Over Half of American Renters Say They May Never Afford a Home, New Survey Finds

By Vanguard Staff Writer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new national survey has revealed a stark reality facing millions of Americans: more than half of all renters believe they may never be able to afford a home. The survey, conducted by Ipsos through its iSay platform, paints a troubling picture of growing despair about housing access, with deep divisions emerging along lines of gender, generation, and geography.

According to the findings, 53 percent of American renters say they don’t believe they will ever be able to buy a home, a figure that underscores the worsening state of housing affordability across the country. As rental costs climb and home prices surge, many are finding themselves priced out of the market altogether, regardless of their life stage or income level.

The survey uncovered significant differences in perception based on gender. Women who rent were far more likely than men to say they feel homeownership is out of reach. Sixty-three percent of women expressed doubt about ever owning a home, compared to 52 percent of men. This gender gap may reflect both wage disparities and the disproportionate economic pressures women face when balancing caregiving responsibilities and employment.

Age also plays a defining role in shaping how renters perceive their housing future. Baby Boomers emerged as the most skeptical, with 67 percent reporting that they do not expect to purchase a home in their lifetime. Many cited fixed retirement incomes and an ageist mortgage market that often disfavors borrowers over 65. In contrast, members of Gen Z were the most optimistic, with only 48 percent believing they’ll be locked out of homeownership. Despite rising prices and a challenging economy, younger Americans seem to maintain hope that their circumstances could improve with time.

Asked about the biggest challenges to homeownership, most renters pointed to the high cost of renting as their top concern. More than half said that unaffordable rent is keeping them from saving for a down payment or building financial stability. Close behind was the issue of inflated property prices, which continue to rise even as incomes stagnate. According to CoreLogic, home prices rose by 3.3 percent between January 2024 and January 2025 and are expected to grow another 3.6 percent by early 2026.

Beyond rent and home prices, renters also named high property taxes and steep mortgage interest rates as significant obstacles. More than a third said that high property taxes are worsening the affordability crisis, while others pointed to rising interest rates, which increase monthly payments and make it harder to qualify for loans. One in three respondents also cited homelessness as a major concern, linking the housing affordability crisis to broader social instability.

When comparing men and women, many concerns overlap, but there are also important differences in how the challenges are prioritized. Among men, the most frequently cited problem was high property prices, followed closely by rent. Interest rates and taxes also ranked high among male respondents. For women, the cost of rent was the most pressing issue, followed closely by home prices and mortgage rates. Women also expressed greater concern about homelessness than men, with 35 percent identifying it as a top issue compared to 31 percent of men.

The survey also examined geographic disparities, with stark contrasts emerging between states. In Massachusetts, the average monthly rent has now climbed to $2,837, the highest in the nation. Other states with particularly high average rents include New York, Hawaii, and California, where the typical renter now pays more than $2,500 per month. The District of Columbia, New Jersey, and several New England states are not far behind.

At the other end of the spectrum, renters in states like Oklahoma, North Dakota, and Arkansas continue to see significantly lower housing costs. In Oklahoma, the average monthly rent is just $1,035—less than half the cost of a similar unit in Massachusetts. Other more affordable states include South Dakota, Iowa, Louisiana, and Kansas, all of which report average rents under $1,300.

Financial anxiety is also stratified by age. Just 18.6 percent of Baby Boomers say they are concerned about meeting their rent or mortgage payments—likely a reflection of their greater homeownership rates and long-term housing stability. Many Boomers are choosing to remain in their homes longer, even as younger generations struggle to establish themselves.

For Gen Z renters, however, the picture is much more uncertain. Forty percent of Gen Z respondents reported being concerned about their ability to afford rent or make mortgage payments. That stress is compounded by the fact that a significant portion of young adults are still living with their parents. One in three U.S. adults aged 18 to 34 remains at home, according to recent census data.

The Ipsos iSay survey adds to a growing body of evidence that America’s housing system is failing to meet the needs of renters. It illustrates how the housing crisis is not only about affordability—it is also about lost hope. As the dream of homeownership fades for many, particularly among women and older renters, policymakers are being urged to address rising rents, tax burdens, and housing shortages with greater urgency. To read the full Ipsos housing monitor report, visit Ipsos.com. For renters and homeowners interested in having their voices heard on key issues, Ipsos iSay offers a platform to participate in surveys and contribute to national conversations.

