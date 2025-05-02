California Legislature Rejects Bill to Remove Squatters from Private Property

By Jamie Joaquin

SACRAMENTO, CA — The California Legislature has voted down AB 897, a proposal that would have allowed for easier removal of squatters and trespassers from private property, according to The Center Square California.

Proponents of AB 897 argued the bill would ease the burden on property owners, allowing them to remove trespassers without leases while avoiding lengthy civil proceedings.

The bill’s author, Assemblymember Carl DeMaio, said, “When the rightful owner discovers that their property has been stolen by a trespasser, they dial 911, as most people in America would do. A police officer or a sheriff’s deputy shows up and says, ‘Sorry, we can’t help you.’ California is one of the only states where this nightmare is happening.”

“We’ve literally seen situations where the police officer or sheriff’s deputy advises the rightful property owner that they may be arrested for trespassing on their own property and for demanding that someone be removed. It is time for us to clarify in state law that squatters can be removed with due process,” DeMaio told the committee, as reported by The Center Square California.

However, critics argued that not only are existing mechanisms already in place to remove trespassers, but that the bill could exacerbate California’s homelessness crisis.

The Center Square California quoted nonprofit Housing California, which stated, “Rather than addressing the root causes of our state’s housing crisis, AB 897 would accelerate pathways into homelessness… Landlords and tenants currently have access to civil eviction processes designed to address unauthorized occupancy.”

Had it passed, AB 897 would have required individuals occupying a property without legal documentation to provide a valid lease or proof of rent payments within three days or face arrest. If documentation were provided, a hearing would have been scheduled within a week to determine its validity.

“Should the magistrate find the documentation is improper or fraudulent, the individual would be removed and subject to liability for damages and back rent based on the property’s fair market value,” The Center Square California reported.

According to the outlet, AB 897 would have applied only to squatters or trespassers without a lease agreement; those with documentation would still go through California’s formal eviction process—one that “…so heavily favors tenants that some individuals are now ‘professional tenants’ with serial, drawn-out evictions and unpaid rent.”

The Center Square California also cited Fox 11 reporter Matthew Seedorff, who highlighted two vacant Hollywood homes where approximately 20 squatters had moved in, prompting local complaints involving drugs, weapons, public nudity, and fires.

Los Angeles eviction attorney Avi Sinai noted the severe backlog of legal evictions in the state. “I’ve heard that LA County Sheriff is six months behind in eviction lockouts on some offices… six months to get a lockout date, on top of the eviction battle,” Sinai posted on X, according to The Center Square California.

In a follow-up interview, Sinai contrasted California’s legal process with other states where eviction cases are resolved more swiftly. “In other states, you go in front of a commissioner, you get a hearing date in two weeks, and it’s over. The sheriff comes in a couple of days. But here, even with a bench trial, it just takes forever,” he said.

Due to these delays, many property owners resort to “cash for keys”—offering unauthorized occupants money to vacate immediately rather than engage in prolonged legal battles. The Center Square California reported that such deals often fuel a cycle of squatting, with individuals taking cash and moving on to the next property.

