Trump Threatens California over Transgender Athlete’s Participation; Senator Wiener Vows Legal Showdown

By Vanguard Staff

President Donald Trump escalated his political crusade against transgender student-athletes this week, targeting California with threats to cut off federal funding unless the state bars transgender girls from participating in school sports. His remarks, widely condemned as transphobic and legally dubious, drew a swift and defiant response from state leaders, including Senator Scott Wiener.

In a Tuesday morning post on Truth Social, Trump referenced a transgender high school track athlete from Southern California — AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley High School — and ordered that she be barred from competing in the CIF State Championships scheduled for this weekend.

“THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS,” Trump wrote. “Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to.”

Trump also took aim at Governor Gavin Newsom, claiming he would speak to the governor to determine “which way he wants to go.” Trump referenced a previous Newsom remark suggesting that allowing transgender girls to compete in female sports presented questions of “fairness.”

In response, State Senator Scott Wiener (D–San Francisco) issued a forceful statement, invoking a similar case in Maine, where a federal judge ruled against the Trump administration’s attempt to defund the state over its support of transgender student-athletes.

“Trump is now targeting California just like he targeted Maine: Threatening to withhold federal funds if California doesn’t follow his illegal edicts targeting transgender people,” Wiener stated. “California law protects trans people. That won’t change. Maine won in court. So will California. There’s only one answer to a bully: No. As Maine Governor Janet Mills said, ‘See you in court.’”

Earlier this month, a federal judge sided with Maine in a legal challenge after the Trump administration froze funding for the state’s child nutrition programs. The court found that Maine was likely to succeed on the merits of its case, and the administration ultimately backed down and restored the funding.

Now, California may face a similar legal battle — with AB Hernandez at the center of the political storm.

A junior athlete, Hernandez is the only openly transgender competitor at this year’s CIF State Track and Field Championships. She currently ranks No. 1 statewide in the triple jump and No. 2 in the long jump. Despite the media attention and public threats from the highest levels of government, Hernandez has remained focused on her sport.

“I just relax and … do what I can do, hone in, and leave it all out on the field,” she told City News Service at the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet last weekend.

Her mother, Nereyda Hernandez, voiced pride in her daughter’s perseverance: “She’s successful. She is first place, and it’s her third year. I couldn’t be any prouder regardless of all the noise.”

But that “noise” includes online harassment and death threats, according to Daisy Gardner, a family friend. “Some of the scariest people are coming out of the woodwork saying they wish harm on this family and this kid,” she said. “I cannot tell you how impressive it has been to see a child compete and focus on her sport.”

The backlash has also drawn the attention of political figures like Sonja Shaw, board president of the Chino Valley Unified School District and a candidate for State Superintendent. Shaw has filed federal complaints and publicized her opposition to Hernandez, even tearing up a cease-and-desist letter from the Hernandez family during a public school board meeting.

“This is the hill we are willing to die on,” Shaw declared.

Trump’s February executive order banning transgender student-athletes from competing in women’s sports has already triggered lawsuits and pushback in multiple states. The legality of the order is expected to be tested in federal courts, especially as it clashes with state laws and policies in places like California that affirm the rights of transgender youth.

Meanwhile, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the governing body for high school sports in the state, announced that it will expand participation opportunities for cisgender girls at this weekend’s championship meet. The CIF has not released data on how many transgender athletes compete in its events, and its assistant commissioner Thom Simmons emphasized that the organization does not track that information.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 3.3% of high school students nationwide identify as transgender. Their participation in school athletics remains one of the most polarizing issues in U.S. politics, with the Trump administration seeking to mobilize its base through aggressive legal and cultural attacks.

But in California, at least, the response from state leaders is clear: the law protects transgender students — and the state is prepared to defend that law in court.

“California stands for inclusion,” Senator Wiener said. “We will not be intimidated by Trump’s unconstitutional threats.”

