San Francisco’s Be The Jury Program Widens Access for Low-Income Residents

On May 29, 2025, the Office of the Treasurer & Tax Collector published an update on San Francisco’s Be The Jury program, which pays $100 per day to residents who might otherwise be excluded from jury service due to financial hardship. Since its launch in March 2022, the program has enabled more than 4,000 low-income San Franciscans to serve on juries, helping panels better reflect the economic and racial diversity of communities most affected by the criminal legal system.

While funding is currently secured through 2025, Assemblymember Matt Haney is advocating for continued state support and expansion of the program to four additional counties through the state budget process.

Mayor Daniel Lurie praised the initiative, saying the program not only eased the financial burden on families but also “helps ensure that juries reflect the diverse communities of San Francisco—keeping everyone in our city safe.”

“Serving on a jury is a civic duty—not a privilege,” said Treasurer José Cisneros. “No one should have to choose between justice and feeding their family.”

Assemblymember Haney called Be The Jury a simple but powerful idea that addresses a real democratic shortcoming. “It hurts our democracy when people skip jury duty because they can’t afford it,” he said. “By easing that burden, Be The Jury is making juries look more like the communities they serve.”

San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju, whose office played a central role in creating the program, called it transformative. “It’s been a game-changer in enabling nearly 4,000 San Franciscans to contribute their unique perspectives and life experiences to the jury room,” Raju said. His office leads the program with support from the Financial Justice Project, the Treasurer’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins also praised the program, expressing gratitude to its participants. “Your service has been invaluable,” she said. “Be The Jury has demonstrated over the last three years that a modest investment can significantly impact the criminal justice system and the public’s faith in it.”

Be The Jury offers $100 per day for jury service—far more than the state’s standard $15 per day. According to the Treasurer & Tax Collector, jurors are eligible if their household income is less than 80% of the Area Median Income ($80,700 for an individual; $115,300 for a family of four), if their employer does not provide jury pay, or if they are unemployed or self-employed.

Yolanda Jackson, Executive Director of the Bar Association of San Francisco, credited the program with empowering more residents to fulfill their civic responsibilities without risking financial instability. “We thank our partners for championing this program at the state level so that more jurors can serve without economic hardship,” she said.

Michael Tubbs, former mayor of Stockton and founder of End Poverty in California, praised Be The Jury as a common-sense reform that strengthens democracy. “Removing economic barriers to civic participation ensures our juries better reflect the full diversity of our communities—making them fairer, more representative, and more just,” he said.

Victorianna Dunn, a program participant, shared her personal story. “Without the Be The Jury program, I could not have afforded to serve on a jury,” she said. “I hope the program becomes permanent.”

The initiative has earned national attention, with coverage from outlets including The New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, KQED, the San Francisco Standard, and Law360. It has also been featured in the independent documentary Judging Juries and in a social media campaign by the Golden State Warriors.

Categories:

Tags: