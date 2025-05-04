Critics Say Trump’s Law Enforcement Order Boosts Aggressive Policing, Weakens Rights

By Yana Singhal

The Vera Institute of Justice has called out a new executive order from the Trump administration entitled “Strengthening and Unleashing America’s Law Enforcement to Pursue Criminals and Protect Innocent Citizens.” According to Vera, the order promotes aggressive policing while rolling back critical civil rights protections and oversight mechanisms.

The executive order, issued in April 2025, calls for expanding the powers of local law enforcement agencies and reducing federal oversight. While the administration claims this will improve public safety and target violent crime, critics argue it signals a dangerous shift away from evidence-based, community-centered policing.

The Vera Institute reported that the order is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to “dismantle police accountability and empower police to act without consequence.” This comes on the heels of what Vera calls a “decimation” of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and the elimination of more than $800 million in DOJ grants—funding that previously supported crime prevention, victim services, and police reform initiatives.

“In a matter of weeks, the Trump administration has decimated the DOJ’s civil rights division and gutted funding for programs that prevent crime and serve victims of crime—and now it is encouraging more ‘aggressive’ policing without accountability,” said the Vera Institute’s Vice President of Initiatives. “This trilogy of attacks on public safety will have real, powerful impacts felt by each of us.”

Vera argued that public safety does not improve through unchecked use of force. “Aggressive policing—especially without accountability—leads to abusive policing. Nobody asked for this,” the statement read. “President Trump’s most recent policing executive order is littered with fearmongering inaccuracies that paint the wrong picture about what actually makes our neighborhoods safer.”

Crime has continued its multi-year decline in many parts of the country, Vera noted, not because of heavy-handed law enforcement but due to comprehensive strategies that invest in communities, support crime prevention, and promote trust between police and residents.

“Safer communities have never started with more abusive police,” the statement continued. “Safer communities start with powerful working relationships between police and the people they serve, systems that hold law enforcement accountable, and deep investments that prevent crime before it can happen.”

Although the executive order claims to strengthen law enforcement to protect citizens, critics argue that its underlying effect is the erosion of key civil liberties and the promotion of a “tough-on-crime” narrative that is unsupported by current crime trends and undermines public trust.

The White House press release noted that it is restoring law and order, expediting federal support for local law enforcement, and protecting officers from what it described as “politically motivated investigations.”

But civil rights advocates warn that such framing ignores historical patterns of abuse and fails to address the root causes of crime.

