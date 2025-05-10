Op-ed | Trump’s Policies Threaten Rights and Dignity of Marginalized Groups

Yes, I am angry! However, I also have hope!!

The first 100 days of the Trump administration were marked by significant actions that affected individuals both domestically and internationally, as well as the institutions designed to protect them.

Here’s why I am so angry: Trump’s dismissal of Dr. Carla Hayden, the esteemed and celebrated Librarian of Congress, reflects the administration’s budget and policies, which prioritize the wealthy at the expense of people both here and abroad. These policies would include $4.5 trillion in tax cuts for billionaires while requiring the poorest 20 percent of Americans to pay more in taxes. Additionally, the administration plans to allocate hundreds of billions of dollars for increased militarization of our communities, the deportation of our immigrant neighbors, and military actions overseas.

The Trump administration implemented measures such as unconstitutional deportations and dismantled federal watchdogs, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). It has become clear that Trump and his allies are specifically targeting marginalized communities, including people of color, immigrants, seniors, low-income individuals, the unhoused, and both transgender and LGBTQ+ communities, all while suppressing dissenting voices.

From the onset of his administration and continuing to the present, Trump has pursued an agenda that exacerbates inequality in our nation, increases the cost of living, and threatens the rights and dignity of Black individuals and other marginalized groups. Simply put, the Trump administration’s agenda is anti-Black, anti-people of color, anti-LGBTQ+, anti-homeless, anti-migrant, anti-poor, and anti-trans.

His actions—such as rolling back civil rights and human rights advancements, environmental protections, and consumer safeguards—attack the very foundations that enable communities to thrive. While Black, Brown, Indigenous, immigrant, and low-income communities bear the brunt of these harmful policies, the effects extend to working families everywhere, fueling economic insecurity and eroding opportunities for all.

Yes, I am angry! However, I also have hope. Community members are resisting racism and fascism by building a powerful multigenerational protest movement, mobilizing thousands to defend rights related to race, economy, LGBTQ issues, access to education, affordable housing, healthcare, and environmental justice. Trump’s racist and inhumane Executive Orders attempt to whitewash American racist history by erasing uncomfortable truths.

Across the country, these movements are gaining strength, fueled by new energy and insights that are not diminished by Trump’s blatant attacks. Community members resist by using art, poetry, music, and creating community gardens to feed the poor and share food with neighbors.

Community members are taking to the streets with mass rallies and protests, writing letters to the editor, and participating in congressional town halls, whether in person, via Zoom, or by phone. They are engaging with elected officials at all levels about pressing issues such as mass deportations, racial and economic equality, education justice, LGBTQ and transgender rights, affordable housing, healthcare, and environmental justice.

Yes, I am angry! However, I also have hope! We are standing up; we are fighting back, and we will not be silenced!!

Faye Wilson Kennedy, Chair, Sacramento Area Black Caucus (SABC), Founding member, Red, Black and Green Environmental Justice Coalition (RBGEJC), and organizer, Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign ( Sac PPC)

Categories:

Tags: