Should We Ostracize and Ridicule Beyoncé for Her Celebration of Buffalo Soldiers?

“For some fans, Beyoncé’s shirt didn’t just acknowledge the Buffalo Soldiers; it seemed to glorify their role in suppressing Native Americans and Mexican Revolutionaries. The backlash intensified online, with people accusing Beyonce of romanticizing a violent era, One Fan tweeted: ‘bey is one of my all time fav artists, i’m so upset. why is she glorifying the genocide of indigenous Americans?’” ~ yahoo.com

Fans Slam Beyoncé Over Buffalo Soldiers Shirt Display on Cowboy Carter Tour

Link: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/articles/fans-slam-beyonc-over-buffalo-071343763.html

A firestorm erupted this past weekend on social media. The topic of discussion was a T-shirt worn by music superstar Beyoncé in Paris, France on or around Juneteenth. Paris was one of Beyoncé’s many stops on her Cowboy Carter Tour. This past Saturday and Sunday Beyoncé was in her hometown of Houston, Texas and the criticism followed her. As described by Associated Press journalist Graham Lee Brewer the issue of contention was this: “On the back (of the T-shirt) was a lengthy description of the (Buffalo) Soldiers that included ‘their antagonists were the ENEMIES OF PEACE, order and settlement; warring Indians bandits, cattle thieves, murderous gunmen, bootleggers, trespassers and Mexican Revolutionaries.”

credit: Fans criticize Beyoncé for shirt calling Native Americans ‘the enemies of peace’ ~AP journalist Graham Lee Brewer

At first glance I also was disturbed by the quote on the T-shirt. Nevertheless, I happen to be a fan of Beyoncé and an even bigger fan of Black history, and I wanted to gain a better understanding of the message that “Queen Bey” was trying to convey. With the help of my partner and colleague Gale Washington I conducted some research. What Gale and I discovered was an extremely complex, intricate and at times difficult historical narrative that is rarely ever discussed in today’s society.

As we delve deeper into this topic allow us to clarify some key points:

#1.) Indigenous human beings living in North America were the victims of a campaign of genocide waged against them by the U.S. Government and its military. Note: This Happened. There are numerous books that have been written as well as movies made on the subject. There is nothing false or fake regarding the atrocities visited upon indigenous people by white settlers in America and Buffalo Soldiers who had been former slaves themselves, are a part of that authentic genocidal history in the United States. More troubling, if one studies the life and times of Leonard Peltier, they will see that the U.S. government’s genocidal campaign against indigenous human beings continued for nearly a hundred years after the days of the so called ‘wild, wild West’.

No book in my opinion illustrates this hatred against indigenous people and Black people in America better than Ward Churchill and Jim Vanderwall’s Agents of Repression: The FBI’s Secret Wars Against the Black Panther Party and the American Indian Movement If you have not read it, I highly recommend it.

Short summary:

Agents of Repression paints a chilling picture of U.S. domestic counterintelligence operations and challenges the narrative of the FBI as a neutral enforcer of law. Instead, it positions the bureau as a political instrument used to maintain the status quo and suppress revolutionary movements.

It calls for accountability and recognition of the long-term consequences these operations had—not just on individuals like Leonard Peltier, but on entire communities seeking justice and self-determination.

#2.) Beyoncé is an extremely gifted musical artist and songstress. Beyoncé is not a “radical” political theorist or collegiate professor like the world renown Angela Y. Davis nor should Beyoncé be judged or compared to someone like Dr. Joy Degruy (author of Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome) or the late iconic thinker bell hooks. Beyoncé is a strong Black woman who happens to be an entertainer that attempts to add some Black history, Black culture and Black consciousness to her artistic expression.

The quote that appeared on the back of the T-shirt was an excerpt from a book entitled: The Buffalo Soldiers: A Narrative of the Black Cavalry in the West. The book was authored by a White man named William H. Leckie and his wife Shirley. Mr. Leckie has a very interesting bio and an intriguing backstory. It did not take me long to figure out that his writing came from a place of admiration and respect for Black soldiers. It is a fact that the Buffalo soldiers helped save the lives and the property of mostly white settlers on the western frontier. Although William Leckie and his wife, Shirley, were obviously dedicated and committed to telling the story and recounting the history of the Black Cavalry they were ill-equipped and not qualified to tackle the more complex topics related to race, genocide or America’s so called “Manifest Destiny.” As a Black man analyzing this part of our history, I can’t help but ask some difficult questions. For instance: “How did former slaves who became Buffalo Soldiers feel about being used by the Federal Government to oppress, hunt and at times to even kill indigenous human beings?”

