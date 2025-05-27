Harvard Challenges Trump’s Freeze on Funding and Student Enrollment Policy

BOSTON — In the midst of an escalating legal battle between the Trump administration and Harvard University, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs on Friday, March 23, temporarily blocked the White House’s attempt to revoke Harvard’s ability to enroll international students, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the complaint was presented to Burroughs — the same judge overseeing a separate lawsuit from Harvard challenging the administration’s freeze of $2.65 billion in federal funding — following the administration’s decision to terminate the university’s certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, or SEVP. Harvard argued the move was “clear retaliation” for refusing to comply with the administration’s ideologically driven policy demands.

CNN also cited Burroughs’ reasoning. In her ruling, she wrote that Harvard demonstrated “it will sustain immediate and irreparable injury if the government were allowed to revoke the school’s certification before the court could consider the matter.”

A remote hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to allow Harvard to present its case. Burroughs is expected to preside over arguments on Thursday at the federal courthouse in Boston to determine whether to issue a preliminary injunction — an order that would block the administration’s action until the lawsuit is resolved.

Harvard President Alan Garber emphasized the university’s commitment to protecting its international students, stating that the government seeks “to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body,” according to the lawsuit cited by CNN.

Harvard filed this new lawsuit against the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice and State, as well as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The suit alleges retaliatory actions by the administration in response to the university’s resistance to demands such as turning over student disciplinary records and eliminating equity initiatives — demands that have reportedly been made of other U.S. colleges as well.

The administration has defended its actions as consistent with presidential authority. Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin told CNN the lawsuit is an attempt “to kneecap the President’s constitutionally vested powers under Article II.” She added that international student enrollment is not a right but a privilege granted to support U.S. universities. “No lawsuit, this or any other, is going to change” the administration’s stance, she said. “We have the law, the facts, and common sense on our side.”

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security sent a letter to Harvard demanding “detailed records on Harvard’s foreign student visa holders’ illegal and violent activities” by April 30 or face immediate SEVP decertification, CNN reported.

CNN described the letter as a response to Harvard’s refusal to comply with a set of Republican-led directives to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs, ban face coverings at campus protests, adopt merit-based hiring and admissions policies, and reduce the influence of faculty and administrators perceived as being “more committed to activism than scholarship.”

The administration also accused Harvard of fostering a hostile environment for Jewish students. CNN reported that tensions have intensified in recent months, with the White House alleging Harvard has become “a hotbed of anti-America, anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist agitators.” Much of the scrutiny has focused on the international student body, which the administration claims participated in campus protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

Harvard contends that it responded to Secretary Noem’s requests but that Homeland Security deemed the responses “insufficient” without citing any regulation the university allegedly violated. The school’s lawsuit states that the Revocation Notice provided no opportunity to respond or defend against the loss of certification.

The financial implications are also significant. While the two lawsuits are technically separate, Harvard argues the actions — freezing federal funding and blocking international students — are part of a broader campaign to coerce the university into surrendering its First Amendment rights. Adding to the pressure, CNN reported that the Internal Revenue Service is considering revoking Harvard’s tax-exempt status.

In the same letter sent by Noem last month, the department said Harvard could regain certification if it submitted five years’ worth of records on international students’ conduct “within 72 hours.” Harvard disputed this, arguing the government expanded its original demands without citing any legal authority.

The SEVP decertification has caused anxiety and confusion among Harvard’s international students and faculty. CNN reported that nearly 7,000 students could be affected. Former Harvard President Lawrence Summers warned that the policy could result in many Jewish students being expelled from the university.

Harvard is not alone in facing such scrutiny. According to CNN, it is one of dozens of U.S. universities targeted by the Trump administration’s ideological campaign, but it has emerged as one of the most forceful defenders of academic independence, even as federal demands may violate its constitutional rights.

Harvard is set to defend its position in court this week. The outcome could establish a significant precedent — not just for international student enrollment, but for the extent of federal authority over academic institutions in the United States.

