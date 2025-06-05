California Coalition Demands $260M for Victim Services Amid Federal Cuts

Coalition warns budget shortfall will slash services for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and trafficking

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, CA – A diverse coalition of law enforcement leaders, state lawmakers, victim advocates, and service providers gathered at the California State Capitol today, calling on Governor Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature to include $260 million in the final budget to protect critical services for crime survivors.

The plea comes amid steep federal funding cuts to victim services programs, prompting fears that without immediate state action, survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking will lose access to shelter beds, rape crisis centers, and 24/7 helplines.

“Every day survivors of violence, abuse, and tragedy summon the courage to reach out for help,” said Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo (D-Santa Clarita), who is leading the request for one-time funding. “These services are not luxuries—they are lifelines.”

The rally brought together a wide range of speakers unified by a common message: supporting survivors is essential to community safety, and California cannot afford to close the doors of victim services organizations just to balance the budget.

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton emphasized the role of victim services in the broader criminal justice system.

“When a crime occurs, it’s our duty to stand with the victim, to listen, to support, and to ensure their path to healing is protected,” she said. “But we cannot do this without stable, ongoing VOCA funding.”

VOCA—the federal Victims of Crime Act—is the primary funding source for victim support programs nationwide. Recent federal reductions have left state providers scrambling to maintain services. Advocates warned that without state intervention, cuts could force programs to close shelters, reduce crisis hotline hours, and scale back forensic examinations for survivors of sexual violence.

Cristine Soto DeBerry, executive director of Prosecutors Alliance Action, reflected on her experience in both prosecution and defense. “When we provide crime survivors with the support they need to heal, it creates a ripple effect in our communities,” she said. “They can rebuild their lives, create stability for their families, and participate in the justice system.”

Speakers highlighted the real-world consequences of failing to act. Bonnie Rice, Sexual Assault Project Coordinator with REACH in Riverside, shared her personal connection to the issue. Her adopted daughter, a survivor of childhood trafficking, relied on victim services to begin healing. “Without this funding, survivors like my daughter will not make it. Families like mine will not recover,” Rice said.

In rural communities, the impact may be even more severe. Daniel Buchanan, Executive Director of Empower Tehama, warned that the loss of funding would leave children in his county without accessible support. “California has the power to step up where the federal government has failed,” he said. “The question isn’t whether we can afford to fund these programs. The question is whether we can afford not to.”

Organizations including Prosecutors Alliance Action, Smart Justice California, and VALOR (the California-based victim services network) are urging lawmakers to include the full $260 million in this year’s final budget to sustain services and protect survivors.

