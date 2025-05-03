California Senate Advances Bills to Tackle Fraud in Substance Use Treatment

SACRAMENTO, CA – Santa Ana State Senator Thomas Umberg announced that three of his substance abuse-focused bills—Senate Bills 35, 43, and 83—have cleared their initial policy committees and will move forward for further consideration by the California Senate this week, according to a press release from the senator’s office.

The press release emphasizes that the legislative package aims to combat widespread fraud and abuse in California’s substance use disorder (SUD) treatment system.

“It’s time to put an end to the rampant body brokering practices and other failures that exist within California’s substance use disorder treatment framework. Families in crisis deserve better,” said Senator Umberg in the statement. “Together, these measures can hopefully help to change the tide for the thousands of people who put their trust in our hands as they work to detox from drugs and alcohol and put their lives back together.”

Senate Bill 35 is designed to protect individuals in SUD programs and their families by enforcing stricter timelines for complaint resolution and incorporating a local role in the complaint process, according to the release.

Senate Bill 43 would prevent deceptive marketing by requiring SUD treatment providers to follow the same advertising rules as licensed professionals such as chiropractors, marriage and family therapists, and dentists.

Senate Bill 83 mandates that the California Department of Health Care Services publicly disclose more detailed information on complaints, license suspensions, and revocations related to SUD treatment providers.

Senator Umberg’s office highlighted the need for increased oversight in Southern California’s so-called “Rehab Riviera,” a region where numerous rehab centers operate amid allegations of conflicts of interest, unqualified care, and a lack of licensed medical personnel.

“The public deserves the right to transparency when choosing treatment for a loved one,” said Umberg. “They need to know if a provider is licensed for clinical treatment, to whom they can make complaints or inquiries, and whether their insurance dollars are being used appropriately.”

The press release notes that all three bills passed their respective policy committees unanimously and are now headed to the Senate Appropriations Committee for further review.

Categories:

Tags: