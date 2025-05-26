Op-ed | Restorative Justice as a Transformative Alternative in Criminal Justice

The modern American criminal justice system is built on punishment, retribution, and isolation. Yet for many victims and communities, that system fails to bring true healing. As Howard Zehr, widely regarded as the grandfather of restorative justice, writes in The Little Book of Restorative Justice, “Restorative justice is not primarily about forgiveness or reconciliation. It is about addressing harm, needs, and obligations.”

Restorative justice offers a radically different paradigm. Rather than focusing on what law was broken and how an offender should be punished, restorative justice asks: Who has been harmed? What do they need? And who is responsible for meeting those needs? It is a relational model that seeks accountability through empathy, repair, and, often, dialogue. It does not preclude punishment, but it re-centers the process around healing.

Zehr identifies three pillars of restorative justice: focusing on harm rather than rules, emphasizing offender accountability not through punishment but through repair, and promoting the participation of victims, offenders, and communities. This model, he notes, is particularly powerful not only in minor crimes but in cases of serious harm.

Consider the story of Conor McBride and Ann Grosmaire, detailed in Paul Tullis’s 2013 New York Times Magazine article “Can Forgiveness Play a Role in Criminal Justice?” When Conor shot his girlfriend Ann in a fit of rage, her parents were devastated. But they also felt called—by their faith and by the memory of their daughter—to seek a different path. “Forgive him,” Ann’s father heard her say as she lay dying.

That forgiveness led the Grosmaires to initiate what became one of the first restorative justice conferences in a murder case in Florida. With the help of Sujatha Baliga, a former public defender and national leader in restorative justice, they convened with Conor, his parents, prosecutors, and clergy. The circle allowed each person to share their truth. Conor described in painful detail what led to the shooting. Ann’s parents confronted him, not with vengeance, but with love and grief. They demanded accountability, not in the form of life without parole, but in an opportunity for Conor to do good in the world in Ann’s name.

Ultimately, Conor accepted a 20-year sentence with probation. While some saw this as leniency, the Grosmaires saw it as justice. They were not “soft on crime.” They were strong in a different way. As Kate Grosmaire put it, forgiveness was not for Conor, but for themselves: “Because if I do [stay stuck in that moment], I may never come out of it. Forgiveness for me was self-preservation.”

Linda White’s story echoes this strength. A retired college professor in Texas, her 26-year-old daughter Cathy was brutally murdered by two teenage boys. For years, White found herself drifting away from traditional victims’ support groups, which, while helpful early on, became mired in anger. “The talk was always about making people suffer more and more,” she told the Davis Vanguard. “That just didn’t work for me.”

Years later, White participated in a victim-offender mediation process with one of her daughter’s killers. The emotional meeting gave her something years of incarceration never could: understanding, accountability, and peace. “I had forgiven Gary years ago,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that it’s ever going to be okay what he did… But I could see him as a person.”

These stories are not rare anomalies. As a 2024 article “The Role of Restorative Justice in Modern Criminal Justice Administration” explains, restorative justice has demonstrated clear results in reducing recidivism, increasing victim satisfaction, and promoting rehabilitation. Offenders who participate in restorative processes are 10–25% less likely to reoffend. Victims report feeling heard, empowered, and more emotionally resolved.

Critics argue that restorative justice is too soft for serious crimes. But as Zehr reminds us, it is precisely in those deep wounds that restorative practices may have the greatest impact. “Real accountability involves facing up to what one has done,” he writes, “understanding the impact of one’s behavior, and taking steps to put things right.”

That process is not easy. Restorative justice is not a shortcut, nor does it always end in forgiveness. It is a structured process facilitated by trained professionals, often taking months or years. It requires the offender to accept responsibility. It demands courage from victims. And it calls upon the community to support—not isolate—those involved.

The justice system wasn’t built to accommodate such complexity. Prosecutors, like Jack Campbell in the McBride case, must weigh community backlash, legal precedent, and political risk. As the article notes, Campbell initially hesitated but ultimately allowed the restorative circle to proceed. “Opposing a church deacon asking for mercy for his daughter’s murderer has its own problems,” he admitted.

What restorative justice offers is not a replacement for the legal system, but a complement. In minor cases, it can divert individuals from jail entirely. In serious crimes, it can offer something the courtroom often can’t: the chance to be seen, to be heard, and to take responsibility in a meaningful way.

In Zehr’s words, “Restorative justice is a compass, not a map.” It does not erase harm, but it points toward healing. It challenges us to imagine a system where justice is not only about what offenders deserve, but about what victims need—and what communities can do to repair.

In a society where cycles of violence often beget more violence, restorative justice offers a path forward grounded in humanity, not vengeance. And for many, that path is the only one that truly leads to justice.

Categories:

Tags: