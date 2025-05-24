Mark Dial Convicted of Manslaughter in Fatal Police Shooting

Philadelphia, PA – On May 22, 2025, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement following the conviction of former Philadelphia Police Officer Mark Dial.

On August 14, 2023, Eddie Irizarry, a Puerto Rican man, was shot and killed by then-Officer Mark Dial. Initially, the Philadelphia Police Department reported that Irizarry had a knife and “lunged” at officers during a traffic stop, prompting Dial to open fire.

However, the department later revised its account, stating that Irizarry was inside his car when Dial fired the fatal shots. While Irizarry did have two knives in his vehicle, the department could not confirm whether he was holding a weapon or if officers gave a command for him to drop it.

Body camera footage from Dial confirmed that Irizarry was inside his car at the time he was shot.

According to DA Krasner, former Officer Dial was convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter, possession of an instrument of crime, and related offenses for the killing of Irizarry.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office initially charged Dial with murder, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person, and official oppression.

Although a Philadelphia judge originally dismissed all charges, prosecutors refiled them within hours, and a second judge reinstated the case. The murder charge was later dropped, but the manslaughter charge remained, ultimately leading to Dial’s conviction. He now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Krasner thanked Assistant District Attorneys Karima Yelverton and Clarke Beljean for prosecuting the case and commended their “dedication and commitment to seeking justice for the family of Eddie Irizarry.”

He also acknowledged the Philadelphia Police Department’s Officer-Involved Shooting Unit for conducting a “comprehensive and solid investigation,” and expressed appreciation for the jury’s service throughout the trial.

In closing, Krasner reaffirmed his office’s commitment to “fair and even-handed justice.” While emphasizing his belief in the integrity and professionalism of most law enforcement personnel, he described the conviction of former Officer Dial as “both fair and just.”

Krasner added that the Victim Services Unit will continue providing support to Irizarry’s family and the broader community affected by the tragedy.

Judge Glenn Bronson is scheduled to preside over Dial’s sentencing on July 17, 2025.

