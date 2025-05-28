Anti-Black Narrative Perpetuated by Trump’s White Genocide Claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In an opinion piece published by The Root on May 22, 2025, writer Byron Washington-Douglass dismantled President Trump’s claims of a so-called “white genocide” in South Africa, arguing the allegations are baseless and serve to distract from real global tragedies.

Trump, Washington-Douglass wrote, has repeatedly promoted the fiction that “white farmers are the victims of genocide being carried out by Black South Africans.” The claim, he noted, is unsupported by any credible sources or agencies.

During a May 21 meeting at the White House with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump referenced a video clip of a South African figure demanding land redistribution. “They say there’s a lot of bad things going on in Africa,” Trump said, according to Washington-Douglass. He reportedly referred to the clip as evidence of mass graves for “over a thousand” white South Africans—though the footage in question, Washington-Douglass clarified, was from a funeral for a single white couple.

“None of it was true,” Washington-Douglass wrote, calling the claim “a lie of breathtaking scope.” He argued that Trump’s invocation of white genocide is a calculated effort to play the role of the “aggrieved white man.” Trump and his movement, he wrote, frequently portray themselves as victims—despite their “extraordinary wealth and privilege”—while suggesting that Black people are granted unfair advantages and still complain.

To illustrate the longevity of Trump’s racial worldview, Washington-Douglass cited a 1989 appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, in which Trump stated, “A well-educated Black has a tremendous advantage over a well-educated white in terms of the job market.” Washington-Douglass called the statement “lunacy” and argued that Trump’s political appeal rests in a nostalgic, “sepia-shrouded” vision of a past where white men held unchecked power.

Trump’s base, he contended, isn’t repelled by this worldview—they are drawn to it. Washington-Douglass described Trump as a “truly gifted avatar” for this movement, one who “knows how to appeal to his audience by pointing out every instance when a white man was denied his due or made to feel bad for flexing his power.”

He pointed to Trump’s firing of the Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and replacing him with a white man, as well as his “sustained assault” on diversity, equity and inclusion policies. Trump also withdrew from reform agreements with police departments in cities such as Louisville and Minneapolis—despite those cities having been at the center of national outrage over police killings of Black individuals.

“No weak-kneed ‘reform’ is needed if a police department routinely abuses the Black people it’s supposed to protect,” Washington-Douglass wrote. “White men can flex; it’s for others to fear.”

Ultimately, Washington-Douglass argued, Trump’s myth of white genocide is a political weapon. “There are horrific scenes of mass violence actually taking place in this world,” he wrote, “but Trump reached for a fictional one—because it fits the story he and many other white men tell themselves.”

By promoting false narratives of victimization, Washington-Douglass concluded, Trump undermines any need for justice-oriented policy. “If the focus is on that fiction,” he wrote, “there would be no need, no justification, for programs and policies that lift up, protect and advance other people.”

