m saying the “it” is mischaracterized so as to make those who believe that Israel should exist look bad. A big part of the playbook here is to conflate liberal or conservative Jews who believe in Israel with Jewish fundamentalist supremacists. This is taking place all over the internet, but we cannot allow it to be enshrined in a City government report. The other wonderful :-| and more extreme version is conflating Zionism with Nazi-ism. Nothing offensive about that :-| Not saying it happened in this report, but it is a common tactic in antizionist propaganda.
SC say: ” . . . explain how the broader Davis community should respond to actions by groups or individuals that disrupts, threatens and creates fear in our community.”
I’m not saying how anyone ‘should’ respond, but if y’all want to: Equal enforcement of the law, enforcing protest policy, disallowing masks in protests, and enforcing time, place and manner restrictions. And don’t believe everything you read. The idea that the ‘hostage awareness’ booth is scaring children in the play area is ludicrous.
But it was just how someone . . . . . . . . . feeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeels.
“Equal enforcement of the law, enforcing protest policy, disallowing masks in protests, and enforcing time, place and manner restrictions.”
Exactly. Enforce the laws, for instance find the people who attacked Beth Bourne and the TPUSA event and prosecute them.
I interviewed the local rabbi today about the tragedy. One of the things he told me was that his lines have been jammed all day with local people upset about what happened. It just illustrates to me again that these issues affect our local community.
This shooting has been on my mind all day. Not to mention what the aftermath is going to be, politically. I naively thought that the world would be horrified after October 7th. I wasn’t the only Jew to be shocked at the world reaction, and the world steeply descending into a morass of critical division on the issue that has destroyed friendships and flipped world relations. See the movie “October 8th” if you have not yet. I rather dread all the horrible things that are about to be said (or have already been said) about this shooting.
“these issues affect our local community.”
I never said they didn’t.