Opinion: The Bipartisan Housing Revolution Has Finally Arrived — Will Cities Let It Work?

For years, housing reform advocates have insisted that America’s affordability crisis is not just a matter of economics—it’s a matter of political will. At long last, that political will is materializing in state capitols across the country. Red and blue states alike are moving to dismantle outdated, exclusionary, and often racially tinged zoning rules that have long prevented new housing from being built at the scale we desperately need.

The result? An unexpected wave of bipartisan housing reform that is reshaping the balance of power between state governments and the localities that have often stood in the way of progress.

The Governing article by Jared Brey outlines this shift with clarity. From Connecticut to Texas, from California to Montana, legislatures are advancing sweeping bills designed to reduce local red tape, encourage denser development, and—most importantly—get more housing built.

For those of us waiting for change—this is a signal that, while change has been slow in coming, its time has arrived.

The Status Quo Is Broken

For decades, cities and suburbs—particularly wealthier, whiter ones—have used zoning codes to wall themselves off from growth. Minimum lot sizes, restrictive parking requirements, bans on multifamily housing, and procedural hurdles to permitting have been wielded as tools of exclusion. These local controls have led to housing scarcity, rising costs, and growing inequality.

As Michael Andersen of the Sightline Institute put it, “Change is scary, and yet we’re all dealing with the consequences of the status quo.” Those consequences include record-low vacancy rates in places like Connecticut and out-of-reach home prices in California. In a society where housing is the single largest cost for most families, these barriers to supply have become intolerable.

That’s why the Connecticut bill now awaiting Gov. Ned Lamont’s signature is so significant. It doesn’t just tinker at the margins. It assigns each town a target number of housing units and compels them to zone accordingly. It removes parking minimums, eases conversions from commercial to residential, and promotes transit-oriented development.

As Rep. Antonio Felipe put it, “We tried to do many things at the same time.”

And that’s exactly the right approach—because the problem is systemic.

A National Trend, Not Just a Coastal One

Importantly, this wave of housing legislation is not confined to liberal strongholds.

Texas has passed bills to legalize housing in commercial zones and reduce minimum lot sizes.

Montana, led by Republicans, has implemented what some are calling the “Montana Miracle”—a suite of Yes in My Backyard reforms that restrict local zoning powers.

Florida and New Hampshire are moving in the same direction.

The Mercatus Center’s Salim Furth has tracked hundreds of such bills. Dozens have already passed, and more are expected. About a third of them streamline permitting, while others update building codes, legalize accessory dwelling units, or allow multifamily buildings with modern safety standards like single staircases.

The common theme is this: states are stepping in where cities have failed. They are asserting that housing is not just a local issue—it is a regional and even statewide concern.

When exclusionary zoning in one city spills over into housing shortages and homelessness in another, it becomes the state’s problem. And increasingly, states are recognizing their responsibility to act.

The Political Fault Lines Are Shifting

Of course, the backlash is real. Connecticut’s bill, though passed by a Democratic majority, has drawn opposition not only from Republicans but from suburban Democrats worried about political fallout.

Gov. Lamont reportedly wants revisions amid pressure from local officials. In California, cities have sued the state over its aggressive housing mandates—and lost.

Yet the logic of state intervention is hard to ignore. As Furth put it, “You can get a lot further if you do one thing at the state level than if you go town by town.”

This is the nature of structural reform. It will always face pushback from those who benefit from the status quo. But as affordability worsens and economic opportunity shrinks, the costs of inaction become too high to bear.

What’s more, there’s growing recognition that housing reform is key to a functioning democracy.

When people can’t afford to live near where they work, when they are priced out of good schools and safe neighborhoods, when they’re pushed into homelessness or overcrowded apartments, their civic engagement suffers. Housing is foundational.

Cities Must Step Up—or Step Aside

To be clear, states cannot solve the crisis alone. Local governments still control much of the implementation. They can choose to support the spirit of these new laws—or they can undermine them through delay, obstruction, or litigation.

As California’s experience shows, aggressive state action invites resistance. But it also shows that enforcement matters. The state has begun suing cities that flout housing mandates, and those legal victories have strengthened the hand of reformers. If more states follow suit—with not just bold laws, but bold enforcement—then change may finally stick.

This year’s flurry of legislative victories should be celebrated. They reflect a profound shift in how we view land use, housing rights, and the role of government. But the next phase will require vigilance. Advocates, lawmakers, and residents alike must push to ensure that these reforms translate into real homes for real people.

Because at the end of the day, housing policy is not just about units or zoning—it’s about dignity, opportunity, and who gets to belong. The states are showing courage. It’s time for cities to do the same.

