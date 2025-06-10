Newsom Deploys 800 Law Enforcement Officers to Los Angeles Amid Unrest

By Vanguard Staff

LOS ANGELES, CA – California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the deployment of more than 800 additional state and local law enforcement officers to Los Angeles in response to unrest triggered by federal actions under President Trump, including the controversial federalization of the National Guard. The state’s action comes as protests continue in Los Angeles, many of them sparked by the unapproved deployment of National Guard troops over the objections of state and local leaders.

“Chaos is exactly what Trump wanted,” said Governor Newsom in a statement. “Now we are sending in hundreds more law enforcement to pick up the pieces. State and local leaders stand together, coordinated and resolute to ensure the safety of the Los Angeles region.”

At the heart of the response is California’s long-standing mutual aid system, overseen by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES). The system allows law enforcement agencies across jurisdictions to mobilize resources rapidly during times of crisis. With the State Operations Center now fully activated, Newsom said the state remains “vigilant in the days to come.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass acknowledged the strain placed on local agencies due to federal interference and praised the coordinated local response. “While Washington choreographed these chaotic events, the LAPD and local law enforcement continue to effectively respond,” Bass said. “To our local law enforcement partners: thank you for having our back just as we have yours.”

Surge in Law Enforcement Presence

According to the Governor’s Office, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is deploying five Special Response Teams—nearly 400 officers—to support the Los Angeles Police Department. An additional 250 officers will be dispatched under a regional Tactical Alert to manage roadway and highway safety.

“The California Highway Patrol’s top priority is the safety of every community we serve,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “We are working in full coordination with our local and state public safety partners to ensure a unified, strategic response.”

Meanwhile, a patchwork of local sheriff’s departments and municipal police agencies is providing mutual aid. In total, more than 240 officers from nearby counties are supporting efforts in Los Angeles:

20 deputies from San Bernardino County

83 deputies from Orange County

32 deputies from Santa Barbara County

44 deputies from Ventura County

80 officers from municipal police agencies in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has also deployed more than 200 deputies internally to support LAPD. “This collaboration ensures a unified response and reinforces public safety efforts across the region,” said Sheriff Robert G. Luna.

Nancy Ward, Director of Cal OES, emphasized that the state’s approach balances security with civil rights: “We are working closely with local leaders to ensure they have the support they need to keep communities safe, uphold rights, and de-escalate tensions.”

Protests and Prosecution

Although many demonstrators remain peaceful, law enforcement reported at least 40 arrests tied to vandalism, looting, and violent behavior. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman warned that violent protestors will face criminal prosecution.

“I want to make it crystal clear, you can hurl insults at whoever you want,” Hochman said. “However, if you hurl cinder blocks, light vehicles on fire, destroy property and assault law enforcement officers, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Hochman underscored the state’s commitment to protecting First Amendment rights while drawing a hard line on criminal conduct. “Our First Amendment right is precious and we will protect it,” he said. “But if you cross the line and commit criminal acts, please know this is your warning.”

Federal Troops Awaiting Orders

Of the 2,000 National Guard members federalized by President Trump, just over 300 are currently deployed in Los Angeles. The remainder are awaiting further instruction. Newsom and other state officials continue to challenge the legality of the federal action, which bypassed the Governor’s authority.

As tensions remain high, California leaders insist the state’s coordinated law enforcement response is focused on restoring calm, supporting lawful expression, and resisting federal overreach.

“This is about protecting Californians, their rights, and our communities from a mess that never should have happened,” Newsom said.

