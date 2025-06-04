Judge Denies Release for Unhoused, Mentally Ill Man Seeking Treatment, Citing History of Noncompliance

By Jacinda Chan and Daniel Zavala

WOODLAND, CA – At a May 29 revocation hearing in Yolo County Superior Court, Judge Clara Levers denied a request by the defense to overturn a $5,000 bail and release an unhoused man, suffering from mental illness and substance use disorder, on supervised own recognizance (SOR) to obtain treatment. Instead, the court sided with the prosecution and upheld the bail, despite arguments that incarceration would further harm the man by blocking his access to care.

The accused faces three misdemeanor charges: possession of paraphernalia, battery on an officer, and resisting or obstructing an executive officer with force. According to Deputy Public Defender Sarah MacDonald, the latter charge was originally filed as a felony but was reduced to a misdemeanor because the act of force was not as “egregious” as the prosecution claimed.

During the arrest, Deputy District Attorney Alex Kian alleged the accused kicked an officer while already on SOR for a separate felony. MacDonald countered that claim, stating the officer dropped the man while forcing him into a police car, and his legs were flailing—not out of aggression but due to the officer’s actions. She argued that this incident highlights systemic problems in the handling of individuals with untreated mental illness.

DDA Kian argued that the man’s prior failure to comply with SOR conditions—including missed court dates and probation violations—demonstrated that supervised release was not a viable option. He maintained that the accused posed a public safety risk and was unlikely to adhere to conditions of release.

MacDonald pushed back, explaining that the accused’s behavior was consistent with untreated addiction and homelessness, not willful defiance. She emphasized that SOR is designed to allow individuals to remain in the community while addressing their legal issues, but the system frequently misunderstands the responses of marginalized individuals, especially those with mental illness.

“Imprisoning a homeless addict would not reduce his recidivism,” MacDonald told the court. She argued that addressing the root causes of his behavior—addiction and housing insecurity—would be more effective than incarceration. She urged the court to consider probation, social services, and community-based treatment as more appropriate interventions.

MacDonald also noted that the current charges were misdemeanors, not felonies, and that the accused posed no danger to the public.

Despite these arguments, Judge Levers denied the defense’s motion. She said the man had demonstrated an unwillingness to comply with supervision and agreed with the prosecution that his record showed a disregard for court orders, presenting a risk to public safety.

Judge Levers ultimately upheld the bail, setting it at $5,000 for the new case and $1,000 for previous ones. The accused is scheduled to return to court on June 6 in Department 10.