Moreover, Buffalo Soldiers faced overt racism, bigotry and discrimination from their commanding officers and other White male soldiers serving at the time in the U.S. Army. (Circa late 1800s early 1900s) William Leckie actually commanded a battalion of African American soldiers near the end of World War II. He witnessed firsthand the prejudice his men encountered while serving in uniform. As a U.S. Army veteran who served in the states of Texas, Louisiana and other locations in the mid to late 1980s, I can bear witness that bigotry and racism still existed in the military during that time. I can only imagine the humiliations and mistreatment that Buffalo Soldiers faced while attempting to serve our country and follow orders.

I understand the entire dynamic of “genocide” that spurred the backlash on social media, but I do have a scenario and a question which I’d like our readers to reflect upon. Let’s say you were a rancher or homesteader on the outskirts of Sacramento, California in the late 1800s. A large group of cattle rustlers and bandits have assembled outside your property and are about to stage a raid which includes stealing your one hundred head of cattle and even possibly killing your entire family.

Wouldn’t you be relieved to see a large posse of strong and capable Black Buffalo Soldiers confronting and neutralizing the threat?

I know that I would. On Saturday, June 28, 2025, Gale visited beyonce.com and she informed me that every image/photo of the offending T-shirt was removed from the website. I am not trying to play “Devil’s Advocate” here. What I’m attempting to do is to provoke thought and dialogue in regard to a very complex and contentious topic. With that said, allow us to leave you with a quote from Chisom Okorafor who posts on Tik Tok under the handle @confirmedsomaya: “There is no ‘Progressive’ way to reclaim America’s history of empire building in the West, and that Beyoncé’s use of Western symbolism sends a problematic message: “That Black people, too can engage in American Nationalism.” ~Graham Lee Brewer – quoted Okorafor from the article: Fans criticize Beyoncé for shirt calling Native Americans ‘the enemies of peace’

https://apnews.com/article/beyonce-buffalo-soldiers-controversy-9308cd020d6cabc8ec8ceac6057d8f0d

Here’s a list of books that provides nuance and context to the racism that was experienced by the Buffalo Soldiers and other members of the U.S. military.

Buffalo Soldiers and Officers of the Ninth Cavalry, 1867–1898: Black and White Together by Charles D. Young

Author: Charles Young was one of the first Black graduates of West Point and became the highest-ranking Black officer in the U.S. Army in his time.

Charles Young was one of the first Black graduates of West Point and became the highest-ranking Black officer in the U.S. Army in his time. Summary: While this book compiles speeches and correspondence rather than being a formal memoir, it reflects Young’s leadership, racial insight, and the obstacles faced by Black officers and troops in a segregated military system.

We Were There: Voices of African American Veterans, from World War II to the War in Iraq by Yvonne Latty

Author: Yvonne Latty is a Black journalist and historian.

Yvonne Latty is a Black journalist and historian. Summary: Though not exclusively about the Buffalo Soldiers, it includes oral histories from Black veterans that reflect on earlier generations, including the Buffalo Soldiers. The book draws a direct line between early Black military service and modern experiences of racism and valor.

The Harlem Hellfighters by Max Brooks and illustrated by Caanan White

Author Note: Max Brooks is white, but Caanan White is Black and his visual storytelling captures the racism and heroism of Black troops.

Max Brooks is white, but Caanan White is Black and his visual storytelling captures the racism and heroism of Black troops. Summary: While focused on World War I, this graphic novel provides an accessible comparison point for how systemic racism plagued Black soldiers across generations.

I hope this article won’t be attacked too harshly and the story of the Buffalo Soldiers is told to future generations.

Here’s some information on the Buffalo Soldiers’ Museum website: https://buffalosoldiersmuseum.org/the-buffalo-soldiers/

Who are the Buffalo Soldiers?

African Americans have served proudly in every great American war. These fighting men represented the first Black professional soldiers in a peacetime army. The recruits came from varied backgrounds including former slaves and veterans from service in the Civil War.

How did the Buffalo Soldiers get their name?

Throughout the era of the Indian Wars, approximately twenty percent of the U.S. Cavalry troopers were Black, and they fought over 177 engagements. The combat prowess, bravery, tenaciousness, and looks on the battlefield, inspired the Indians to call them Buffalo Soldiers. The name symbolized the Native American’s respect for the Buffalo Soldiers’ bravery and valor. Buffalo Soldiers, down through the years, have worn the name with pride.

NOTE: this website will only be up until July 3, 2025 when it will be down for maintenance and updates until the Summer 2026

For this article we have chosen two songs and videos that we feel our relevant.

#1.) Bob Marley & The Wailers – Buffalo Soldier (Official Music Video)

#2.) John Legend – Who Did That To You? Music Video – from the movie Django Unchained

Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group. For over 13 years, Malik has been a published journalist and news reporter focusing on criminal justice issues, conditions of confinement in jails and prisons, as well as hot-button political issues. You can reach him via email: mwashington@destination-freedom.org or email him directly by visiting www.sacsheriff.com, Keith Washington, #5383546. Sacramento County Main Jail.

Suggestions or leads on stories are always welcome.

