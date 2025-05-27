The Vanguard Seeks $15,000 to Stay Afloat in Accountability Journalism

By David GreenwaldMay 27, 20250 comments

Every day, The Vanguard investigates the hard truths—wrongful convictions, housing injustice, prosecutorial misconduct, and the systems that fail the most vulnerable.

But even as we fight to free the innocent and hold power to account, we’re facing our own crisis behind the scenes. We’re a small nonprofit newsroom, and we’re behind on payroll. Our dedicated staff—who work tirelessly to deliver the stories that matter—need to get paid.

This week, we need to raise $15,000 to stay afloat.

If you believe in accountability journalism…
If you believe in second chances and truth-telling…
If you believe in the mission of The Vanguard

Now is the time to act.

Every donation—large or small—gets us closer to stability. Gets us closer to justice.

Donate now – http://davisvanguard.org/donate

Categories:

Breaking News City of Davis

Tags:

Author

  • David Greenwald

    Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

    View all posts