Northview Pointe Offers Hope for Formerly Homeless Residents in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CA – Local and state leaders gathered Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of Northview Pointe, a 67-unit permanent supportive housing development in North Sacramento designed to provide formerly unhoused residents with stable, service-enriched housing.

Located at 2314 Northview Drive, the development includes 66 fully furnished studio apartments and one on-site manager unit. It was developed through a partnership between Excelerate Housing Group, a woman-owned affordable housing firm based in Long Beach, and Hope Cooperative, a Sacramento nonprofit offering behavioral health and homeless services.

“Northview Pointe stands as a powerful symbol of what’s possible when we invest in people and community,” said April Ludwig, CEO of Hope Cooperative, in a press release. “It’s more than a place to live—it’s a place where individuals who have experienced homelessness can reclaim stability, dignity, and hope. Every new resident affirms our belief that, with the right support, healing and transformation are always within reach.”

Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty, Vice Mayor Karina Talamantes, and other city leaders joined representatives from Excelerate Housing Group and Hope Cooperative for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, property tours, and remarks from key partners and stakeholders.

“Northview Pointe answers the number one call that we are being asked to address, and that is getting people off of the streets and into decent housing with services that can help them succeed,” Mayor McCarty stated. “It takes a village to make these projects happen and I want to thank all of the partners for working on this amazing project. It certainly brings joy and fulfillment to my job knowing that we are a part of making people’s lives better.”

Construction on Northview Pointe began during the COVID-19 pandemic and faced delays due to heavy rainfall in 2023. Despite these challenges, the project was acquired, permitted, and financed in just two years, completed in 22 months, and fully leased within three months.

“Considering the project launched in the middle of the pandemic and had a five-month construction delay from the heavy rain in 2023, it is quite remarkable how smoothly the development process was on Northview Pointe,” said Dana Trujillo, President and CEO of Excelerate Housing Group. “The efficient delivery of this project is clearly due to the expedience with which SHRA consistently deploys its resources and the way the City of Sacramento facilitates entitlements and permitting. It clearly demonstrates what makes the City of Sacramento a Pro-Housing City.”

The project was financed using federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and tax-exempt bonds. Equity was provided by National Equity Fund, with construction and permanent loans from Umpqua Bank. Public funding and support came from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA), and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Early bridge financing was provided by National Housing Trust and Century Housing Corporation.

“Northview Pointe is a successful example of how partnerships are essential to address Sacramento’s housing crisis that impacts too many residents who have no stable roof over their heads,” said SHRA Executive Director La Shelle Dozier in the press release. “The project-based housing vouchers that SHRA is providing for rental assistance will help close the gap in affordability so that 66 formerly homeless residents can have a permanent place to call home.”

The new apartment community also includes both indoor and outdoor communal spaces and will provide residents with access to wraparound supportive services focused on behavioral health, housing retention, and long-term wellness.

Northview Pointe is being hailed by its partners as a model for how cities can address homelessness through thoughtful design, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to services that support residents’ long-term housing stability.

