Court Watch: Man Accused of DUI Faces Trial, Despite Mental Health Issues

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Deputy District Attorney Aimee McLeod requested Friday that a man be remanded into custody, despite defense arguments that he suffers from serious mental health issues and is currently undergoing treatment.

The accused is charged with felony DUI and misdemeanor hit-and-run, with enhancements for prior felony convictions.

He allegedly violated the terms of his conditional release by acquiring a new case in Amador County while awaiting trial in Yolo County. Judge Catherine Hohenwarter indicated the court’s intent to remand him.

Defense Attorney Matthew Becker attributed the violation to his client’s mental health crisis, stating, “There was a mental health crisis moment, but he’s back on track and doing what he’s supposed to be doing. We’re close to three months since the incident occurred in Amador County. I have a letter from the psychiatrist diagnosing him with bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, borderline personality disorder, and substance use disorder. This is a serious mental health situation that my client has.”

Becker also noted that the Amador County District Attorney’s Office agreed with his assessment. While the arrest was initially made on felony accusations, Becker said, “When the district attorney reviewed the evidence, they agreed that this was a mental health thing.”

“It was all resolved with misdemeanors only,” he added, “with the primary condition of probation being ‘deal with your mental health stuff.’”

Becker asked the court to allow the accused to remain on conditional release with a Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor (SCRAM) tether so he could continue treatment. “I would ask that the court allow my client to continue to deal with his mental health things. A remand is not going to help facilitate that.”

DDA McLeod refocused the argument. “What is before the court right now is whether or not his supervised OR [own recognizance] should be revoked. He had very strict conditions.”

She outlined the accused’s alleged violations: “He did not notify probation within 24 hours of law enforcement contact, which he was ordered to do. In fact, it was several months later when they were even notified. He violated the other terms as well by committing a new crime, and possessing and consuming alcoholic beverages.”

McLeod emphasized the seriousness of the case: “What the court has is a gentleman who committed a DUI causing serious bodily injury back in 2022. We are looking at a defendant pending trial next month on a serious DUI, and he has three strike priors from 2009, 2010, and 2016. I am asking for the court to remand and set bail.”

Becker pushed back, stating, “My client was in custody for two weeks, so there was not any way for him to contact Yolo County probation immediately. We were under the impression, based on the on-record statement at the first court date, that multiple people had already been in touch with Yolo County.”

He also disputed the extent of the injuries in the prior DUI case: “The district attorney was exaggerating greatly when they said there was serious bodily injury. There was a headache.”

Judge Hohenwarter ordered the accused remanded, setting bail at $50,000. The case is set for trial next month.

Categories:

Tags: