California to Close Another Prison, Aiming for Community-Based Justice

Sacramento, CA – Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed closing another state prison in his revised budget, framing the move as both a fiscal necessity and a chance to invest in community-based justice.

According to Newsom’s May Revision Budget, the administration plans to fully close an additional California state prison by October 2026. The proposal coincides with a $700 million reduction to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) budget.

“Given the state’s fiscal situation and the projected decline in the prison population, the May Revision proposes to close one additional prison by October 2026,” the document states. “Upon full closure, the state will achieve an estimated savings of about $150 million General Fund annually.”

Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB), a coalition of over 100 organizations dedicated to reducing incarceration and expanding community-based alternatives, noted that while California has deactivated three prisons since 2021, none have been fully decommissioned.

These facilities remain in a “warm shutdown” status—funded and staffed despite being empty—costing the state over $300 million. CURB argues that this not only wastes taxpayer dollars but also leaves facilities vulnerable to federal repurposing, including potential use for immigration detention.

CURB’s advocacy platform calls for full and permanent closures. “In the midst of an extremely difficult political moment, where Californians are suffering budget cuts to life-affirming programs, prison closures are a smart solution to offset some of those cuts,” the organization states. Warm shutdowns, they argue, are half-measures that perpetuate waste and fail to advance public safety or systemic justice reform.

CURB also proposes an alternative vision: “It is time to support a just transition away from carceral and environmentally extractive economies and toward workforce development and infrastructure that serves everyone’s interests more equitably.”

Adding urgency to the issue, a recent audit by California’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found state prisons “dangerously unprepared” for climate disasters. The audit highlighted inadequate evacuation plans and poor infrastructure to handle wildfires, extreme heat, and flooding—despite millions of dollars in continued maintenance spending. The facilities, though underused, remain neither safe nor fiscally defensible.

As the Newsom administration prepares for the next closure, CURB has urged the state to work “directly with advocates and local communities” to ensure the process is transparent, swift, and centered on long-term reinvestment.

“California can lead by example at a time when the federal social safety net is under attack,” said Brian Kaneda, Deputy Director of CURB. He called on the Governor and Legislature to guarantee that cost savings from closures are “reinvested into our communities,” arguing that meaningful reinvestment will help Californians see that their public dollars are being used to improve their lives.

CURB’s policy memo encourages the state to accelerate prison closures in line with the continued decline in the incarcerated population. “We strongly encourage our Governor and the California Legislature to think about closing more prisons,” said CURB’s Amber-Rose Howard. “We’ve got to be smart on public safety, and we’ve got to continue to stride toward building a responsible budget.”

According to both the May Revision Budget Summary and CURB’s recommendations, the next steps will include coordination among state agencies, budget analysts, and community stakeholders. Key areas of focus include site selection for closure, workforce transition planning, and tracking reinvestment outcomes.

Advocates argue that these closures represent more than just budget solutions—they are a test of California’s long-term vision for justice and equity. With sustained community engagement and bold policy direction, the state has a chance to redefine fiscal responsibility through a lens of social transformation and environmental sustainability.

Newsom’s proposed prison closures could pave the way for reinvestment in care-based infrastructure, workforce equity, and substantial General Fund savings—moving beyond warm shutdowns toward lasting change.

