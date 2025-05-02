Court Watch: Judge Sets $100K Bail for Man Charged with Theft and Threats in Misdemeanor Case

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Judge Michael Rhoads set bail at $100,000 for an unemployed man in a misdemeanor case, with the accused claiming he only wanted to retrieve personal belongings.

The accused, Donyell Joseph Banderas, appeared in custody for a hearing on misdemeanor charges.

Deputy Public Defender Charlotte Miller requested a civil standby order—a court order allowing an individual to retrieve belongings from a residence under police supervision, typically when there is a risk of confrontation. The accused quietly told DPD Miller he wanted his Social Security card and birth certificate.

Deputy District Attorney Gwendolyn West objected, stating the victim had asked that no civil standby be granted.

DDA West alleged the accused had previously taken keys from under the victim’s shirt while she slept and had made threats of arson.

The victim attended the hearing, and their daughter, speaking on their behalf, said they feared the accused’s release would “embolden him” or lead to more crimes. They expressed ongoing safety concerns.

“I had to warn my mother, as the officers were on their way, not to move her car because [the accused] may be in the truck in front of it,” the daughter said.

DPD Miller noted that pretrial custody is generally not allowed in misdemeanor cases.

Judge Rhoads read aloud a pattern of “years of different forms of threats, theft, vandalism, [and] threats of arson…”

Miller argued the accused was very young and had no other criminal history.

The court noted a history of noncompliance with court orders, although the accused reportedly had no record of missing court appearances.

When asked by Judge Rhoads, DPD Miller said the accused could not afford any payments and was unemployed.

Judge Rhoads referred Banderas to in-custody ACM and set bail at $100,000. He acknowledged the amount was unaffordable and stated it was intended as a “means of detention.”

Upcoming hearings include a May 12 jury trial setting, a May 20 ACM referral, and a May 27 jury trial.

