Op-ed | When the Gavel Silences the Truth: A Survivor’s Stand against Courtroom Corruption

Hearing on 5-28-25: I walked into court yesterday carrying more than evidence. I carried truth, trauma, and twenty years of documentation proving my ex-husband’s lies, abuse, and financial fraud. I walked out feeling like I’d been erased.

This is the reality survivors face in Santa Clara County.

I’ve survived 30 years of domestic violence—coercive control, physical, sexual, and financial abuse, and threats to my safety. But no one warned me that leaving the abuser was only the beginning. The legal system itself has become an accomplice to the abuse.

Yesterday, in open court, the judge acknowledged that the support order issued on February 21, 2024, is active. He even confirmed that my ex is responsible for ten months of missed payments. But when I asked the court to enforce that order? It refused.

Let that sink in: a binding court order was recognized—then deliberately ignored.

This isn’t an isolated incident. It’s a pattern.

I’ve won motions that were never enforced. Sanctions that were legally required? Never ordered. I secured a Domestic Violence Restraining Order (DVRO)—only to be told by police that it was “inactive” because my ex hadn’t been served. But he was served. In court. On the record. None of it mattered.

Instead, I was met with retaliation. A records clerk from Sunnyvale’s Department of Public Safety called me unsolicited, claimed to be a police officer from a “wreckage unit,” and tried to “advise” me on my DVRO. He lied. When I reported him, Internal Affairs blamed me.

For two months, I drove back and forth—over 25 times—to the courthouse, the sheriff’s department, the DA’s office—while no one corrected the record. Not until I contacted the Department of Justice did I learn the truth: they were all wrong.

And yesterday—again, on the record—the judge tried to provoke me.

This time? For clearing my throat.

If the support order from February 21, 2024, is active, why has the court held ten separate hearings on alimony? What were those hearings for—if not to waste my time, money, and emotional strength?

Dragging me through a cycle of false hope while knowingly sitting on an enforceable order isn’t just negligent.

It’s emotional abuse.

Each hearing felt like a promise that the court would finally intervene. Instead, it became another opportunity to be retraumatized while my abuser walked free of accountability.

I am a disabled domestic violence survivor—and the court has allowed me to fall into homelessness. To lose nearly everything I own. To become physically ill, with over 30 medical visits tied directly to the stress and trauma of legal abuse.

I’ve been forced to live in unsafe, unstable environments, while the man who abused me lives comfortably and spends freely. While I struggle to survive, he has:

Spent $8,000 on a vacation the same month he claimed poverty,

Bought a $6,000 engagement ring,

Purchased a $26,000 luxury Hummer,

And quietly moved $59,000 into Bitcoin—concealed from the court.

I proved on the stand that my ex was accused of elder abuse.

I proved he receives DCHS benefits he isn’t entitled to.

I proved—with over 15 sworn documents—that he lied about his income.

I proved he hid over $60,000 with his brother.

I proved his sister-in-law pays him from personal and business accounts, contradicting his sworn denial.

All of it ignored. And I am silenced.

Attorney fees? Not awarded.

Despite my ex forcing me to file motion after motion just to survive, the court refuses to hold him financially accountable. I’m punished for seeking justice—while he’s rewarded for obstruction.

If the support order is active, why did the court hold ten hearings on alimony? Why did it give me the hope of relief, knowing full well there was already an order in place?

That is not justice—it’s psychological warfare. And it’s being waged against a survivor.

How can the court make orders on paper, then act like the paper doesn’t exist?

How can this kind of retaliation be tolerated?

Why do judges have so much unchecked power—power to destroy lives and face no consequence?

If you want to see for yourself what survivors are up against in family court,

come to my next hearing.

June 2, 2025 – Santa Clara County Superior Court – Department 77 – 10:00 a.m.

Watch what happens when a survivor stands up—and the court looks away.

Come witness how justice breaks when no one is watching.

I’m not asking for favors. I’m asking for witnesses.

Because injustice hides best in an empty courtroom.

The light will overcome the darkness. And I will not be silenced—not anymore.

After 30 years of being silenced…

I will scream.

Categories:

Tags: