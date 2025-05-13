Student-Run Initiative HAUS Steps up to Address UC Davis Housing Crisis

DAVIS, CA – For students at UC Davis, navigating the housing market can be daunting. High prices, limited availability, and rising enrollment have created a persistent housing crisis that leaves many undergraduates struggling to secure a stable place to live. At the forefront of addressing this challenge is HAUS—Housing Advising for Undergraduate Students—a student-run initiative under the Associated Students of UC Davis (ASUCD) that’s stepping up with resources, advocacy, and even emergency shelter.

HAUS functions as a central housing support hub for students, bridging the gap between renters and landlords while educating the student body about tenant rights and housing options. It organizes major events like Housing Week and the Housing Fair, provides peer advising, and disseminates information through social media and one-on-one outreach. But its mission is expanding—and fast.

“We see housing as the baseline resource every Davis student needs to succeed,” said Sam Hopwood, a director with HAUS. “It’s quintessential. If you don’t know where you’re going to sleep tonight, how can you be expected to perform in class tomorrow?”

Hopwood, like many of his peers, is familiar with the everyday stressors of the student housing search—and the added burdens that come with housing insecurity. Although HAUS has long helped connect students with available units and educate them about leases and renters’ rights, the group has recently broadened its efforts in response to a growing need.

Most notably, HAUS will soon be operating the new VESTA shelter, a short-term housing facility for students experiencing homelessness or severe housing instability. The project, launched in partnership with Aggie House (another student-run housing initiative), will offer quarter-by-quarter transitional housing and support services.

The shelter will open next academic year as part of ASUCD’s wider effort to combat student homelessness, which remains a quiet but pressing issue in Davis. A 2020 UC survey found that approximately 8% of UC Davis students experienced homelessness at some point during the academic year. Other estimates, including those cited by the Vanguard, put the figure as high as 18%.

“Even one unhoused student is too many,” said Hopwood. “Unless every student has a bed, we shouldn’t take our eyes off this issue.”

While new student housing developments like Orchard Park and The Green have helped absorb some of the demand, the problem hasn’t disappeared. According to Hopwood, visible signs of homelessness may be less frequent today than they were in 2019—when students living in cars could often be seen parked outside local grocery stores—but housing insecurity remains widespread, particularly among marginalized populations. Black, Indigenous, LGBTQ+, and first-generation students face disproportionate challenges.

“People think because they’re not seeing it, it’s not happening,” Hopwood said. “But we’re still seeing long waitlists, packed leasing events, and rising rents. The problem hasn’t gone away—it’s just less visible.”

Hopwood emphasized that HAUS and ASUCD are committed to meeting students wherever they are, not only with emergency housing options but also with direct financial support. One of their core programs is a rent grant that helps students at risk of eviction or falling behind on payments. The goal, Hopwood explained, is to ensure no student has to choose between buying textbooks and paying rent.

Beyond direct services, HAUS plays a vital role in educating students about their legal rights as tenants—an area where many lack knowledge until something goes wrong. The group offers peer advising and assists students navigating disputes with landlords or lease issues. “We see ourselves as a safety net,” said Hopwood, “but also as an advocacy voice. Students are renters, and they deserve to be treated with respect.”

UC Davis has made some strides in housing development. Orchard Park, opened in recent years, has brought hundreds of new units online for graduate students and families. The Green at West Village is another large-scale project aimed at addressing demand. Additional infill housing projects are underway on campus, including developments near Segundo. But it’s not enough.

“Our housing capacity isn’t growing fast enough to keep up with enrollment,” Hopwood warned. “We need to build more. And that includes both on-campus and in-town solutions.”

The debate over where to house students—on campus versus in the city—remains contentious among longtime Davis residents. But Hopwood is pragmatic. “I don’t care where we build, as long as we build,” he said. “We need more beds, and students need a place to live. That’s the reality.”

Hopwood also expressed concern about recent city policies targeting the unhoused population. Davis recently passed an ordinance criminalizing “camping” in public spaces—an action HAUS views as a misdirected solution to a much deeper issue.

“Instead of cracking down on people without homes, we should be focusing on why they don’t have homes in the first place,” he said. “We need to build affordable housing. We need services. We need compassion.”

Despite the daunting scale of the crisis, Hopwood remains hopeful. “We’ve seen what works,” he said, pointing to the success of projects like Orchard Park and the grassroots energy of HAUS. “When students organize, when we put resources in the right place, we can make a difference.”

HAUS continues to encourage students to take advantage of its services—from housing fairs and social media campaigns to one-on-one advising and emergency grants. “We’re here for students,” Hopwood emphasized. “If you’re facing housing insecurity, if you’re in a dispute with your landlord, or even if you’re just confused about your lease—we’re here, and we’ve got your back.”

With a new shelter on the way and expanding partnerships with the UC Davis Basic Needs Center and other campus departments, HAUS is setting a new standard for student-driven advocacy on housing justice. But as Hopwood put it, “We’ve still got a long way to go.”

Categories:

Tags: