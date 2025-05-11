ACLU of Michigan Demands Systemic Policing Reform after Patrick Lyoya Mistrial

DETROIT, MI – The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan issued a strong call for systemic policing reform following the declaration of a mistrial in the case of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee who was fatally shot by former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr. According to the ACLU, the jury’s inability to reach a verdict prolongs community suffering and underscores the urgent need for meaningful change in law enforcement practices.

In a statement released by the ACLU of Michigan, the organization wrote, “The mistrial leaves continued pain and uncertainty in our community,” adding that it does not alter the fact that Lyoya’s death “was both preventable and predictable.” The ACLU emphasized that real accountability goes beyond legal outcomes and requires fundamental changes to policing policies and practices in Grand Rapids and throughout the state.

The organization urged lawmakers to enact police accountability legislation, especially measures that would restrict police pursuits to individuals who pose an imminent threat. “Police practices should be designed to reduce rather than increase the likelihood of violence,” the ACLU asserted, arguing that such reforms might have prevented Lyoya’s death.

The statement further advocated for the expansion of non-police responses to public safety issues—such as the deployment of mental health professionals in situations that do not require armed officers—and called for greater civilian oversight of law enforcement agencies.

“Most importantly, the community must have a seat at the table when decisions are made about how public safety dollars are spent,” the ACLU stated, reinforcing the need for inclusive and transparent public safety policymaking.

In addressing the emotional impact of the mistrial, the ACLU acknowledged the “grief and confusion” felt by many and called on officials to respond to public protests with compassion. “We urge patience, understanding, and empathy for those in the community who are reckoning with the mistrial… based on the racial identities of those who are accused and those who are victims,” the statement read.

Throughout its message, the ACLU stressed that lasting reform must be rooted in community engagement and a deeper commitment to justice that transcends courtroom verdicts.

