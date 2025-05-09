Clemency Denied for Disabled Black Man Despite Strong Evidence in His Favor

By Maya Jimenez

May 7, 2025

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma Board of Pardons and Parole voted 3–2 Wednesday to deny clemency to John Hanson, a developmentally disabled Black man on death row, despite overwhelming evidence of injustice—including a co-defendant’s confession, newly-surfaced mitigating evidence, and juror regrets.

Hanson, who is scheduled to be executed on June 12, has spent the past two decades in federal custody, where he has been described as a model prisoner. His attorneys argue that he was manipulated into a 2001 crime spree by a more dangerous and more culpable co-defendant, Victor Miller, who is now serving life without parole for the same crimes.

“Mr. Hanson’s case presents the kind of extreme disparity and unresolved legal questions that the clemency process is meant to address,” said Callie Heller, one of Hanson’s attorneys, in a statement following the vote. “A more culpable co-defendant is serving life, while Mr. Hanson—who was homeless, developmentally disabled, and never had a full and fair opportunity to present mitigating evidence—is now at risk of execution.”

According to Heller, three jurors have since come forward expressing concerns about the death verdict after learning facts they were never told during the trial—including evidence that Victor Miller confessed to the killing.

At the time of the crime, Hanson was unhoused, living with undiagnosed Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and highly vulnerable to coercion. None of this information was presented by his trial attorneys. The jury that sentenced Hanson also never heard from the witness who later reported Miller’s confession to the murder of Mary Bowles.

The clemency petition filed by Hanson’s legal team outlined multiple failures and disparities in the case:

Co-defendant’s Confession and Disparate Sentences: The petition emphasized that Hanson’s co-defendant, Victor Miller—who had a prior murder conviction and was widely considered the more dangerous participant—bragged about being the actual shooter. While Miller’s sentence was later reduced to life without parole, Hanson, whom the petition described as manipulated and developmentally impaired, was sentenced to death.

Critical Evidence Withheld from Jury: Jurors never learned that Hanson was autistic and highly susceptible to manipulation. Nor were they told about Miller’s confession. A trial judge later found this evidence so compelling that she granted Hanson a new trial. However, the ruling was overturned on jurisdictional grounds—not due to the strength of the evidence.

Judicial Recommendation Against Execution: The judge who oversaw Hanson’s resentencing issued a rare written recommendation for a life sentence. She cited the new evidence, disparities with other capital cases, and racial dynamics: Hanson is Black, while the co-defendant and victim were white.

Decades of Model Behavior in Prison: Hanson, now 61, has served more than 20 years in federal custody without incident. He is currently serving a life sentence plus 82 years for related crimes. According to his longtime correctional counselor, Hanson is “calm, respectful, non-disruptive,” and “had a stabilizing effect on others and earned the trust of staff, which is not given lightly.”

Despite this record, the state plans to execute Hanson while Miller lives out his sentence. Hanson has expressed deep remorse and has taken responsibility for his role, according to his attorneys. If granted clemency, he would return to federal prison and remain incarcerated for the rest of his life. He is ineligible for parole.

At Wednesday’s clemency hearing, Heller reiterated that clemency exists precisely for cases like this—where the facts, process, and outcome do not align. “For all of these reasons, we believe the Board was wrong not to recommend clemency. We will leave no stone unturned as we fight to stop Mr. Hanson’s execution.”

The Hanson case underscores broader concerns about fairness and consistency in Oklahoma’s death penalty system. In 2017, the Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission issued a report highlighting systemic issues in capital cases, including inadequate defense representation, racial disparities, and a lack of safeguards for defendants with mental and developmental disabilities. Hanson’s case, his supporters argue, illustrates all of these failures.

“This is not just a personal injustice,” said Heller. “It’s a referendum on whether the clemency system can fulfill its constitutional role as a final safeguard against wrongful executions.”

Hanson’s execution is currently scheduled for June 12, 2025.

