COURT WATCH: Probation Recommends SCRAM Removal Due to Compliance, Judge Declines to Reconsider

WOODLAND, CA — A woman facing multiple misdemeanor charges—including a 2023 DUI, a 2020 shoplifting case, and two failures to appear (FTAs) from 2016 and 2017—has shown full compliance while wearing a SCRAM device, according to Probation Officer Amy Fichtner. Fichtner informed the court that probation was open to removing the alcohol-monitoring device after 90 days without violations. However, Judge Sonia Cortés declined to reconsider, citing the original terms of the court order.

Judge Cortés emphasized that because the SCRAM device was imposed by court order, it must remain in place for the full 12-month duration.

Addressing the FTAs, Deputy Public Defender Roberto Villa Olivas asked the court to dismiss them in the interest of justice, noting that “the accused placed herself back on calendar and was involved in a trial for a misdemeanor DUI at the time.” Villa Olivas added that if the FTAs were not dismissed, he would move to resolve them following the upcoming preliminary hearing.

Deputy District Attorney Zachary Gazda opposed the dismissal, stating, “Though [the accused] did turn herself in, she failed to appear in approximately seven cases over the span of nine years. The dismissal would not be in the interest of justice.” While Gazda acknowledged the accused’s voluntary return to court as a relevant factor, he maintained that full dismissal was unwarranted.

The accused was sentenced to 180 days in county jail, with five days of credit for time served. After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Cortés scheduled the FTA matters to be addressed during a pretrial conference set for the same date as the preliminary hearing: June 23, 2025.

Categories:

Tags: