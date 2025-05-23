Critics Warn SB 607 Guts Landmark Environmental Law in California

Vanguard Generated Image

Opposition is building against SB 607, a bill scheduled to be heard by the Senate Appropriations Committee on Friday. Critics say the legislation would gut California’s landmark environmental law, the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), undermining protections that have safeguarded communities for over half a century.

Introduced under the banner of housing reform, SB 607 is facing an alliance of resistance from both environmental groups and organized labor, who warn the bill is a Trojan horse for sweeping deregulation.

“SB 607 takes a wrecking ball to decades of hard work to combat environmental injustice,” said Asha Sharma of the Leadership Counsel for Justice & Accountability. “What’s worse, it’s being promoted as a housing bill. But it’s not—it’s a broad rollback of public processes that frontline communities rely on.”

The bill would alter CEQA’s standards for environmental review, a move that opponents believe will allow projects—including industrial facilities, power plants, and freeways—to bypass crucial public health assessments. Labor unions, whose members often work on or live near such projects, argue CEQA provides essential safeguards.

“CEQA is critical to ensuring sustainable development and preventing construction moratoriums,” said Chris Hannan, President of the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California. “When public health is degraded, construction stops—and so do jobs.”

Mike Hartley of the California State Pipe Trades Council emphasized that CEQA is also a worker safety issue. “Labor union members operate and maintain facilities with elevated health risks. CEQA is a tool for ensuring their safety.”

With federal environmental protections under assault by the Trump administration—including rollbacks of NEPA, Clean Air Act standards, and climate regulations—many fear SB 607 would make California complicit in a broader national trend of environmental deregulation.

“This is the wrong time to roll back environmental and public health protections that we all depend upon,” said Frances Tinney of the Center for Biological Diversity.

The bill also faces resistance from organizations representing low-wage workers and communities of color, who argue it would eliminate one of the few tools they have to demand safer, healthier neighborhoods.

“SB 607 obliterates decades of protections to the detriment of California’s communities,” said Mario Yedidia of UNITE HERE, which represents hospitality workers. “We urge Senator Wiener to work with the opposition on a consensus bill that delivers truly affordable housing without sacrificing health.”

Environmental justice advocates echoed this sentiment, highlighting the threat to neighborhoods already overburdened by pollution.

“This disastrous bill would weaken environmental review for almost all new development—including hazardous and polluting projects,” said Aleja Maria Cretcher of Communities for a Better Environment. “CEQA is the only mechanism that ensures frontline communities have a meaningful voice.”

Several union leaders pointed to the practical consequences of the bill: diminished oversight, increased health risks, and the erosion of democratic input.

“CEQA prevents hazardous projects from being sited next to schools, childcare facilities, and homes without environmental review,” said Troy Garland of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers. “SB 607 would eliminate that.”

“Unions have a genuine interest in enforcing environmental laws that protect the health, safety, and economic interests of their members,” added Peter Finn, President of Teamsters Joint Council 7. “Our members live and raise families in the communities where these projects are built.”

David Osborne of the Ironworkers District Council emphasized the importance of worker voice. “CEQA gives union members the ability to participate in project approvals—to address environmental and public health impacts before shovels hit the ground.”

Legal experts and environmental policy groups argue that SB 607’s proposed changes could lead to increased litigation and confusion, not faster project approvals.

“Even for those that support CEQA reform, SB 607 is not the solution,” said Matthew Baker of the Planning and Conservation League. “It will cause legal confusion and slow down development instead of speeding it up.”

Some labor leaders view the bill as part of a broader trend of sacrificing worker and community protections for developer profit.

“No policy ever improved living conditions for working Californians that moved over the backs of blue-collar workers,” said Tom Baca of the Boilermakers union. “SB 607 imperils the lives and livelihood of construction workers and should be held until communities and workers are adequately protected.”

The stakes, opponents argue, are too high to rush legislation of this magnitude. Fitzgerald Jacobs of the Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons International Association warned that SB 607 is “not a minor technical fix. It would undercut core elements of CEQA—elements that helped make California the 4th largest economy in the world.”

Chris Greaney of the Heat and Frost Insulators pointed to on-site health hazards as a major concern: “CEQA safeguards construction workers from exposure to hazardous materials and other risks. SB 607 would leave them unprotected.”

In a moment when environmental rollbacks are accelerating nationwide, California’s decision on SB 607 could have reverberations far beyond the state.

“At a time when the federal government is gutting protections,” said John Doherty of IBEW Local 6, “California should be strengthening CEQA—not weakening it to promote private interests.”

SB 607’s fate now lies with the Senate Appropriations Committee. As the hearing looms, the coalition of labor and environmental justice advocates is urging lawmakers to reject the bill and preserve California’s legacy of community-centered environmental protection.

