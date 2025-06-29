Opinion: A Step Forward on CEQA—But the Path Remains Uncertain

The California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) is one of the state’s most powerful tools for environmental oversight—but it’s also a frequent scapegoat in the housing crisis. As part of a broader budget deal, Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders have introduced two CEQA-related trailer bills, AB 130 and AB 131, that promise to streamline environmental review for housing. Some experts hail this as a major breakthrough. Others warn it’s a dangerous rollback cloaked in urgency. Like many things in California policy, the truth lies somewhere in between.

I support streamlining CEQA—when it’s done thoughtfully. The current system has often been weaponized by anti-growth factions to block precisely the kind of infill development that should be encouraged for environmental and equity reasons. When NIMBY lawsuits block apartment buildings in walkable neighborhoods, people are pushed to the fringes, forced into longer commutes, and greenhouse gas emissions rise. In that sense, CEQA as currently applied is undermining the very environmental goals it was created to uphold.

But reform must be done with care. Streamlining can and should mean eliminating unnecessary red tape for projects that are environmentally beneficial—especially urban infill. It should not mean giving polluters or careless developers a free pass. AB 130 and AB 131 walk this line with some success, but they leave lingering questions about unintended consequences, enforcement, and long-term impact.

Experts like UC Berkeley law professor Eric Biber argue that the bills are “overall good” and strike the right balance. In particular, he praises how AB 130 facilitates infill development while AB 131 provides a mapping system to show where CEQA exemptions do and don’t apply. He also applauds the targeted approach to exemptions, such as requiring only the unmet condition of an otherwise exempt infill project to be analyzed under CEQA. These tweaks could significantly reduce project delays while preserving critical environmental review.

Still, Biber is not uncritical. He flags key weaknesses in the bill’s definition of protected lands. According to him, the list of “natural and protected areas” excludes many critical habitats for endangered species. He proposes expanding the protected categories to include lands identified in the state’s Natural Diversity Database and critical habitats under the Endangered Species Act. He also raises concerns about locally designated open space zoning being overlooked, and about how rezoning without CEQA review could drive sprawl, increasing vehicle miles traveled in contradiction of the state’s climate goals.

Biber’s guarded endorsement is echoed by UC Davis law professor Chris Elmendorf, who tweeted that while some provisions “would benefit from adjustments,” the legislative package overall is “remarkably good.” He agrees with Biber on the need for stronger protections for rare species but differs on the importance of protecting locally zoned open spaces, which can sometimes be tools to block needed housing. Both agree that improvements can be made in future legislative sessions.

This guarded optimism is not shared by everyone. At a press conference organized by the CEQA Works coalition, a coalition of environmental justice and conservation groups denounced the legislation as a “backroom deal” that guts environmental protections without public input. Severn Williams called it “the largest rollback of environmental protections in at least the last 25 years.” That’s a strong claim, but one rooted in fear that the bills not only weaken CEQA but do so in a way that undermines trust in the democratic process.

Asha Sharma of the Leadership Council for Justice and Accountability condemned the legislation for tying critical budgetary funding—like healthcare and education—to environmental deregulation. She argued that the bill would hit disadvantaged communities the hardest, allowing toxic industrial projects to be built without scrutiny in areas already plagued by environmental harms. The same critique was leveled by Francis Tinney from the Center for Biological Diversity, who warned that “there will be no analysis, no mediation, no awareness” as developers destroy habitats for endangered species.

The administrative record provisions are particularly controversial. Critics say these provisions allow public agencies to omit key documents from the CEQA litigation record, making it harder for communities to hold developers accountable. That could shift the balance of power in litigation sharply away from residents and toward developers, even for projects that are not exempt.

Critics also raise specific examples that illustrate the stakes. Tinney cited the Guenoc Valley development, where environmental review revealed fatal flaws in wildfire evacuation plans. Without CEQA, the Attorney General’s office might never have intervened. Sharma mentioned a proposed hydrogen facility in Pixley that nearly escaped CEQA scrutiny despite being just 300 feet from homes. These are not just hypotheticals—they are real-life reminders of what CEQA can prevent when it works as intended.

Still, the urgency to build housing is real. California’s housing shortfall is in the millions. Young people, working families, and the unhoused are being squeezed out of communities, pushed into poverty, and burdened with impossible commutes. The idea that CEQA reform must be perfect before it can be enacted ignores the fact that the status quo is failing both people and the planet.

We should not pretend this legislation solves everything. It won’t. The ultimate test of CEQA streamlining is whether it actually leads to more housing on the ground—and in the right places. If, years from now, we find that little new housing has been built, or that developers used these exemptions to sprawl outward into sensitive lands, then we’ll have failed. But if this streamlining helps clear the path for climate-friendly infill, affordable homes, and cleaner air, then it will have been worth it.

For now, I share the cautious hope of Biber and Elmendorf. These bills are not perfect. They may need to be revised. But they are not the doomsday scenario some fear. Instead, they are a step—perhaps a risky one, but a step nonetheless—toward balancing the urgent need for more housing with California’s proud legacy of environmental protection.

We should watch carefully, legislate smartly, and be ready to correct course. But we should also be ready to act. Because doing nothing is not protecting the environment—it’s protecting exclusion.

Categories:

Tags: