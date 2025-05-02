California Legislature Rejects Bill to Remove Squatters from Private Property

By Jamie Joaquin
SACRAMENTO, CA — The California Legislature has voted down AB 897, a proposal that would have allowed for easier removal of squatters and trespassers from private property, according to The Center Square California.
Proponents of AB 897 argued the bill would ease the burden on property owners, allowing them to remove trespassers without leases while avoiding lengthy civil proceedings.
The bill’s author, Assemblymember Carl DeMaio, said, “When the rightful owner discovers that their property has been stolen by a trespasser, they dial 911, as most people in America would do. A police officer or a sheriff’s deputy shows up and says, ‘Sorry, we can’t help you.’ California is one of the only states where this nightmare is happening.”
“We’ve literally seen situations where the police officer or sheriff’s deputy advises the rightful property owner that they may be arrested for trespassing on their own property and for demanding that someone be removed. It is time for us to clarify in state law that squatters can be removed with due process,” DeMaio told the committee, as reported by The Center Square California.
However, critics argued that not only are existing mechanisms already in place to remove trespassers, but that the bill could exacerbate California’s homelessness crisis.
The Center Square California quoted nonprofit Housing California, which stated, “Rather than addressing the root causes of our state’s housing crisis, AB 897 would accelerate pathways into homelessness… Landlords and tenants currently have access to civil eviction processes designed to address unauthorized occupancy.”
Had it passed, AB 897 would have required individuals occupying a property without legal documentation to provide a valid lease or proof of rent payments within three days or face arrest. If documentation were provided, a hearing would have been scheduled within a week to determine its validity.
“Should the magistrate find the documentation is improper or fraudulent, the individual would be removed and subject to liability for damages and back rent based on the property’s fair market value,” The Center Square California reported.
According to the outlet, AB 897 would have applied only to squatters or trespassers without a lease agreement; those with documentation would still go through California’s formal eviction process—one that “…so heavily favors tenants that some individuals are now ‘professional tenants’ with serial, drawn-out evictions and unpaid rent.”
The Center Square California also cited Fox 11 reporter Matthew Seedorff, who highlighted two vacant Hollywood homes where approximately 20 squatters had moved in, prompting local complaints involving drugs, weapons, public nudity, and fires.
Los Angeles eviction attorney Avi Sinai noted the severe backlog of legal evictions in the state. “I’ve heard that LA County Sheriff is six months behind in eviction lockouts on some offices… six months to get a lockout date, on top of the eviction battle,” Sinai posted on X, according to The Center Square California.
In a follow-up interview, Sinai contrasted California’s legal process with other states where eviction cases are resolved more swiftly. “In other states, you go in front of a commissioner, you get a hearing date in two weeks, and it’s over. The sheriff comes in a couple of days. But here, even with a bench trial, it just takes forever,” he said.
Due to these delays, many property owners resort to “cash for keys”—offering unauthorized occupants money to vacate immediately rather than engage in prolonged legal battles. The Center Square California reported that such deals often fuel a cycle of squatting, with individuals taking cash and moving on to the next property.
I can’t believe the Democrats that run the state legislature didn’t pass this bill. California is a laughingstock of the nation.
Making it easier to remove squatters is another 80 – 20 issue that democrats come down on the wrong side of.
Politics and talking points don’t make good for nuance, but details matter in these bills. Not to mention, 80-20 issues are not written in stone.
So are you okay with squatters taking over someone’s property and making it a lengthy and expensive ordeal for the owners to get them evicted?
This is pretty close to my position: “ critics argued that not only are existing mechanisms already in place to remove trespassers, but that the bill could exacerbate California’s homelessness crisis.
Until we actually address the problem, we’re just shuffling people around and such laws likely do more harm than good.
The new law would’ve addressed the squatter problem by making it easier for the rightful property owners to evict them but would’ve still left in protections for lease disputes and other such cases. Not passing this bill will encourage more squatting.
Where will the people who are evicted go? Until that issue is addressed, all this stuff is musical chairs – at best.
That’s the evicted person’s (criminal’s) problem. It’s not up to any homeowner to have to suffer financial loss because someone else is homeless. And are all squatters homeless or are some taking advantage of a loophole in the eviction laws as they exist today which democrat legislators are obviously okay with even though the public is strongly against.
I guess your first sentence sums up my opposition to your view point. Often public opinion drives bad policy choice especially in the long run.
Squatting as a solution to homelessness? WTF.
No one is viewing squatting as a solution to anything, the problem I think is what happens after you evict people if you don’t have somewhere for them to go. This is the same problem with clearing encampments – it sounds good, people want it, but without a plan in place, it causes more harm.
David misses the “nuance’. LOL
“No one is viewing squatting as a solution to anything”…. but you are saying that the “root causes of homelessness” need to be solved before someone can have an individual removed from their property. So, in effect, you are saying that squatting is a solution to homelessness.
I believe this bill failed in committee, not by a vote of the legislature.
Here was the vote: (Y: 2 N: 3 NV: 0 Abs: 4) [FAIL]
It is also one of the simplest pieces of legislation I’ve ever read. (https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=202520260AB897#99INT)
Do you believe private property owners ever have the right to effect the removal of people from their properties, David?
DG, you are completely wrong about this. No nuance, period. The line, ” . . . the bill could exacerbate California’s homelessness crisis” is criminally insane gaslighting, and you should be prosecuted for even writing something that stupid :-|
I friend ran across a couple of meth-head squatters unexpectedly at a cabin of his in the Coast Foothills. Two on one, no law enforcement within 45 minutes. He fired his gun and scared them off. Told me he totally freaked out as he’d never fired a gun once in his life. So there’s another answer to you pro-homeless lunatics, like you DG, to your infernal question “where do they go?”. How about six feet under with a bullet?
I’m not trying to be flippant. These situations, that are often people who just own one or a couple or properties, can be one-on-one confrontations and dangerous. Rarely are squatters just people down on their luck. Now if you want to apply this to corporations having to go through a more thorough process that’s one thing as it isn’t going to be an unexpected confrontation, but to apply this to someone who might have a temporarily empty or vacation home is insanity, and you should take back your position and start thinking rationally. Booooo. Booooo. Booooo!