Pamela Price Unfiltered: What Schools Won’t Say About Student Safety

In this week’s episode of Pamela Price Unfiltered, I sit down with Angelique Paige, a mother and founder of the Vernon Eddins Jr. Foundation. After losing her 14-year-old son to gun violence on school grounds, Angelique made a choice—to transform her pain into purpose. We’re talking about:

The real disconnect between school policies and student safety

What actually works to prevent youth violence and bullying

How adults—educators, parents, and leaders—can do better

And why prevention is the only path forward

Plus, I’m breaking down how Trump’s 2025 agenda is gutting public education, civil rights protections, and the support systems our kids need to survive. Don’t miss this emotional, urgent, and empowering conversation about justice, safety, and the radical power of love in action.

