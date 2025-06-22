Opinion: Does the Newport Beach Housing Ruling Apply to Davis and Measure J?

A recent ruling in Orange County may have sweeping implications across California, including right here in Davis. On June 18, a Superior Court judge sided with the City of Newport Beach and upheld its decision to implement its state-mandated housing element—without first securing voter approval—despite a city charter provision requiring such a vote.

The ruling, celebrated by Attorney General Rob Bonta and Governor Gavin Newsom, affirmed what the state has argued for years: local voter initiatives cannot obstruct compliance with California’s Housing Element Law.

For cities like Davis that are governed by voter-controlled growth ordinances—specifically, Measure J—the implications are hard to ignore.

The case centered on Newport Beach’s Greenlight Initiative, a voter-approved charter amendment requiring a public vote on major land use changes. In 2022, the city adopted a new housing element to comply with its regional housing obligation of more than 4,800 units. To meet that requirement, the City Council approved rezoning in six areas.

Local groups sued, arguing that these rezonings triggered Greenlight and should have gone to a public vote. The court disagreed, ruling that enforcing the local voter requirement would obstruct state housing law and render timely compliance “legally infeasible.”

Attorney General Bonta and the Newsom administration had filed amicus briefs in support of Newport Beach, arguing that cities cannot use voter referenda or charter provisions to derail legally required housing plans.

In their view, allowing voters to veto mandatory rezoning actions would effectively dismantle the state’s housing framework. The court agreed, emphasizing that state law takes precedence when local measures interfere with statewide concerns like housing affordability, access, and supply.

This precedent lands squarely on the doorstep of Davis.

For over two decades, Davis has operated under Measure J (and its successor amendments, Measures R and D), which requires voter approval for any rezoning of agricultural or open-space land for development. While supporters hail Measure J as a model of local control and environmental stewardship, its practical effect has been to sharply limit housing growth—particularly on the city’s periphery—and complicate efforts to meet state housing targets.

Davis is not alone in this; many cities have enacted procedural or political barriers to housing. But Davis is unusual in that it places final land use authority in the hands of voters, not elected representatives or professional planners.

The Newport Beach decision challenges the viability of that structure. While Measure J does not have an explicit exception for state preemption—unlike Newport’s Greenlight, which stated it “shall not apply if state or federal law precludes a vote”—courts have repeatedly held that local rules cannot trump state mandates.

In City of Morgan Hill v. Bushey, the California Supreme Court ruled that even general plan referenda could not be used to block housing element compliance. The court emphasized that local democracy must yield to state authority when the public interest—particularly in housing—is at stake.

In that context, the question is no longer whether the state can override Measure J. The legal foundation for that override already exists. The more pressing question is when the state or developers will force the issue in court.

The consequences of noncompliance are severe. Cities that fail to adopt or implement compliant housing elements may lose their authority to deny housing projects, face court-imposed fines of up to $600,000 per month, or even see a court-appointed receiver take over land use planning.

In Davis, a city already struggling to meet its Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), the risk of such sanctions is real. And under the so-called “Builder’s Remedy,” cities without a compliant housing element cannot deny affordable housing projects even if they violate local zoning or height restrictions.

To avoid these outcomes, Davis will need to confront a hard truth: the days of voter-controlled growth may be numbered. Continuing to apply Measure J in a way that blocks state-mandated housing development could invite legal challenge—and likely defeat. The court in Newport Beach made clear that local control must yield to legal mandates when the two are in conflict.

That doesn’t mean Davis has no options. City leaders could proactively align Measure J with state law—through a narrow amendment or reinterpretation—to exempt housing element rezonings from voter approval. They could also adopt a policy framework that preserves public input while ensuring timely compliance with the housing element. Such a move would be politically sensitive but legally prudent.

There is also a broader question of fairness. As Attorney General Bonta noted, “cities statewide are obligated to plan for their fair share of housing.” When cities like Davis place procedural obstacles in the way of housing—especially affordable housing—they shift the burden onto other jurisdictions. That deepens regional inequities, raises housing costs, and reinforces patterns of segregation and exclusion.

The Davis community must decide whether it wants to be part of the solution or part of the problem. Measure J was born of a specific time and set of concerns, but we now face a statewide housing emergency. The legal landscape has changed, the political pressure is mounting, and the courts are increasingly siding with the state.

Newport Beach just became the canary in the coal mine. Davis would be wise to pay attention.

