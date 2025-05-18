Op-Ed: Davis Must Act Now—Waiting to Reform Measure J Risks Losing Control Entirely

We got a rare chance this week to see what a discussion and debate on Measure J would look like—the results are not unexpected but also not encouraging.

One of the problems is the looming train wreck that will eventually result from the failure of the Davis system to produce sufficient housing to satisfy not only the state demands—but internal needs.

The comment section of the Davis Vanguard’s recent article—“Op-Ed | After Public Comment, Is Reforming Measure J Even Politically Possible?“— in addition to the public comment on Tuesday, offers a snapshot of where the community stands.

The reactions range from defiant defenses of local control to strong calls for more housing, from skepticism of developers to worries about the state’s growing pressure on cities like Davis.

But one thing is clear: the longer Davis delays serious Measure J reform, the greater the risk the state—or a court—will take the matter out of our hands entirely.

There is no question that Measure J has played a foundational role in how land use decisions are made in Davis. Approved by voters in 2000 and extended twice since then, Measure J (and its successors, R and D) requires a public vote for any project that proposes to convert agricultural or open space land to urban use.

This was originally seen as a safeguard against sprawl and speculative growth. But two decades later, it’s clear the law has also become a barrier to meeting the city’s housing needs and has placed Davis on a legal collision course with state mandates.

Some commenters argue we should simply wait until Measure J sunsets in 2030 before making any changes.

“Let the current projects go to a vote,” they say. “If voters approve them, there’s no problem. If they don’t, then we can think about reform.”

This logic might sound reasonable, but it’s dangerously flawed.

If either of the next two Measure J projects—Village Farms or the other soon-to-be-announced proposal—is rejected by voters, Davis will almost certainly fail to meet its 6th or 7th cycle RHNA (Regional Housing Needs Allocation) targets.

Failing to meet RHNA opens the city up to the builder’s remedy and to potential litigation under the Housing Accountability Act or other state housing laws. More importantly, it invites a deeper question: does Measure J itself constitute an unlawful barrier to housing production?

The state, and potentially the courts, may well decide that the answer is yes. And if that happens, we won’t be debating how to tweak Measure J anymore. We’ll be scrambling to respond to a legal order invalidating it entirely.

Waiting until 2030 isn’t a strategy—it’s a gamble with long odds and high stakes.

The irony is that we don’t have to choose between total repeal and doing nothing. Thoughtful reform is possible—if we act soon.

Alan Miller’s recent proposal for an urban limit line is a promising middle-ground approach. It would establish a boundary beyond which development would still require a Measure J vote, but within which the city could plan for and approve the housing it needs to meet RHNA targets without going to the ballot. Structured properly, the line could be set to align with ten-year planning horizons and be offset from RHNA cycles to provide predictability.

This would allow us to maintain voter control over peripheral growth while removing unnecessary friction from projects that are consistent with the city’s general plan and housing goals. It’s a strategic adjustment—not an abandonment—of Measure J’s intent.

Opponents of reform often shift the argument to developers: “Even if you change Measure J,” they ask, “won’t developers just build expensive homes no one can afford?”

It’s a fair concern. But as someone who has met repeatedly with developers in Davis, I can tell you: affordability—including missing middle housing—is high on their list. The challenge is financial feasibility. Projects must “pencil” or they won’t get built. And that’s true whether they’re market-rate or affordable.

Developers like John Whitcombe have not only supported local housing but have literally donated millions to the Davis school system. This caricature of developers as profit-hungry outsiders is not only inaccurate—it’s unhelpful. The goal shouldn’t be to punish those willing to build housing, but to incentivize the kind of housing we want.

One commenter proposed that the city adopt an ordinance requiring over 50% of homes in new developments to be priced between $500,000 and $600,000. That sounds good on paper—but as H.L. Mencken said, “For every complex problem, there is a solution that is simple, neat, and wrong.”

The economics of construction—land, labor, materials, fees, and financing—make it nearly impossible to hit that price point at scale without subsidies or significant trade-offs.

But we can—and should—create process incentives, streamlined reviews, and density bonuses for projects that voluntarily exceed affordability standards. That’s how you align community goals with market realities.

Other commenters dismiss the threat of state intervention entirely, arguing that even if Davis falls out of compliance, the builder’s remedy would result in more housing than Measure J ever would.

It’s hard to see that being the case. One problem that Davis already has is a lack of infill sites for builder’s remedy to matter. Moreover, Davis would require the kind of dense infill that a 20 percent affordable housing requirement would render difficult to build—indeed, there is a reason that one of the builder’s remedy proposals has been withdrawn.

But even if that’s a practical possibility, it’s a dangerous game to play with our long-term autonomy.

If the state or courts determine that Measure J violates state law by creating an illegal constraint on housing, we won’t be talking about a few builder’s remedy projects. We’ll be talking about the potential nullification of Measure J in its entirety.

It’s also worth noting that California’s housing crisis is not a passing phase. It’s structural. The state has already passed over a dozen bills aimed at accelerating housing production—SB 330, SB 9, SB 35, and more. Each year brings tougher mandates and sharper enforcement. Davis is not immune. In fact, because of Measure J, Davis is in the crosshairs.

Let’s be honest with ourselves: if we truly value local control, we have to exercise it responsibly. That means updating outdated policies before they’re torn down by someone else.

Some say the political will isn’t there. But leadership means making the hard choices before crisis forces your hand. The City Council’s current plan is vague and overly cautious. Their slow walk toward reform is unlikely to move the needle, and it certainly won’t shield us from legal scrutiny if RHNA targets aren’t met.

We can either act now to design a version of Measure J that is both legally resilient and responsive to modern housing realities—or we can wait until someone else does it for us.

This is our opportunity to show that Davis is capable of governing itself responsibly—that we understand the gravity of the housing crisis and are willing to evolve to meet the moment.

The time for hesitation is over. We need to begin serious Measure J reform now—before the courts do it for us.

