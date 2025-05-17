ICE Detains College Student in Georgia over Mistaken Traffic Violation

By Ian Iglesias

DALTON, GA – On Monday, May 12, 2025, a 19-year-old Georgia college student was wrongfully detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following a traffic stop for a right-turn violation she did not commit. Dashcam footage later released by the police shows Ximena Arias-Cristobal being pulled over by local law enforcement and taken into ICE custody, despite having committed no crime.

While the initial stop was reportedly justified based on a claimed traffic infraction, misidentification and lack of probable cause have since fueled public outcry and calls for reform in police-ICE collaboration, particularly regarding protections for undocumented youth, according to a report by WSBTV.

WSBTV cited the original police report stating the stop was made for an illegal right turn at an intersection where such a turn was prohibited. However, dashcam footage confirmed that Arias-Cristobal did not commit the violation, raising questions about the legality of the stop and the actions that followed.

The incident has renewed concerns over how minor traffic stops can escalate into detainment and deportation proceedings—especially for undocumented individuals. Critics argue that close cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE increases the risk of wrongful detentions like Arias-Cristobal’s.

Dashcam footage obtained by WSBTV captures the moment an unidentified Dalton police officer asks Arias-Cristobal, “Have you ever been to jail?”—a question that comes shortly after the traffic stop begins. Arias-Cristobal replies, “No, sir,” to which the officer responds, “Well, you’re going.”

After being taken to the county jail, deputies reportedly discovered that Arias-Cristobal was undocumented and alerted ICE. Although the stop was later acknowledged as a mistake, authorities have not clarified why she was handed over to immigration officials.

At a press conference later that day, Dalton police admitted to the wrongful stop and confirmed that Arias-Cristobal had committed no wrongdoing. Deputy Chief Chris Crossen issued a public apology, stating, “We always feel like it’s best to make sure that we make corrections.”

WSBTV reported that Arias-Cristobal, an honor student at a local college, remains in ICE custody at a detention facility in South Georgia. Despite local police dropping all charges, she still faces possible deportation to Mexico. Authorities claimed they had no jurisdiction over ICE and said their only recourse was to notify her attorney that the charges had been dismissed.

City Administrator Andrew Parker said the city moved quickly to release Arias-Cristobal after reviewing dashcam footage. “The reaction included getting the city attorney and city prosecutor to review the facts,” Parker explained. He also noted that while Arias-Cristobal’s family was not present at the press conference, friends who attended were visibly upset by what they heard.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot attempted to contact ICE for comment but received only a vague response stating that the agency “may issue a statement.”

Adding to the family’s anguish, Arias-Cristobal’s father was also taken into ICE custody just two weeks earlier after being pulled over for allegedly driving six miles per hour over the speed limit. Both father and daughter are currently being held at the same detention facility.

In a statement to Newsweek, the Department of Homeland Security cited the Trump administration’s broader plan to deport “millions of undocumented immigrants,” with a stated focus on those accused of violent crimes. However, Arias-Cristobal’s detention stemmed not from violence but from a case of mistaken identity and a traffic stop involving an international license.

Dalton, described in the statement as a “predominantly Republican area,” has seen bipartisan concern over the case. Hannah Jones, a friend of Arias-Cristobal, told WSBTV, “Everyone knows this is wrong.” Her remarks were echoed by Republican State Representative Kacey Carpenter, who has urged an immigration judge to release her.

As Arias-Cristobal awaits legal proceedings, public pressure continues to grow for her release and for reforms to prevent future incidents of wrongful detention. Legal experts and immigrant rights advocates have called the case a potential turning point in how local authorities handle immigration enforcement.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover Arias-Cristobal’s legal fees. According to the campaign page, “Ximena is in good spirits in Stewart [ICE Detention Center], and her attorney has already filed a motion for bond.”

