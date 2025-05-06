Court Watch: Judge Delays Mental Health Case, Citing Lack of Familiarity with the Court

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Deputy District Attorney Jesse Richardson requested a continuance Friday during a mental health diversion hearing, risking delays in treatment and prolonged custody for the accused, citing a lack of familiarity with Mental Health Court (MHC).

Mental Health Court is a collaborative court model that provides targeted services and treatment to individuals with mental illness, according to the Judicial Branch of California.

Deputy Public Defender Joseph Gocke warned of the consequences of postponing the matter, stating, “He was accepted into this program months ago, and a continuance today means he would remain in custody longer.”

The accused faces multiple charges, including assault on a peace officer, vandalism, and drug-related offenses.

The hearing addressed a defense motion for diversion, which, if granted, would allow the accused to enter mental health treatment in lieu of traditional prosecution.

Richardson had previously objected to the defense’s motion, arguing that a structured treatment plan was lacking.

According to Gocke, the accused applied to Mental Health Court, was interviewed by probation staff, and was approved for treatment by both the probation department and Yolo County Health and Human Services. Gocke submitted the supporting documentation on April 30, according to court records.

Richardson stated he was at a disadvantage, as he had not yet had time to review the materials. He requested more time to consult with service providers and examine the documents submitted by the defense.

Acknowledging his limited experience with the program, Richardson said, “I don’t necessarily disagree that [the accused] is suitable for programming. It’s just the way Mental Health Court works now—I just want to make sure I know what it is.”

In response, Gocke argued, “I understand the court saying that Mr. Richardson is at a disadvantage. [The accused] has been at a disadvantage. If the court is not prepared to rule, consider releasing him to engage in treatment.”

Gocke also urged the court to consider the impact on local services, emphasizing that funding for the program depends on active use. “If the court does not utilize this local resource to treat individuals who are severely mentally ill, a service and treatment model that has been successful for over a decade may go away,” he said. “This information is not coming from the Public Defender’s Office—it’s coming from the Health and Human Services Agency, which oversees the program’s funding.”

Judge Sonia Cortés refocused the hearing, stating, “The question is whether Mr. Richardson feels, given that he was just provided some additional information, he has had enough time to properly evaluate it.”

Judge Cortés granted the continuance, giving Richardson additional time to review the documents. She also agreed to grant conditional release for the accused to enter treatment, provided a facility is available to accept him.

A follow-up hearing is scheduled for May 13, 2025.

