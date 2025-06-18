Bonta Pledges to Uphold Environmental Justice Amid Trump’s Rollback Attempts

AG Rob Bonta

By Leela Davis

OAKLAND, CA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday issued a multistate guidance statement addressing the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to roll back environmental justice policies, reaffirming that such initiatives remain both “lawful and critically important.”

Bonta co-led a coalition with the attorneys general of Massachusetts and New York, joined by 12 additional states, to push back on what they described as federal overreach attempting to undermine the legitimacy of environmental justice work. The coalition clarified that the administration’s actions cannot invalidate the legal foundations of public and private efforts aimed at securing “a healthy environment for all people to live, play, work, learn, and worship in.”

The additional attorneys general represent Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawai‘i, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont. According to the California Department of Justice’s Bureau of Environmental Justice, the coalition is “solely focused on fighting environmental injustices throughout the state of California and giving a voice to frontline communities who are all too often under-resourced and overburdened.”

“I, alongside attorneys general nationwide, am making it crystal clear with today’s guidance that the administration does not have unilateral legal authority to dismantle policies and laws that protect our communities,” said Bonta.

According to the DOJ press release, the Trump administration has issued executive orders to reverse longstanding federal environmental justice policies and defund climate-related programs and enforcement. However, the DOJ emphasized that federal laws enacted by Congress cannot be repealed or rewritten by presidential order, nor can executive memoranda override constitutional and statutory protections.

The release criticized the administration for terminating environmental and climate justice programs, discontinuing enforcement actions, and encouraging legal challenges to state-level environmental policies—moves that, according to the DOJ, attempt to cast doubt on the legality and necessity of environmental justice work.

The DOJ reiterated that civil rights laws and environmental statutes, much like the Constitution itself, support both public and private sector efforts to advance environmental justice.

Environmental justice, the release noted, ensures that every person has equitable access to clean air, safe drinking water, sustainable food sources, and protection from the adverse impacts of climate change.

Under California law, “environmental justice” is defined as the fair treatment of people of all races, cultures, and incomes with respect to the development, adoption, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.

The guidance also highlights the disproportionate burden of pollution and health risks endured by low-income communities and communities of color—disparities rooted in a legacy of racial segregation, redlining, and systemic disinvestment.

“Making it harder for Americans to breathe safe air and drink clean water is not ‘making America great or healthy again,’” Bonta said. “The Trump administration continues to undermine protections aimed at helping every American—no matter their zip code—breathe clean air, drink clean water, and live in a healthy environment.”

The statement warned that climate change and environmental degradation are intensifying public health and economic crises, contributing to “greater instability, economic hardship, and shortened life spans.” In response, environmental justice efforts aim to address root causes and promote long-term public health, safety, and equity.

“At the California Department of Justice, we will continue to work with advocates, local leaders, and partners across the country to ensure that no community is left behind in our fight for a healthier, more just future,” Bonta said.

The DOJ affirmed its commitment to enforcing environmental laws and partnering with communities and organizations to advance environmental justice statewide.

In support of these goals, Bonta also established the Office of Community Awareness, Response, and Engagement (CARE) within the DOJ. According to the department, CARE aims to promote diversity and equity by working directly with impacted communities and coordinating with state officials and advocacy groups.

