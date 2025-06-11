Court Watch: Judge Refuses to Lower Charges against Defendant Despite Treatment Progress

WOODLAND, CA – A preliminary hearing on June 10 began with testimony from law enforcement before shifting to a defense motion to reduce charges. While Judge Daniel Maguire acknowledged the accused’s decade-long absence of convictions and noted the positive impact of treatment, he ultimately denied the motion without prejudice.

Officers responded to calls on January 19, 2025, reporting someone on a construction site in West Sacramento. Upon arrival, they discovered the accused on the second floor of the site and found a backpack nearby containing drugs and ammunition. The accused now faces charges of trespassing, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited from owning a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession, and aggravating circumstances.

The prosecution noted that the accused has a criminal history dating back to 2005, primarily involving drugs and theft. They also cited multiple probation opportunities and instances where charges were reduced to misdemeanors—opportunities, they argued, that failed to deter continued criminal behavior.

Prosecutors emphasized that multiple bullets were found in the backpack, and, while no firearm was recovered, that does not mean the accused lacked access to one. They further argued there was no evidence to support the defense’s claim that the accused had been collecting cans.

Judge Maguire acknowledged the defense’s emphasis on the accused’s clean record over the past 10 years. While the prosecution agreed this was accurate, they quickly pivoted back to the seriousness of the current charges.

The defense countered that describing the accused’s criminal history as spanning 20 years was misleading, noting that this was his first conviction in a decade. They emphasized that the accused, now 40, committed his earliest offenses in his early twenties, during a period of neurological development. They also highlighted that he is currently engaged in community-based treatment programs.

The defense pointed out that the accused had no burglary tools on him and voluntarily directed officers to the backpack containing the magazine and drugs—items the officers might not have discovered otherwise, given their distance from the accused. They stressed that no firearm was recovered, that the accused was unhoused and searching for recyclables or items of value, and that he was fully cooperative with police. The defense concluded by arguing that treatment has been effective, and a reduction is warranted.

Judge Maguire acknowledged the progress made through treatment and the significance of the 10-year gap since the last conviction, suggesting it may well be a result of the accused’s rehabilitation efforts. However, he said the weight of the accused’s criminal history—both in nature and volume—remained the strongest factor against granting the motion.

In closing, Judge Maguire reiterated that although no firearm was recovered, the presence of ammunition was significant. He also noted the accused’s respectful and compliant behavior with officers. Nevertheless, he denied the motion without prejudice. An arraignment and further proceedings on the motion are scheduled for June 24.

