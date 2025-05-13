Yolo County Survey Seeks Insights on Local News and Information Access

YOLO COUNTY, CA – In an effort to better understand how residents access and engage with local news and information, the nonprofit Davis Media Access (DMA) has launched a countywide bilingual survey through its initiative, Yolo Local.

The survey is part of a broader effort by Yolo Local to examine the impacts of dwindling access to locally relevant information in Yolo County. It aims to gather insights from community members about how they receive news, what sources they trust, and what gaps may exist in the local media ecosystem. The initiative is being supported by a volunteer-led Yolo Local Working Group, which is also facilitating other community engagement strategies throughout the spring.

“Yolo Local is grounded in the belief that our civic health, democratic traditions, and ability to address community issues are directly tied to our access to accurate, local, and trusted information,” said Autumn Labbé-Renault, executive director of DMA and founder of the Yolo Local project. “With local journalism disappearing and social media deepening political and social divides, many communities are feeling left out, misrepresented, or ignored by traditional media channels.”

The anonymous survey, available in both English and Spanish, takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. Participants will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for one of four $50 Nugget Markets gift cards. The survey will remain open through June 15.

English survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YoloInfoNeeds

Spanish survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YoloLocalInfoNecCast

Organizers say they are especially focused on gathering a wide range of responses from across the county’s diverse communities. “We’re depending on our partners and local networks to help spread the word,” said Labbé-Renault. “The results will help DMA shape a project that is rooted in meeting Yolo County’s most pressing information needs.”

Yolo Local is a national pilot initiative developed in partnership with Impact Architects and Davis-based community-engaged journalist jesikah maria ross. The project is supported by funding from the City of Davis, Yolo County Supervisor Lucas Frerichs, the office of former Supervisor Jim Provenza, and private donors.

Categories:

Tags: